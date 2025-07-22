First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company reported net income of $12.25 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $24.06 million or $1.31 per diluted common share.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31, per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on August 8, 2025, and is expected to be paid on August 22, 2025. This year marks the 40th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders and the prior year was the 15th consecutive year of regular dividend increases.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company was named a recipient of the 2024 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup. The award recognizes the superior financial performance of the top 10% of the country's community banks.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 remained strong at 4.37%. The yield on earning assets decreased 16 basis points from the same period of 2024 and is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest income of $1.40 million. Interest income on loans decreased $2.05 million, which was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance for loans of $134.85 million. Additionally, the yield on loans decreased 6 basis points. The decrease in interest income on loans was somewhat offset by an increase in interest income on interest-bearing deposits with banks of $840 thousand. Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities decreased $145 thousand, which is primarily attributable to a decrease in average balance, as well as a decrease in yield of 3 basis points.
  • There was a recovery of provision for credit losses for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, of $285 thousand compared to a provision of $144 thousand for the same period of 2024. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in net charge-offs for the quarter of $553 thousand compared to the same period in 2024 and a reduction in loan balance period over period of $119.99 million.
  • Noninterest income increased approximately $998 thousand, or 10.68%, when compared to the same quarter of 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in service charges on deposits of $692 thousand, or 20.19%. Noninterest expense increased $558 thousand, or 2.24%, when compared to the same period of 2024. The increase is attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of $1.86 million, or 14.87%, other operating expense of $328 thousand, or 10.84%, and advertising and public relations of $221 thousand, or 23.67%. 
  • Net income of $12.25 million for the second quarter of 2025, was a decrease of $440 thousand, or 3.47%, from the same quarter of 2024. Net income of $24.06 million for the first six months of 2025, was a decrease of $1.47 million, or 5.75%, from the same period of 2024.
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.53% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 1.58% for the same period of 2024. Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was 1.51% compared to 1.59% for the same period of 2024 Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 9.84% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 10.02% for the same period of 2024. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 9.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 10.10% for the same period of 2024. Additionally, return on average tangible common equity continues to remain strong at 14.32% for the second quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Consolidated assets totaled $3.18 billion at June 30, 2025.
  • Loans decreased $62.81 million, or 2.60%, from December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale decreased $37.31 million, or 21.97%, from December 31, 2024. Deposits decreased $55.88 million, or 2.08%, which was due to a decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits and declining higher-rate time deposits. Stockholder equity decreased $23.56 million, or 4.48% primarily due to the payment of a special cash dividend in the first quarter of 2025. The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $17.60 million, or 4.66%.
  • The Company repurchased 50,338 common shares during the second quarter of 2025 at a cost of $1.85 million; there were no shares repurchased in the first quarter of 2025. The Company purchased 155,044 common shares during the second quarter of 2024 at a total cost of $5.28 million; a total of 244,440 common shares was purchased during the first six months of 2024 at a total cost of $8.25 million.
  • Total non-performing assets as of June 30, 2025, were $19.17 million, compared with $20.67 million as of December 31, 2024, and $19.93 million as of June 30, 2024. The Company has realized a declining trend in non-performing assets since September 30, 2024.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans remained the same at 0.79% when compared with the same quarter of 2024. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 of $472 thousand, or 0.08% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.03 million, or 0.16%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2024.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.40% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.44% at December 31, 2024 and 1.41% at June 30, 2024.
  • Book value per share at June 30, 2025, was $ 27.46, a decrease of $1.27 from year-end 2024. The decrease is primarily attributable to the payment of the special cash dividend in the first quarter of 2025 of $2.07 per share totaling approximately $37.93 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of June 30, 2025. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.66 billion in combined assets as of June 30, 2025. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.18 billion as of June 30, 2025. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Interest income                            
Interest and fees on loans $30,637  $30,669  $31,637  $32,120  $32,696  $61,306  $66,114 
Interest on securities  1,029   1,238   1,447   1,070   1,211   2,267   2,909 
Interest on deposits in banks  3,722   3,262   3,348   3,702   2,882   6,984   3,795 
Total interest income  35,388   35,169   36,432   36,892   36,789   70,557   72,818 
Interest expense                            
Interest on deposits  4,731   4,871   5,099   5,298   4,877   9,602   9,242 
Interest on borrowings  -   -   -   -   -   -   35 
Total interest expense  4,731   4,871   5,099   5,298   4,877   9,602   9,277 
Net interest income  30,657   30,298   31,333   31,594   31,912   60,955   63,541 
Provision for credit losses  (285)  321   1,082   1,360   144   36   1,155 
Net interest income after provision  30,942   29,977   30,251   30,234   31,768   60,919   62,386 
Noninterest income  10,340   10,229   10,337   10,452   9,342   20,569   18,601 
Noninterest expense  25,455   24,944   24,107   24,177   24,897   50,399   48,283 
Income before income taxes  15,827   15,262   16,481   16,509   16,213   31,089   32,704 
Income tax expense  3,581   3,444   3,441   3,476   3,527   7,025   7,173 
Net income $12,246  $11,818  $13,040  $13,033  $12,686  $24,064  $25,531 
                             
