National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

DENVER, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) reported:

               
 For the quarter(1) For the six months ended(1)
 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 2025
 2024
Net income ($000's)$34,022  $24,231  $26,135  $58,253  $57,526 
Earnings per share - diluted$0.88  $0.63  $0.68  $1.51  $1.50 
Return on average assets 1.38%  0.99%  1.06%  1.19%  1.17%
Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.49%  1.09%  1.17%  1.29%  1.28%
Return on average equity 10.15%  7.42%  8.46%  8.80%  9.37%
Return on average tangible common equity(2) 14.18%  10.64%  12.44%  12.44%  13.77%

                                                      

(1) Ratios are annualized.
(2) See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
    

In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We delivered quarterly earnings of $0.88 of earnings per diluted share and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.18%. Year-over-year fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenues grew by 19.9% highlighted by a strong net interest margin of 3.95%. We remain diligent in monitoring our loan book and maintaining a disciplined approach to extending credit, which resulted in just 5 basis points of annualized net charge-offs during the quarter.”

Mr. Laney added, “Our solid results continue to generate meaningful capital growth with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.2%. Our excess capital position provides us with optionality to act on a variety of growth opportunities. We are pleased with the recent launch of 2UniFi, an innovative financial ecosystem that we believe can change the way business owners and operators access the U.S. banking system. 2UniFi is built to empower business entrepreneurs with banking and business tools that save time, reduce stress, and help them grow their business.”

Second Quarter 2025 Results
(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2025, except as noted)

Net income increased $9.8 million, or 40.4%, to $34.0 million or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $24.2 million or $0.63 per diluted share. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $1.5 million, or 14.3% annualized, to $43.5 million. The return on average tangible assets increased 40 basis points to 1.49%, and the return on average tangible common equity increased 3.54% to 14.18%. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $7.2 million or 19.9%.

Net Interest Income
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income increased $0.7 million to $89.3 million due to one additional day during the second quarter. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened two basis points to 3.95%, driven by a three basis point increase in earning asset yields, partially offset by an increase in the cost of funds.

Loans
Loans totaled $7.5 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $7.6 billion. We generated quarterly loan fundings of $322.7 million, led by commercial loan fundings of $219.6 million. The second quarter’s weighted average rate on new loans at the time of origination was 7.4%, compared to a weighted average yield of 6.5% on our loan portfolio.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
The Company recorded no provision expense for credit losses, compared to $10.2 million in the previous quarter. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.05% of average total loans, compared to 0.80%. Non-performing loans totaled 0.45% of total loans at June 30, 2025, consistent with the previous quarter, and non-performing assets decreased one basis point to 0.45% of total loans and OREO at June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans increased one basis point to 1.19% at June 30, 2025.

Deposits
Average total deposits decreased $58.8 million to $8.2 billion during the second quarter 2025, and average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) decreased $85.3 million to $7.1 billion. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 90.5% at June 30, 2025, compared to 90.8%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 87.0% at June 30, 2025, compared to 87.4%.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income increased $1.7 million, or 11.0%, to $17.1 million during the second quarter. Income from partnership investments increased $0.6 million, bank card fees increased $0.5 million, SBA loan gains on sale increased $0.2 million, and the sales of two previously consolidated banking center properties drove a $1.3 million gain. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.8 million.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $62.9 million, compared to $62.0 million in the first quarter, which benefited from the $1.9 million payroll tax credits realized in the first quarter. Excluding the impact from the first quarter’s payroll tax credits, non-interest expense decreased $1.0 million due to our disciplined expense management. The second quarter’s non-interest expense includes $0.3 million of non-recurring restructuring charges as a result of expense reduction actions executed during the quarter. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio improved 42 basis points to 57.3%, excluding other intangible assets amortization.

Income tax expense totaled $7.5 million, compared to $5.6 million in the previous quarter, as a result of higher pre-tax income in the second quarter. The effective tax rate was 18.1%, compared to 18.8% in the first quarter.

