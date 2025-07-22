Heart on Main Street Announces Independent Rebuild Initiative to Support Retailers Devastated by Natural Disasters

Atlanta, Georgia, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Heart on Main Street, a nonprofit organization, is proud to announce the Independent Rebuild Initiative, with the first store rebuild in Asheville, North Carolina, with direct, on-site assistance that was previously struggling to get its bearings after catastrophic natural disasters. This cohesive, hands-on effort is part of the organization’s longstanding initiative and mission to support independent retailers devastated by natural disasters and other unfortunate events across the United States.

Founded by Patrick Keiser, Heart on Main Street focuses on revitalizing America’s main streets by offering crucial financial grants, donated products, and educational resources to independent businesses, often located in small towns and rural communities hardest hit by natural disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and fires. The new initiative brings volunteers together to physically restore damaged retail locations, including patching walls, painting, landscaping, and more, helping these vital businesses reopen quickly and sustainably.

“Our independent retailers are the heart and soul of American communities,” Keiser states. “We’ve all seen the heartbreaking destruction left behind by natural disasters. Businesses that have taken decades to build can be wiped out overnight, impacting legacies. Our goal is to be the light at the end of the tunnel, helping them bring their stores back up. Even a small grant or some volunteer time often makes a tremendous difference in restoring these business owners with hope and a better future.”

Independent retailers play a vital role in the American economy and community life. According to national statistics, local retailers return 52% of their revenue into the local economy, while national chain retailers contribute only 14%. This stark difference highlights how local businesses sustain vibrant economic ecosystems that benefit the entire community. In doing so, local retailers have been supporting jobs, local artisans, shopping companies, tax preparers, and countless other services.

But beyond economies, these businesses also often sponsor community events, youth sports teams, and local festivals, serving as a connective pillar for neighbourhoods and towns nationwide. Despite its pivotal role in the country, independent retailers often lack the support to restore their business, with nearly 43% of them never reopening after natural disasters.

Heart on Main Street’s dual-approach rebuilding initiative addresses both immediate disaster relief and long-term sustainability. Apart from providing emergency grants and donations to help retailers restock shelves without incurring additional expenses, the organization offers monthly educational webinars focused on business fundamentals such as financial management, inventory control, and effective merchandising. This training is aimed at supporting first-time entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds who may have previously worked outside retail but now find themselves running businesses on their own.

Since its launch in 2023, Heart on Main Street has connected with a plethora of local retailers with a particular focus on disaster-affected regions in the Southeast and Tornado Alley. The organization operates with a small but dedicated team, supported by an 11-member board. It collaborates with companies, donors, and volunteers who share the same community-driven values and passion toward elevating independent retailers for effective fundraising.

Looking ahead, Heart on Main Street envisions expanding the Independent Rebuild Initiative. This is to scale up efforts that could eventually revitalize local retailers, enabling them to become hubs of thriving economic activity and community engagement once again, across the United States. To continue with its objective of expanding the initiative and rebuilding the backbone of the American economy, Heart on Main Street is seeking donors, partners, and benefactors who can contribute to its mission.

“It’s deeply rewarding to be able to help these businesses and to actually make a difference in their lives,” Keiser states. “When a store closes, it affects employees, families, and a much wider community. Our work is focused on preventing that ripple effect and preserving livelihoods, maintaining jobs, and protecting the fabric of these towns across America.”