                             
Earnings per common share                            
Basic $0.67  $0.64  $0.71  $0.71  $0.69  $1.31  $1.39 
Diluted $0.67  $0.64  $0.71  $0.71  $0.71  $1.31  $1.42 
Cash dividends per common share                            
Regular  0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31   0.29   0.62   0.58 
Special cash dividend  -   2.07   -   -   -   2.07   - 
Weighted average shares outstanding                            
Basic  18,295,465   18,324,760   18,299,612   18,279,612   18,343,958   18,310,032   18,410,043 
Diluted  18,400,793   18,451,321   18,418,441   18,371,907   18,409,876   18,427,503   18,475,110 
Performance ratios                            
Return on average assets  1.53%  1.49%  1.60%  1.60%  1.58%  1.51%  1.59%
Return on average common equity  9.84%  9.49%  9.89%  10.04%  10.02%  9.67%  10.10%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  14.32%  13.79%  14.12%  14.46%  14.54%  14.04%  14.68%

 

________________________   
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.   



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
(Amounts in thousands) June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Noninterest income                            
Wealth management $1,222  $1,162  $1,251  $1,071  $1,064  $2,384  $2,163 
Service charges on deposits  4,120   3,836   3,613   3,661   3,428   7,956   6,738 
Other service charges and fees  3,791   3,340   3,575   3,697   3,670   7,131   7,120 
Other operating income  1,207   1,891   1,898   2,023   1,180   3,098   2,580 
Total noninterest income $10,340  $10,229  $10,337  $10,452  $9,342  $20,569  $18,601 
Noninterest expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits $14,349  $13,335  $13,501  $13,129  $12,491  $27,684  $25,072 
Occupancy expense  1,290   1,576   1,329   1,270   1,309   2,866   2,687 
Furniture and equipment expense  1,587   1,575   1,562   1,574   1,687   3,162   3,232 
Service fees  2,475   2,484   2,305   2,461   2,427   4,959   4,876 
Advertising and public relations  1,154   1,055   1,165   967   933   2,209   1,729 
Professional fees  360   372   295   221   330   732   702 
Amortization of intangibles  526   524   535   536   530   1,050   1,060 
FDIC premiums and assessments  361   362   365   365   364   723   733 
Litigation expense  -   -   -   -   1,800   -   1,800 
Other operating expense  3,353   3,661   3,050   3,654   3,026   7,014   6,392 
Total noninterest expense $25,455  $24,944  $24,107  $24,177  $24,897  $50,399  $48,283 



