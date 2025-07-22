National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

DENVER, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) reported:
|For the quarter(1)
|For the six months ended(1)
|2Q25
|1Q25
|2Q24
|2025
|2024
|Net income ($000's)
|$
|34,022
|$
|24,231
|$
|26,135
|$
|58,253
|$
|57,526
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.68
|$
|1.51
|$
|1.50
|Return on average assets
|1.38
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.17
|%
|Return on average tangible assets(2)
|1.49
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.28
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.15
|%
|7.42
|%
|8.46
|%
|8.80
|%
|9.37
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(2)
|14.18
|%
|10.64
|%
|12.44
|%
|12.44
|%
|13.77
|%
|(1
|)
|Ratios are annualized.
|(2
|)
|See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We delivered quarterly earnings of $0.88 of earnings per diluted share and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.18%. Year-over-year fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenues grew by 19.9% highlighted by a strong net interest margin of 3.95%. We remain diligent in monitoring our loan book and maintaining a disciplined approach to extending credit, which resulted in just 5 basis points of annualized net charge-offs during the quarter.”
Mr. Laney added, “Our solid results continue to generate meaningful capital growth with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.2%. Our excess capital position provides us with optionality to act on a variety of growth opportunities. We are pleased with the recent launch of 2UniFi, an innovative financial ecosystem that we believe can change the way business owners and operators access the U.S. banking system. 2UniFi is built to empower business entrepreneurs with banking and business tools that save time, reduce stress, and help them grow their business.”
Second Quarter 2025 Results
(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2025, except as noted)
Net income increased $9.8 million, or 40.4%, to $34.0 million or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $24.2 million or $0.63 per diluted share. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $1.5 million, or 14.3% annualized, to $43.5 million. The return on average tangible assets increased 40 basis points to 1.49%, and the return on average tangible common equity increased 3.54% to 14.18%. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $7.2 million or 19.9%.
Net Interest Income
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income increased $0.7 million to $89.3 million due to one additional day during the second quarter. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened two basis points to 3.95%, driven by a three basis point increase in earning asset yields, partially offset by an increase in the cost of funds.
Loans
Loans totaled $7.5 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $7.6 billion. We generated quarterly loan fundings of $322.7 million, led by commercial loan fundings of $219.6 million. The second quarter’s weighted average rate on new loans at the time of origination was 7.4%, compared to a weighted average yield of 6.5% on our loan portfolio.
Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
The Company recorded no provision expense for credit losses, compared to $10.2 million in the previous quarter. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.05% of average total loans, compared to 0.80%. Non-performing loans totaled 0.45% of total loans at June 30, 2025, consistent with the previous quarter, and non-performing assets decreased one basis point to 0.45% of total loans and OREO at June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans increased one basis point to 1.19% at June 30, 2025.
Deposits
Average total deposits decreased $58.8 million to $8.2 billion during the second quarter 2025, and average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) decreased $85.3 million to $7.1 billion. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 90.5% at June 30, 2025, compared to 90.8%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 87.0% at June 30, 2025, compared to 87.4%.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income increased $1.7 million, or 11.0%, to $17.1 million during the second quarter. Income from partnership investments increased $0.6 million, bank card fees increased $0.5 million, SBA loan gains on sale increased $0.2 million, and the sales of two previously consolidated banking center properties drove a $1.3 million gain. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.8 million.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $62.9 million, compared to $62.0 million in the first quarter, which benefited from the $1.9 million payroll tax credits realized in the first quarter. Excluding the impact from the first quarter’s payroll tax credits, non-interest expense decreased $1.0 million due to our disciplined expense management. The second quarter’s non-interest expense includes $0.3 million of non-recurring restructuring charges as a result of expense reduction actions executed during the quarter. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio improved 42 basis points to 57.3%, excluding other intangible assets amortization.
Income tax expense totaled $7.5 million, compared to $5.6 million in the previous quarter, as a result of higher pre-tax income in the second quarter. The effective tax rate was 18.1%, compared to 18.8% in the first quarter.
Capital
Capital ratios continue to be well in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The tier 1 leverage ratio totaled 11.18%, and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 14.17% at June 30, 2025. Shareholders’ equity increased $23.2 million to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily driven by $22.5 million of growth in retained earnings from net income after covering the quarter’s dividend, and a $4.1 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to changes in the interest rate environment.