Capital
Capital ratios continue to be well in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The tier 1 leverage ratio totaled 11.18%, and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 14.17% at June 30, 2025. Shareholders’ equity increased $23.2 million to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily driven by $22.5 million of growth in retained earnings from net income after covering the quarter’s dividend, and a $4.1 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to changes in the interest rate environment.

Common book value per share increased $0.65 to $35.55 at June 30, 2025. Tangible common book value per share increased $0.70 to $26.64 driven by the quarter’s earnings after covering the quarterly dividend, and a $0.11 improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Year-Over-Year Review
(All comparisons refer to the first six months of 2024, except as noted)

Net income increased $0.7 million to $58.3 million or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to $57.5 million or $1.50 per diluted share. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $8.6 million to $85.4 million. The return on average tangible assets increased one basis point to 1.29%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 12.44%, compared to 13.77%.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income increased $6.9 million to $177.9 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 17 basis points to 3.94%, driven by a 21 basis point decrease in the cost of funds, partially offset by a three basis point decrease in earning asset yields.

Loans outstanding totaled $7.5 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $7.7 billion. New loan fundings over the trailing twelve months totaled $1.4 billion, led by commercial fundings of $928.3 million.

The Company recorded $10.2 million of provision expense for credit losses, compared to $2.8 million in the same period prior year. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.43% of average total loans, compared to 0.11% net charge-offs in the same period prior year. Non-performing loans totaled 0.45% of total loans at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.34% in the prior year. Non-performing assets totaled 0.45% of total loans and OREO at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.36% in the prior year. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans totaled 1.19% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.25% at June 30, 2024.

Average deposits totaled $8.2 billion, compared to $8.3 billion in the same period prior year, and average transaction deposits totaled $7.2 billion, compared to $7.3 billion in the same period prior year. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 87.0% at June 30, 2025, compared to 87.8%.

Non-interest income increased $0.7 million to $32.4 million primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in the gains on sales of previously consolidated banking center properties and a $0.4 million increase in trust income.

Non-interest expense decreased $1.0 million to $124.9 million as a result of disciplined expense management and payroll tax credits realized during the first quarter 2025.

Income tax expense totaled $13.1 million, consistent with the same period prior year. The effective tax rate was 18.4%, compared to 18.6% in the same period prior year.

Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 400-0505 using the participant passcode of 9935135 and asking for the NBHC Q2 2025 Earnings Call. The earnings release and a link to the replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise, delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 85 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Utah, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, or nbhbank.com, or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible assets,” “return on average tangible assets,” “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “tangible common book value per share,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” “non-interest expense excluding other intangible assets amortization,” “efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization,” “net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax,” “pre-provision net revenue” and “fully taxable equivalent” metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these differences by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not discuss historical facts but instead relate to expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “seek,” “potential,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend,” “goal,” “focus,” “maintains,” “future,” “ultimately,” “likely,” “ensure,” “strategy,” “objective,” and similar words or phrases. These statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties. We have based these statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, business strategy and growth prospects. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: business and economic conditions along with external events both generally and in the financial services industry; susceptibility to credit risk and fluctuations in the value of real estate and other collateral securing a significant portion of our loan portfolio, including with regards to real estate acquired through foreclosure, and the accuracy of appraisals related to such real estate; the allowance for credit losses and fair value adjustments may be insufficient to absorb losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to meet the requirements of deposit withdrawals and other business needs; changes impacting monetary supply and the businesses of our clients and counterparties, including levels of market interest rates, inflation, currency values, monetary and fiscal policies, and the volatility of trading markets; changes in the fair value of our investment securities and the ability of companies in which we invest to commercialize their technology or product concepts; the loss of certain executive officers and key personnel; any service interruptions, cyber incidents or other breaches relating to our technology systems, security systems or infrastructure or those of our third-party providers; the occurrence of fraud or other financial crimes within our business; competition from other financial institutions and financial services providers and the effects of disintermediation within the banking business including consolidation within the industry; changes to federal government lending programs like the Small Business Administration’s Preferred Lender Program and the Federal Housing Administration’s insurance programs, including the impact of a government shutdown of such programs; impairment of our mortgage servicing rights, disruption in the secondary market for mortgage loans, declines in real estate values, or being required to repurchase mortgage loans or reimburse investors; developments in technology, such as artificial intelligence, the success of our digital growth strategy, and our ability to incorporate innovative technologies in our business and provide products and services that satisfy our clients’ expectations for convenience and security; our ability to execute our organic growth and acquisition strategies; the accuracy of projected operating results for assets and businesses we acquire as well as our ability to drive organic loan growth to replace loans in our existing portfolio with comparable loans as loans are paid down; changes to federal, state and local laws and regulations along with executive orders applicable to our business, including tax laws; our ability to comply with and manage costs related to extensive government regulation and supervision, including current and future regulations affecting bank holding companies and depository institutions; the application of any increased assessment rates imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”); claims or legal action brought against us by third parties or government agencies; and other factors, risks, trends and uncertainties described elsewhere in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:
Analysts/Institutional Investors:
Emily Gooden, Chief Accounting Officer and Investor Relations Director, (720) 554-6640, ir@nationalbankholdings.com
Nicole Van Denabeele, Chief Financial Officer, (720) 529-3370, ir@nationalbankholdings.com

