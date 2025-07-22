Canon U.S.A. Expands imageFORCE Portfolio with Launch of the New imageFORCE C5100 and 6100 Series A3 Multifunction Printers

Melville, NY, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the expansion of its imageFORCE product portfolio with the introduction of the new imageFORCE C5100 Series and imageFORCE 6100 Series A3 multifunction printers. These additions reinforce Canon’s commitment to addressing the evolving demands of today’s dynamic office environments.

Building on the success of the imageFORCE C7165 device, these new models extend the platform’s reputation for delivering extraordinary imaging quality, extensive security features, and streamlined functionality. The imageFORCE C5100 Series offers print speeds of up to 40, 50, 60, and 70 pages per minute (ppm) in both black-and-white and color, while the imageFORCE 6100 Series delivers speeds up to 55, 60, and 70 ppm in black-and-white, providing powerful options for businesses with varying output demands.*

This expansion strengthens Canon’s ability to serve diverse customer environments – from small businesses seeking compact, efficient solutions to enterprise organizations with demanding output and security requirements. By broadening the imageFORCE lineup, Canon provides customers with additional choices across various speeds, feature sets, and finishing configurations – helping ensure that each print environment can be optimized for productivity and cost efficiency.

The imageFORCE C5100 and 6100 series of multifunction printers are engineered to deliver high-definition output. The devices feature D2 Exposure Technology, which utilizes an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) as the light source instead of a traditional laser. This innovation enables outstanding image quality with a print resolution up to 4800 x 2400 dpi.

Both new series also offer optional expanded finishing capabilities. An Inner Finisher option is available across all speeds, including the 70 ppm models. Additionally, the external staple and booklet finisher options can now support corner and double stapling up to 65 sheets, which is 15 sheets more than the current models, designed to help improve productivity and efficiency.

Sustainability remains a core design pillar for Canon, and the new imageFORCE C5100 and 6100 series are a testament to this commitment. These new models include a number of features with sustainability in mind. 30% of the resin material** used in these models is made with recycled plastic material – increased from 2% on the conventional Canon office MFP. The use of recycled materials is intended to help minimize waste while maintaining high-quality performance. Additionally, Canon has reduced its use of plastic materials by switching from conventional foam packaging to interior cardboard packaging materials for the main unit of these devices – a material that is widely recyclable.

“With the launch of the imageFORCE C5100 and 6100 Series of multifunction printers, we’re giving our customers more options to align their print environments with the speed, quality, and efficiency demands of modern workplaces,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “These new models demonstrate our commitment to delivering innovative, adaptable solutions that are designed to help support business growth and long-term success.”

Equipped with amazing print quality, an intuitive interface, and eco-conscious design and packaging elements, the new imageFORCE C5100 Series and imageFORCE 6100 Series are built to help businesses adapt to the evolving workplace. When paired with Canon's optional uniFLOW Online and other advanced solutions, these devices can be used by organizations to help enhance document security efforts and efficiency, delivering a compelling solution for enterprise-level workflow optimization.

For more information on the imageFORCE product portfolio, please visit here.

Availability

The imageFORCE C5100 Series and imageFORCE 6100 Series printers are available now for ordering and shipping.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

* Print speed is based on internal testing. Print speed may vary depending on the number of copies selected, as well as on the settings for size, type, and orientation of paper.

** Resin materials are inclusive of device covers, cassettes, parts of the user interface and other plastic parts.

Many variables can impact the security of a customer’s device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.