Common book value per share increased $0.65 to $35.55 at June 30, 2025. Tangible common book value per share increased $0.70 to $26.64 driven by the quarter’s earnings after covering the quarterly dividend, and a $0.11 improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss.
Year-Over-Year Review
(All comparisons refer to the first six months of 2024, except as noted)
Net income increased $0.7 million to $58.3 million or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to $57.5 million or $1.50 per diluted share. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $8.6 million to $85.4 million. The return on average tangible assets increased one basis point to 1.29%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 12.44%, compared to 13.77%.
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income increased $6.9 million to $177.9 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 17 basis points to 3.94%, driven by a 21 basis point decrease in the cost of funds, partially offset by a three basis point decrease in earning asset yields.
Loans outstanding totaled $7.5 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $7.7 billion. New loan fundings over the trailing twelve months totaled $1.4 billion, led by commercial fundings of $928.3 million.
The Company recorded $10.2 million of provision expense for credit losses, compared to $2.8 million in the same period prior year. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.43% of average total loans, compared to 0.11% net charge-offs in the same period prior year. Non-performing loans totaled 0.45% of total loans at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.34% in the prior year. Non-performing assets totaled 0.45% of total loans and OREO at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.36% in the prior year. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans totaled 1.19% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.25% at June 30, 2024.
Average deposits totaled $8.2 billion, compared to $8.3 billion in the same period prior year, and average transaction deposits totaled $7.2 billion, compared to $7.3 billion in the same period prior year. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 87.0% at June 30, 2025, compared to 87.8%.
Non-interest income increased $0.7 million to $32.4 million primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in the gains on sales of previously consolidated banking center properties and a $0.4 million increase in trust income.
Non-interest expense decreased $1.0 million to $124.9 million as a result of disciplined expense management and payroll tax credits realized during the first quarter 2025.
Income tax expense totaled $13.1 million, consistent with the same period prior year. The effective tax rate was 18.4%, compared to 18.6% in the same period prior year.
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total interest and dividend income
|$
|131,220
|$
|129,963
|$
|132,447
|$
|261,183
|$
|264,179
|Total interest expense
|43,811
|43,272
|48,873
|87,083
|96,575
|Net interest income
|87,409
|86,691
|83,574
|174,100
|167,604
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
|1,912
|1,910
|1,711
|3,822
|3,403
|Net interest income FTE(1)
|89,321
|88,601
|85,285
|177,922
|171,007
|Provision expense for credit losses
|—
|10,200
|2,776
|10,200
|2,776
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses FTE(1)
|89,321
|78,401
|82,509
|167,722
|168,231
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges
|4,127
|4,118
|4,295
|8,245
|8,686
|Bank card fees
|4,732
|4,194
|4,882
|8,926
|9,460
|Mortgage banking income
|2,547
|3,315
|3,296
|5,862
|5,951
|Other non-interest income
|5,660
|3,749
|1,556
|9,409
|7,626
|Total non-interest income
|17,066
|15,376
|14,029
|32,442
|31,723
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and benefits
|37,746
|34,362
|36,933
|72,108
|73,453
|Occupancy and equipment
|9,436
|10,837
|10,120
|20,273
|20,061
|Professional fees
|1,680
|1,423
|1,706
|3,103
|3,352
|Data processing
|4,452
|4,401
|4,117
|8,853
|8,183
|Other non-interest expense
|7,670
|9,017
|8,222
|16,687
|16,875
|Other intangible assets amortization