Media:
Jody Soper, Chief Marketing Officer, (303) 784-5925, Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

                    
 For the three months ended For the six months ended
 June 30, March 31,  June 30,  June 30, June 30, 
 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Total interest and dividend income$131,220  $129,963  $132,447  $261,183  $264,179 
Total interest expense 43,811   43,272   48,873   87,083   96,575 
Net interest income 87,409   86,691   83,574   174,100   167,604 
Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,912   1,910   1,711   3,822   3,403 
Net interest income FTE(1) 89,321   88,601   85,285   177,922   171,007 
Provision expense for credit losses    10,200   2,776   10,200   2,776 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses FTE(1) 89,321   78,401   82,509   167,722   168,231 
Non-interest income:                   
Service charges 4,127   4,118   4,295   8,245   8,686 
Bank card fees 4,732   4,194   4,882   8,926   9,460 
Mortgage banking income 2,547   3,315   3,296   5,862   5,951 
Other non-interest income 5,660   3,749   1,556   9,409   7,626 
Total non-interest income 17,066   15,376   14,029   32,442   31,723 
Non-interest expense:                   
Salaries and benefits 37,746   34,362   36,933   72,108   73,453 
Occupancy and equipment 9,436   10,837   10,120   20,273   20,061 
Professional fees 1,680   1,423   1,706   3,103   3,352 
Data processing 4,452   4,401   4,117   8,853   8,183 
Other non-interest expense 7,670   9,017   8,222   16,687   16,875 
Other intangible assets amortization 1,947   1,977   1,977   3,924   3,985 
Total non-interest expense 62,931   62,017   63,075   124,948   125,909 
                    
Income before income taxes FTE(1) 43,456   31,760   33,463   75,216   74,045 
Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,912   1,910   1,711   3,822   3,403 
Income before income taxes 41,544   29,850   31,752   71,394   70,642 
Income tax expense 7,522   5,619   5,617   13,141   13,116 
Net income$34,022  $24,231  $26,135  $58,253  $57,526 
Earnings per share - basic$0.89  $0.63  $0.68  $1.52  $1.51 
Earnings per share - diluted 0.88   0.63   0.68   1.51   1.50 
Common stock dividend 0.30   0.29   0.28   0.59   0.55 

                                                      

   
(1) Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.



NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

            
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024
ASSETS           
Cash and cash equivalents$296,483  $246,298  $127,848  $144,993 
Investment securities available-for-sale 631,947   634,376   527,547   691,076 
Investment securities held-to-maturity 717,232   706,912   533,108   554,686 
Non-marketable securities 81,124   76,203   76,462   72,987 
Loans 7,486,918   7,646,296   7,751,143   7,722,153 
Allowance for credit losses (88,893)  (90,192)  (94,455)  (96,457)
Loans, net 7,398,025   7,556,104   7,656,688   7,625,696 
Loans held for sale 20,784   11,885   24,495   18,787 
Other real estate owned 291   615   662   1,526 
Premises and equipment, net 209,414   204,567   196,773   177,456 
Goodwill 306,043   306,043   306,043   306,043 
Intangible assets, net 52,496   54,489   58,432   62,356 
Other assets 284,890   301,378   299,635   315,245 
Total assets$9,998,729  $10,098,870  $9,807,693  $9,970,851 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities:           
Non-interest bearing demand deposits$2,168,574  $2,215,313  $2,213,685  $2,229,432 
Interest bearing demand deposits 1,240,698   1,337,905   1,411,860   1,420,942 
Savings and money market 3,785,951   3,812,312   3,592,312   3,703,810 
Total transaction deposits 7,195,223   7,365,530   7,217,857   7,354,184 
Time deposits 1,074,261   1,058,677   1,020,036   1,022,741 
Total deposits 8,269,484   8,424,207   8,237,893   8,376,925 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 18,513   20,749   18,895   19,465 
Long-term debt 54,385   54,588   54,511   54,356 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 185,000   80,000   50,000   35,000 
Other liabilities 118,851   190,018   141,319   237,461 
Total liabilities 8,646,233   8,769,562   8,502,618   8,723,207 
Shareholders' equity:           
Common stock 515   515   515   515 
Additional paid in capital 1,167,719   1,168,433   1,167,431   1,161,804 
Retained earnings 544,428   521,939   508,864   469,630 
Treasury stock (304,254)  (301,531)  (301,694)  (303,880)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (55,912)  (60,048)  (70,041)  (80,425)
Total shareholders' equity 1,352,496   1,329,308   1,305,075   1,247,644 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$9,998,729  $10,098,870  $9,807,693  $9,970,851 
SHARE DATA           
Average basic shares outstanding 38,075,896   38,068,455   38,327,964   38,210,869 
Average diluted shares outstanding 38,151,810   38,229,869   38,565,164   38,372,777 
Ending shares outstanding 38,045,622   38,094,105   38,054,482   37,899,453 
Common book value per share$35.55  $34.90  $34.29  $32.92 
Tangible common book value per share(1)(non-GAAP) 26.64   25.94   25.28   23.74 
CAPITAL RATIOS           
Average equity to average assets 13.62%  13.35%  13.10%  12.57%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 10.49%  10.13%  10.16%  9.35%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.18%  10.89%  10.69%  10.20%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.17%  13.61%  13.20%  12.41%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.17%  13.61%  13.20%  12.41%
Total risk-based capital ratio 16.07%  15.49%  15.11%  14.32%

                                                      

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.



NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)

Period End Loan Balances by Type

                
     June 30, 2025   June 30, 2025
     vs. March 31, 2025   vs. June 30, 2024
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 % Change June 30, 2024 % Change
Originated:               
Commercial:               
Commercial and industrial$1,829,984  $1,871,301   (2.2)% $1,906,095   (4.0)%
Municipal and non-profit 1,125,330   1,116,724   0.8%  1,063,706   5.8%
Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,051,964   1,026,692   2.5%  921,122   14.2%
Food and agribusiness 213,254   251,120   (15.1)%  248,401   (14.1)%
Total commercial 4,220,532   4,265,837   (1.1)%  4,139,324   2.0%
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,118,730   1,136,176   (1.5)%  1,116,424   0.2%
Residential real estate 915,213   915,139   0.0%  923,313   (0.9)%
Consumer 12,050   11,955   0.8%  14,385   (16.2)%
Total originated 6,266,525   6,329,107   (1.0)%  6,193,446   1.2%
                
