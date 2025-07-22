August 18, 2025 Deadline: Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Join Class Action Suit Against RDDT

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Reddit, Inc. ("Reddit, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: RDDT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Reddit, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between October 29, 2024 and May 20, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/reddit-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=157460&wire=3

RDDT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) changes in Google Search’s algorithm and features like AI Overview were causing users to stop their query on Google Search; (ii) these algorithm changes were materially different than prior instances of reduced traffic to the Reddit website; (iii) defendants were aware that the increase in the query term “Reddit” on search engines was because users were getting the sought after answer from Google Search without having to go to Reddit, and not because they intended to visit Reddit; (iv) this zero-click search reality was dramatically reducing traffic to Reddit in a manner the Company was unable to overcome in the short term; (v) defendants, therefore, lacked a reasonable basis for their outlook on user rates and advertising revenues; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Reddit, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until August 18, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