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share $12,246  $11,818  $13,040  $13,033  $12,686  $24,064  $26,210 
Non-GAAP adjustments:                            
Litigation expense  -   -   -   -   1,800   -   1,800 
Other items(1)  -   -   -   (825)  -   -   - 
Total adjustments  -   -   -   (825)  1,800   0   1,800 
Tax effect  -   -   -   (198)  432   0   432 
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $12,246  $11,818  $13,040  $12,406  $14,054  $24,064  $27,578 
                             
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $0.67  $0.64  $0.71  $0.68  $0.76  $1.31  $1.49 
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                            
Adjusted return on average assets  1.53%  1.49%  1.60%  1.53%  1.75%  1.51%  1.72%
Adjusted return on average common equity  9.84%  9.49%  9.89%  9.56%  11.10%  9.67%  10.91%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2)  14.32%  13.79%  14.12%  13.77%  16.11%  14.04%  15.86%

 

________________________   
(1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.   
(2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.   



AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
(Amounts in thousands) Average      Average Yield/  Average      Average Yield/ 
 Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1) 
Assets                        
Earning assets                        
Loans(2)(3) $2,364,362  $30,731   5.21% $2,499,212  $32,777   5.27%
Securities available for sale  128,457   1,053   3.29%  144,755   1,242   3.45%
Interest-bearing deposits  333,872   3,722   4.47%  210,432   2,883   5.51%
Total earning assets  2,826,691   35,506   5.04%  2,854,399   36,902   5.20%
Other assets  377,879           373,029         
Total assets $3,204,570          $3,227,428         
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                        
Interest-bearing deposits                        
Demand deposits $657,888  $178   0.11% $664,707  $174   0.10%
Savings deposits  895,024   3,322   1.49%  874,420   3,582   1.65%
Time deposits  228,485   1,232   2.16%  246,291   1,121   1.83%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,781,397   4,732   1.07%  1,785,418   4,877   1.10%
Borrowings                        
Federal funds purchased  -   -   -   -   -   0.00%
Retail repurchase agreements  1,293   -   0.07%  1,002   -   0.04%
Total borrowings  1,293   -   0.07%  1,002   -   0.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,782,690   4,732   1.06%  1,786,420   4,877   1.10%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  877,346           884,681         
Other liabilities  45,310           47,123         
Total liabilities  2,705,346           2,718,224         
Stockholders' equity  499,224           509,204         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,204,570          $3,227,428         
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $30,774          $32,025     
Net interest rate spread          3.97%          4.10%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)          4.37%          4.51%

 

________________________
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $430 thousand and $661 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
  Average      Average Yield/  Average      Average Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands) Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1) 
Assets                        
Earning assets                        
Loans(2)(3) $2,379,630  $61,488   5.21% $2,524,159  $66,278   5.28%
Securities available for sale  138,804   2,314   3.36%  191,882   2,974   3.12%
Interest-bearing deposits  315,011   6,984   4.47%  138,458   3,798   5.52%
Total earning assets  2,833,445   70,786   5.04%  2,854,499   73,050   5.15%
Other assets  375,846           373,322         
Total assets $3,209,291          $3,227,821         
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                        
Interest-bearing deposits                        
Demand deposits $658,268  $358   0.11% $665,291  $336   0.10%
Savings deposits  893,096   6,633   1.50%  870,252   6,995   1.62%
Time deposits  233,343   2,612   2.26%  248,133   1,911   1.55%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,784,707   9,603   1.09%  1,783,676   9,242   1.04%
Borrowings                        
Federal funds purchased  -   -   -   1,264   35   5.52%
Retail repurchase agreements  1,183   -   0.06%  1,065   -   0.05%
Total borrowings  1,183   -   0.06%  2,329   35   3.02%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,785,890   9,603   1.08%  1,786,005   9,277   1.04%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  868,714           885,813         
Other liabilities  52,698           47,710         
Total liabilities  2,707,302           2,719,528         
Stockholders' equity  501,989           508,293         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,209,291          $3,227,821         
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $61,183          $63,773     
Net interest rate spread          3.96%          4.11%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)          4.35%          4.49%

 