Acquired:               
Commercial:               
Commercial and industrial 100,545   105,493   (4.7)%  124,104   (19.0)%
Municipal and non-profit 265   271   (2.2)%  288   (8.0)%
Owner-occupied commercial real estate 188,745   198,339   (4.8)%  232,890   (19.0)%
Food and agribusiness 31,693   33,831   (6.3)%  48,061   (34.1)%
Total commercial 321,248   337,934   (4.9)%  405,343   (20.7)%
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 601,890   659,680   (8.8)%  752,040   (20.0)%
Residential real estate 296,795   318,510   (6.8)%  369,003   (19.6)%
Consumer 460   1,065   (56.8)%  2,321   (80.2)%
Total acquired 1,220,393   1,317,189   (7.3)%  1,528,707   (20.2)%
Total loans$7,486,918  $7,646,296   (2.1)% $7,722,153   (3.0)%


Loan Fundings(1)

                    
 Second quarter First quarter Fourth quarter Third quarter Second quarter
 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
Commercial:                   
Commercial and industrial$133,402  $108,594  $146,600  $93,711  $241,910 
Municipal and non-profit 34,393   12,506   49,175   35,677   28,785 
Owner occupied commercial real estate 47,233   37,762   117,850   70,517   102,615 
Food and agribusiness 4,576   1,338   15,796   19,205   11,040 
Total commercial 219,604   160,200   329,421   219,110   384,350 
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 56,770   65,254   119,132   91,809   83,184 
Residential real estate 44,470   29,300   30,750   47,322   36,124 
Consumer 1,823   970   726   1,010   1,547 
Total$322,667  $255,724  $480,029  $359,251  $505,205 

                                                      

(1) Loan fundings are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings under revolving lines of credit were $15,490, $21,752, $64,375, $16,302 and $19,281 for the periods noted in the table above, respectively.



NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)

                              
 For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
 Average     Average Average     Average Average     Average
 balance Interest rate balance Interest rate balance Interest rate
Interest earning assets:                             
Originated loans FTE(1)(2)$6,289,154  $102,399   6.53% $6,335,931  $102,221   6.54% $6,074,199  $101,794   6.74%
Acquired loans 1,262,933   19,397   6.16%  1,351,726   19,547   5.86%  1,541,576   23,464   6.12%
Loans held for sale 21,115   354   6.72%  19,756   349   7.16%  16,862   318   7.59%
Investment securities available-for-sale 701,920   4,661   2.66%  716,938   4,617   2.58%  802,830   5,101   2.54%
Investment securities held-to-maturity 713,178   5,173   2.90%  635,961   4,120   2.59%  564,818   2,419   1.71%
Other securities 30,560   466   6.10%  31,386   480   6.12%  25,093   377   6.01%
Interest earning deposits 57,634   682   4.75%  48,206   539   4.53%  92,388   685   2.98%
Total interest earning assets FTE(2)$9,076,494  $133,132   5.88% $9,139,904  $131,873   5.85% $9,117,766  $134,158   5.92%
Cash and due from banks$79,131         $77,237         $100,165        
Other assets 807,802          794,374          771,475        
Allowance for credit losses (90,292)         (95,492)         (97,741)       
Total assets$9,873,135         $9,916,023         $9,891,665        
Interest bearing liabilities:                             
Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits$4,986,119  $32,758   2.64% $5,027,052  $32,511   2.62% $5,109,924  $39,681   3.12%
Time deposits 1,062,481   9,087   3.43%  1,035,983   8,756   3.43%  1,015,371   8,536   3.38%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 93,676   1,170   5.01%  107,151   1,105   4.18%  9,505   133   5.63%
Other borrowings(3) 41,300   278   2.70%  50,277   382   3.08%  17,449   5   0.12%
Long-term debt 54,574   518   3.81%  54,539   518   3.85%  54,307   518   3.84%
Total interest bearing liabilities$6,238,150  $43,811   2.82% $6,275,002  $43,272   2.80% $6,206,556  $48,873   3.17%
Demand deposits$2,152,899         $2,197,300         $2,254,454        
Other liabilities 137,319          119,806          187,499        
Total liabilities 8,528,368          8,592,108          8,648,509        
Shareholders' equity 1,344,767          1,323,915          1,243,156        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$ 9,873,135         $9,916,023         $9,891,665        
Net interest income FTE(2)   $ 89,321        $88,601        $85,285    
Interest rate spread FTE(2)        3.06%         3.05%         2.75%
Net interest earning assets$ 2,838,344         $2,864,902         $2,911,210        
Net interest margin FTE(2)        3.95%         3.93%         3.76%
Average transaction deposits$ 7,139,018         $7,224,352         $7,364,378        
Average total deposits  8,201,499          8,260,335          8,379,749        
Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 145.50%         145.66%         146.91%       

