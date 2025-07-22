Sanuwave Health to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanuwave Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation, FDA-approved wound care products , today announced, that Morgan Frank, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 45th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, being held August 12–13, 2025, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sanuwave’s group presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, from 9:30 to 9:55 a.m. ET. In addition to the presentation, Mr. Frank will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference, which can be scheduled through the Canaccord Genuity conference portal.

For additional information, please contact Sanuwave investor relations at investors@sanuwave.com.

About Sanuwave

Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

Sanuwave's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, plans for future business development activities and expectations regarding the impact of changes in tariff rates. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