________________________
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $986 thousand and $1.44 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $395,057  $414,682  $377,454  $315,338  $329,877 
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value  132,535   129,659   169,849   166,669   129,686 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income  2,353,277   2,382,699   2,416,089   2,444,113   2,473,268 
Allowance for credit losses  (33,020)  (33,784)  (34,825)  (35,118)  (34,885)
Loans held for investment, net  2,320,257   2,348,915   2,381,264   2,408,995   2,438,383 
Premises and equipment, net  48,023   48,780   48,735   49,654   50,528 
Other real estate owned  455   298   521   346   100 
Interest receivable  8,787   9,306   9,207   9,883   9,984 
Goodwill  143,946   143,946   143,946   143,946   143,946 
Other intangible assets  11,964   12,490   13,014   13,550   14,085 
Other assets  119,990   117,697   117,226   115,980   116,230 
Total assets $3,181,014  $3,225,773  $3,261,216  $3,224,361  $3,232,819 
                     
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing $873,677  $893,794  $883,499  $869,723  $889,462 
Interest-bearing  1,761,687   1,790,683   1,807,748   1,789,530   1,787,810 
Total deposits  2,635,364   2,684,477   2,691,247   2,659,253   2,677,272 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  1,016   908   906   954   894 
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities  41,805   43,971   42,671   43,460   45,769 
Total liabilities  2,678,185   2,729,356   2,734,824   2,703,667   2,723,935 
                     
Stockholders' equity                    
Common stock  18,311   18,327   18,322   18,291   18,270 
Additional paid-in capital  169,358   169,867   169,752   168,691   168,272 
Retained earnings  324,307   317,728   349,489   342,121   334,756 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (9,147)  (9,505)  (11,171)  (8,409)  (12,414)
Total stockholders' equity  502,829   496,417   526,392   520,694   508,884 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,181,014  $3,225,773  $3,261,216  $3,224,361  $3,232,819 
                     
Shares outstanding at period-end  18,311,232   18,326,657   18,321,795   18,290,938   18,270,273 
Book value per common share $27.46  $27.09  $28.73  $28.47  $27.85 
Tangible book value per common share(1)  18.95   18.55   20.16   19.86   19.20 


________________________
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.



SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)

  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands) 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
Allowance for Credit Losses                    
Balance at beginning of period:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans $33,784  $34,825  $35,118  $34,885  $35,461 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments  312   341   441   441   746 
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period  34,096   35,166   35,559   35,326   36,207 
Provision for credit losses:                    
(Recovery of ) provision for credit losses - loans  (292)  350   1,182   1,360   449 
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments  7   (29)  (100)  -   (305)
Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments  (285)  321   1,082   1,360   144 
Charge-offs  (1,509)  (1,998)  (2,005)  (1,799)  (1,599)
Recoveries  1,037   607   530   672   574 
Net charge-offs  (472)  (1,391)  (1,475)  (1,127)  (1,025)
Balance at end of period:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans  33,020   33,784   34,825   35,118   34,885 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments  319   312   341   441   441 
Ending balance $33,339  $34,096  $35,166  $35,559  $35,326 
                     
Nonperforming Assets                    
Nonaccrual loans $18,084  $19,974  $19,869  $19,754  $19,815 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  568   117   149   176   19 
Modified loans past due 90 days or more  -   125   135   -   - 
Total nonperforming loans  18,652   20,216   20,153   19,930   19,834 
OREO  455   298   521   346   100 
Total nonperforming assets $19,107  $20,514  $20,674  $20,276  $19,934 
                     
                     
Additional Information                    
Total modified loans $2,129  $2,124  $2,260  $2,320  $2,290 
                     
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.79%  0.85%  0.83%  0.82%  0.80%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.60%  0.64%  0.63%  0.63%  0.62%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  177.03%  167.12%  172.80%  176.21%  175.88%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.40%  1.42%  1.44%  1.44%  1.41%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans  0.08%  0.24%  0.24%  0.18%  0.16%




 
 