                                                      

(1) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
(2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,912, $1,910 and $1,711 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(3) Other borrowings includes securities sold under agreements to repurchase and cash collateral received from counterparties in connection with derivative swap agreements.



NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)

                  
 For the six months ended June 30, 2025 For the six months ended June 30, 2024
 Average     Average Average     Average
 balance Interest rate balance Interest rate
Interest earning assets:                 
Originated loans FTE(1)(2)$6,312,413  $204,620   6.54% $6,060,524  $202,708   6.73%
Acquired loans 1,307,084   38,944   6.01%  1,576,548   47,753   6.09%
Loans held for sale 20,439   703   6.94%  14,440   543   7.56%
Investment securities available-for-sale 709,387   9,278   2.62%  776,999   9,204   2.37%
Investment securities held-to-maturity 674,783   9,293   2.75%  571,989   4,933   1.72%
Other securities 30,971   946   6.11%  30,065   993   6.61%
Interest earning deposits 52,946   1,221   4.65%  91,983   1,448   3.17%
Total interest earning assets FTE(2)$9,108,023  $265,005   5.87% $9,122,548  $267,582   5.90%
Cash and due from banks$78,189        $101,374       
Other assets 801,127         763,853       
Allowance for credit losses (92,878)        (97,812)      
Total assets$9,894,461        $9,889,963       
Interest bearing liabilities:                 
Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits$5,006,472  $65,269   2.63% $5,028,868  $76,094   3.04%
Time deposits 1,049,305   17,843   3.43%  1,002,706   16,120   3.23%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 100,376   2,275   4.57%  118,871   3,314   5.61%
Other borrowings(3) 45,764   660   2.91%  18,189   11   0.12%
Long-term debt 54,557   1,036   3.83%  54,268   1,036   3.84%
Total interest bearing liabilities$6,256,474  $87,083   2.81% $6,222,902  $96,575   3.12%
Demand deposits$2,174,977        $2,267,725       
Other liabilities 128,611         164,617       
Total liabilities 8,560,062         8,655,244       
Shareholders' equity 1,334,399         1,234,719       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$9,894,461        $9,889,963       
Net interest income FTE(2)   $177,922       $171,007   
Interest rate spread FTE(2)        3.06%         2.78%
Net interest earning assets$2,851,549        $2,899,646       
Net interest margin FTE(2)        3.94%         3.77%
Average transaction deposits$7,181,449        $7,296,593       
Average total deposits 8,230,754         8,299,299       
Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 145.58%        146.60%      

                                                      

(1) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
(2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $3,822 and $3,403 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(3) Other borrowings includes securities sold under agreements to repurchase and cash collateral received from counterparties in connection with derivative swap agreements.



NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)

Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis

         
 As of and for the three months ended
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
Beginning allowance for credit losses$90,192  $94,455  $97,607 
Charge-offs (1,158)  (15,251)  (4,605)
Recoveries 170   138   499 
Provision (release) expense for credit losses (311)  10,850   2,956 
Ending allowance for credit losses ("ACL")$88,893  $90,192  $96,457 
Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period 0.05%  0.80%  0.22%
Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end 1.19%  1.18%  1.25%
Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end 266.66%  260.52%  370.18%
Total loans$7,486,918  $7,646,296  $7,722,153 
Average total loans during the period 7,530,783   7,660,974   7,582,506 
Total non-performing loans 33,336   34,620   26,057 


Past Due and Non-accrual Loans

         
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest$13,923  $17,003  $27,159 
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest 7,315   1,012   3,498 
Non-accrual loans 33,336   34,620   26,057 
Total past due and non-accrual loans$54,574  $52,635  $56,714 
Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total loans 0.54%  0.47%  0.38%


Asset Quality Data

         
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
Non-performing loans$33,336  $34,620  $26,057 
OREO 291   615   1,526 
Total non-performing assets$33,627  $35,235  $27,583 
Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.45%  0.45%  0.34%
Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.45%  0.46%  0.36%



NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Key Metrics(1)

               
 As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended
 June 30, March 31,  June 30,  June 30, June 30, 
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Return on average assets 1.38%  0.99%  1.06%  1.19%  1.17%
Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.49%  1.09%  1.17%  1.29%  1.28%
Return on average equity 10.15%  7.42%  8.46%  8.80%  9.37%
Return on average tangible common equity(2) 14.18%  10.64%  12.44%  12.44%  13.77%
Loan to deposit ratio (end of period) 90.54%  90.77%  92.18%  90.54%  92.18%
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period) 26.22%  26.30%  26.61%  26.22%  26.61%
Net interest margin(3) 3.86%  3.85%  3.69%  3.85%  3.69%
Net interest margin FTE(2)(3) 3.95%  3.93%  3.76%  3.94%  3.77%
Interest rate spread FTE(2)(4) 3.06%  3.05%  2.75%  3.06%  2.78%
Yield on earning assets(5) 5.80%  5.77%  5.84%  5.78%  5.82%
Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(5) 5.88%  5.85%  5.92%  5.87%  5.90%
Cost of funds 2.09%  2.07%  2.32%  2.08%  2.29%
Cost of deposits 2.05%  2.03%  2.31%  2.04%  2.23%
Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(6) 16.04%  14.79%  14.13%  15.42%  15.65%
Efficiency ratio 60.24%  60.76%  64.62%  60.50%  63.17%
Efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization FTE(2) 57.32%  57.74%  61.52%  57.53%  60.14%
Pre-provision net revenue$41,544  $40,050  $34,528  $81,594  $73,418 
Pre-provision net revenue FTE(2) 43,456   41,960   36,239   85,416   76,821 
               
Total Loans Asset Quality Data(7)(8)              
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.45%  0.45%  0.34%  0.45%  0.34%
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.45%  0.46%  0.36%  0.45%  0.36%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.19%  1.18%  1.25%  1.19%  1.25%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 266.66%  260.52%  370.18%  266.66%  370.18%
Net charge-offs to average loans 0.05%  0.80%  0.22%  0.43%  0.11%

                                                      

(1) Ratios are annualized.
(2) Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets, including FTE income, and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities. Ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
(5) Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets.
(6) Non-interest income to total revenue represents non-interest income divided by the sum of net interest income FTE and non-interest income. Ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
(7) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and modified loans on non-accrual.
(8) Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.



NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Tangible Common Book Value Ratios

            
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024
Total shareholders' equity$1,352,496  $1,329,308  $1,305,075  $1,247,644 
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (352,854)  (354,800)  (356,777)  (360,732)
Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 13,741   13,638   13,535   12,871 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,013,383  $988,146  $961,833  $899,783 
            
Total assets$9,998,729  $10,098,870  $9,807,693  $9,970,851 
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (352,854)  (354,800)  (356,777)  (360,732)
Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 13,741   13,638   13,535   12,871 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$9,659,616  $9,757,708  $9,464,451  $9,622,990 
            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations:           
Total shareholders' equity to total assets 13.53%  13.16%  13.31%  12.51%
Less: impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, net (3.04)%  (3.03)%  (3.15)%  (3.16)%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.49%  10.13%  10.16%  9.35%
            
Tangible common book value per share calculations:           
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,013,383  $988,146  $961,833  $899,783 
Divided by: ending shares outstanding 38,045,622   38,094,105   38,054,482   37,899,453 
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)$26.64  $25.94  $25.28  $23.74 



NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity

               
 As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended
 June 30, March 31,  June 30,  June 30, June 30, 
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net income$34,022  $24,231  $26,135  $58,253  $57,526 
Add: impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax 1,492   1,516   1,516   3,006   3,055 
Net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP)$35,514  $25,747  $27,651  $61,259  $60,581 
               
Average assets$9,873,135  $9,916,023  $9,891,665  $9,894,461  $9,889,963 
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (340,330)  (342,425)  (349,030)  (341,320)  (350,040)
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)$9,532,805  $9,573,598  $9,542,635  $9,553,141  $9,539,923 
               
Average shareholders' equity$1,344,767  $1,323,915  $1,243,156  $1,334,399  $1,234,719 
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (340,330)  (342,425)  (349,030)  (341,320)  (350,040)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,004,437  $981,490  $894,126  $993,079  $884,679 
               
Return on average assets 1.38%  0.99%  1.06%  1.19%  1.17%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.49%  1.09%  1.17%  1.29%  1.28%
Return on average equity 10.15%  7.42%  8.46%  8.80%  9.37%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.18%  10.64%  12.44%  12.44%  13.77%


Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin

               
 As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended
 June 30, March 31,  June 30,  June 30, June 30, 
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Interest income$131,220  $129,963  $132,447  $261,183  $264,179 
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,912   1,910   1,711   3,822   3,403 
Interest income FTE (non-GAAP)$133,132  $131,873  $134,158  $265,005  $267,582 
               
Net interest income$87,409  $86,691  $83,574  $174,100  $167,604 
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,912   1,910   1,711   3,822   3,403 
Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP)$89,321  $88,601  $85,285  $177,922  $171,007 
               
Average earning assets$9,076,494  $9,139,904  $9,117,766  $9,108,023  $9,122,548 
Yield on earning assets 5.80%  5.77%  5.84%  5.78%  5.82%
Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP) 5.88%  5.85%  5.92%  5.87%  5.90%
Net interest margin 3.86%  3.85%  3.69%  3.85%  3.69%
Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP) 3.95%  3.93%  3.76%  3.94%  3.77%


Efficiency Ratio and Pre-Provision Net Revenue

               
 As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended
 June 30, March 31,  June 30,  June 30, June 30, 
 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net interest income$87,409  $86,691  $83,574  $174,100  $167,604 
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,912   1,910   1,711   3,822   3,403 
Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP)$89,321  $88,601  $85,285  $177,922  $171,007 
               
Non-interest income$17,066  $15,376  $14,029  $32,442  $31,723 
               
Non-interest expense$62,931  $62,017  $63,075  $124,948  $125,909 
Less: other intangible assets amortization (1,947)  (1,977)  (1,977)  (3,924)  (3,985)
Non-interest expense excluding other intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)$60,984  $60,040  $61,098  $121,024  $121,924 
               
Efficiency ratio 60.24%  60.76%  64.62%  60.50%  63.17%
Efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization FTE (non-GAAP) 57.32%  57.74%  61.52%  57.53%  60.14%
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$41,544  $40,050  $34,528  $81,594  $73,418 
Pre-provision net revenue, FTE (non-GAAP) 43,456   41,960   36,239   85,416   76,821 