|1,947
|1,977
|1,977
|3,924
|3,985
|Total non-interest expense
|62,931
|62,017
|63,075
|124,948
|125,909
|Income before income taxes FTE(1)
|43,456
|31,760
|33,463
|75,216
|74,045
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
|1,912
|1,910
|1,711
|3,822
|3,403
|Income before income taxes
|41,544
|29,850
|31,752
|71,394
|70,642
|Income tax expense
|7,522
|5,619
|5,617
|13,141
|13,116
|Net income
|$
|34,022
|$
|24,231
|$
|26,135
|$
|58,253
|$
|57,526
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.68
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.51
|Earnings per share - diluted
|0.88
|0.63
|0.68
|1.51
|1.50
|Common stock dividend
|0.30
|0.29
|0.28
|0.59
|0.55
|(1
|)
|Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|296,483
|$
|246,298
|$
|127,848
|$
|144,993
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|631,947
|634,376
|527,547
|691,076
|Investment securities held-to-maturity
|717,232
|706,912
|533,108
|554,686
|Non-marketable securities
|81,124
|76,203
|76,462
|72,987
|Loans
|7,486,918
|7,646,296
|7,751,143
|7,722,153
|Allowance for credit losses
|(88,893
|)
|(90,192
|)
|(94,455
|)
|(96,457
|)
|Loans, net
|7,398,025
|7,556,104
|7,656,688
|7,625,696
|Loans held for sale
|20,784
|11,885
|24,495
|18,787
|Other real estate owned
|291
|615
|662
|1,526
|Premises and equipment, net
|209,414
|204,567
|196,773
|177,456
|Goodwill
|306,043
|306,043
|306,043
|306,043
|Intangible assets, net
|52,496
|54,489
|58,432
|62,356
|Other assets
|284,890
|301,378
|299,635
|315,245
|Total assets
|$
|9,998,729
|$
|10,098,870
|$
|9,807,693
|$
|9,970,851
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|2,168,574
|$
|2,215,313
|$
|2,213,685
|$
|2,229,432
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|1,240,698
|1,337,905
|1,411,860
|1,420,942
|Savings and money market
|3,785,951
|3,812,312
|3,592,312
|3,703,810
|Total transaction deposits
|7,195,223
|7,365,530
|7,217,857
|7,354,184
|Time deposits
|1,074,261
|1,058,677
|1,020,036
|1,022,741
|Total deposits
|8,269,484
|8,424,207
|8,237,893
|8,376,925
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|18,513
|20,749
|18,895
|19,465
|Long-term debt
|54,385
|54,588
|54,511
|54,356
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|185,000
|80,000
|50,000
|35,000
|Other liabilities
|118,851
|190,018
|141,319
|237,461
|Total liabilities
|8,646,233
|8,769,562
|8,502,618
|8,723,207
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock
|515
|515
|515
|515
|Additional paid in capital
|1,167,719
|1,168,433
|1,167,431
|1,161,804
|Retained earnings
|544,428
|521,939
|508,864
|469,630
|Treasury stock
|(304,254
|)
|(301,531
|)
|(301,694
|)
|(303,880
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(55,912
|)
|(60,048
|)
|(70,041
|)
|(80,425
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,352,496
|1,329,308
|1,305,075
|1,247,644
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|9,998,729
|$
|10,098,870
|$
|9,807,693
|$
|9,970,851
|SHARE DATA
|Average basic shares outstanding
|38,075,896
|38,068,455
|38,327,964
|38,210,869
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|38,151,810
|38,229,869
|38,565,164
|38,372,777
|Ending shares outstanding
|38,045,622
|38,094,105
|38,054,482
|37,899,453
|Common book value per share
|$
|35.55
|$
|34.90
|$
|34.29
|$
|32.92
|Tangible common book value per share(1)(non-GAAP)
|26.64
|25.94
|25.28
|23.74
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Average equity to average assets
|13.62
|%
|13.35
|%
|13.10
|%
|12.57
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|10.49
|%
|10.13
|%
|10.16
|%
|9.35
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.18
|%
|10.89
|%
|10.69
|%
|10.20
|%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|14.17
|%
|13.61
|%
|13.20
|%
|12.41
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|14.17
|%
|13.61
|%
|13.20
|%
|12.41
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|16.07
|%
|15.49
|%
|15.11
|%
|14.32
|%
|(1
|)
|Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)
Period End Loan Balances by Type
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|vs. March 31, 2025
