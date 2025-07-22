Identity & Access Forum Debuts Landmark Guide to Mobile Identity Use Cases for Age Verified Purchases

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Driver’s Licenses (mDLs) are no longer a future concept. They’re reshaping how identity is verified globally. With 14 U.S. states already offering interoperable mDLs and 19 more working on implementation, the foundation for nationwide adoption is rapidly taking shape. The Identity & Access Forum today announces the publication of a new resource, “Mobile Identity Use Cases in Age Verification for Alcohol Purchase.” It’s the industry’s first comprehensive guide outlining how ISO/IEC 18013-5 and ISO/IEC 18013-7 compliant mDLs can improve privacy and verify age for regulated transactions, including alcohol purchases.

The document showcases real-world implementations for in-person, unattended, and over-the-Internet use cases and offers guidance for integrating secure, privacy-preserving mobile identity into age-restricted commerce. As state-issued mDLs become more widely available across the U.S., there is growing demand for trusted frameworks that support their acceptance to improve business processes. This resource, developed by the Forum’s mDL Alcohol Age Verification Working Group, is designed to help alcohol retailers, delivery services, and technology providers understand how to verify customer age using mDLs while complying with state regulations and improving customer control and privacy.

The resource presents three primary use cases:

In-person age verification at a licensed establishment, such as a bar or liquor store

Unattended self-service scenarios, such as kiosks or self-checkout lanes

Remote transactions such as online alcohol purchases for home delivery



Each use case includes implementation considerations, technical requirements, privacy protections, and compliance needs based on international standards like ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7. The document also addresses fraud prevention, user authentication, auditability, and system integration.

“This guide, and the Identity and Access Forum’s work as a whole, marks a significant step forward for the industry,” said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance, the parent organization of the Identity & Access Forum. “At the Alliance, we are deeply committed to enabling the adoption of privacy-enhancing, trusted, standards-based credentials like mDLs. Credentials that give individuals control over their personal information while providing businesses and regulators with a highly secure, cryptographically protected means of verifying age and ID. We’re showcasing how mDLs can be applied today to solve real-world challenges like age verification, and it paves the way for broader acceptance and innovation.”

The Forum developed this guide as part of its ongoing work to advance mobile identity acceptance across regulated industries. Additional resources, including education briefs and use case templates, are available on the Secure Technology Alliance website and http://www.mdlconnection.com.

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Identity and Access Forum projects can learn more online. Your participation and interest are welcome! By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members gain access to activities within the Identity and Access Forum, the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance working committees.