|vs. June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|% Change
|June 30, 2024
|% Change
|Originated:
|Commercial:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|1,829,984
|$
|1,871,301
|(2.2
|)%
|$
|1,906,095
|(4.0
|)%
|Municipal and non-profit
|1,125,330
|1,116,724
|0.8
|%
|1,063,706
|5.8
|%
|Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|1,051,964
|1,026,692
|2.5
|%
|921,122
|14.2
|%
|Food and agribusiness
|213,254
|251,120
|(15.1
|)%
|248,401
|(14.1
|)%
|Total commercial
|4,220,532
|4,265,837
|(1.1
|)%
|4,139,324
|2.0
|%
|Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|1,118,730
|1,136,176
|(1.5
|)%
|1,116,424
|0.2
|%
|Residential real estate
|915,213
|915,139
|0.0
|%
|923,313
|(0.9
|)%
|Consumer
|12,050
|11,955
|0.8
|%
|14,385
|(16.2
|)%
|Total originated
|6,266,525
|6,329,107
|(1.0
|)%
|6,193,446
|1.2
|%
|Acquired:
|Commercial:
|Commercial and industrial
|100,545
|105,493
|(4.7
|)%
|124,104
|(19.0
|)%
|Municipal and non-profit
|265
|271
|(2.2
|)%
|288
|(8.0
|)%
|Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|188,745
|198,339
|(4.8
|)%
|232,890
|(19.0
|)%
|Food and agribusiness
|31,693
|33,831
|(6.3
|)%
|48,061
|(34.1
|)%
|Total commercial
|321,248
|337,934
|(4.9
|)%
|405,343
|(20.7
|)%
|Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|601,890
|659,680
|(8.8
|)%
|752,040
|(20.0
|)%
|Residential real estate
|296,795
|318,510
|(6.8
|)%
|369,003
|(19.6
|)%
|Consumer
|460
|1,065
|(56.8
|)%
|2,321
|(80.2
|)%
|Total acquired
|1,220,393
|1,317,189
|(7.3
|)%
|1,528,707
|(20.2
|)%
|Total loans
|$
|7,486,918
|$
|7,646,296
|(2.1
|)%
|$
|7,722,153
|(3.0
|)%
Loan Fundings(1)
|Second quarter
|First quarter
|Fourth quarter
|Third quarter
|Second quarter
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Commercial:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|133,402
|$
|108,594
|$
|146,600
|$
|93,711
|$
|241,910
|Municipal and non-profit
|34,393
|12,506
|49,175
|35,677
|28,785
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|47,233
|37,762
|117,850
|70,517
|102,615
|Food and agribusiness
|4,576
|1,338
|15,796
|19,205
|11,040
|Total commercial
|219,604
|160,200
|329,421
|219,110
|384,350
|Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|56,770
|65,254
|119,132
|91,809
|83,184
|Residential real estate
|44,470
|29,300
|30,750
|47,322
|36,124
|Consumer
|1,823
|970
|726
|1,010
|1,547
|Total
|$
|322,667
|$
|255,724
|$
|480,029
|$
|359,251
|$
|505,205
|(1
|)
|Loan fundings are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings under revolving lines of credit were $15,490, $21,752, $64,375, $16,302 and $19,281 for the periods noted in the table above, respectively.
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|balance
|Interest
|rate
|balance
|Interest
|rate
|balance
|Interest
|rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Originated loans FTE(1)(2)
|$
|6,289,154
|$
|102,399
|6.53
|%
|$
|6,335,931
|$
|102,221
|6.54
|%
|$
|6,074,199
|$
|101,794
|6.74
|%
|Acquired loans
|1,262,933
|19,397
|6.16
|%
|1,351,726
|19,547
|5.86
|%
|1,541,576
|23,464
|6.12
|%
|Loans held for sale
|21,115
|354
|6.72
|%
|19,756
|349
|7.16
|%
|16,862
|318
|7.59
|%
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|701,920
|4,661
|2.66
|%
|716,938
|4,617
|2.58
|%
|802,830
|5,101
|2.54
|%
|Investment securities held-to-maturity
|713,178
|5,173
|2.90
|%
|635,961
|4,120
|2.59
|%
|564,818
|2,419
|1.71
|%
|Other securities
|30,560
|466
|6.10
|%
|31,386
|480
|6.12
|%
|25,093
|377
|6.01
|%
|Interest earning deposits
|57,634
|682
|4.75
|%
|48,206
|539
|4.53
|%
|92,388
|685
|2.98
|%
|Total interest earning assets FTE(2)
|$
|9,076,494
|$
|133,132
|5.88
|%
|$
|9,139,904
|$
|131,873
|5.85
|%
|$
|9,117,766
|$
|134,158
|5.92
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|79,131
|$
|77,237
|$
|100,165
|Other assets
|807,802
|794,374
|771,475
|Allowance for credit losses
|(90,292
|)
|(95,492
|)
|(97,741
|)
|Total assets
|$
|9,873,135
|$
|9,916,023
|$
|9,891,665
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits
|$
|4,986,119
|$
|32,758
|2.64
|%
|$
|5,027,052
|$
|32,511
|2.62
|%
|$
|5,109,924
|$
|39,681
|3.12
|%
|Time deposits
|1,062,481
|9,087
|3.43
|%
|1,035,983
|8,756
|3.43
|%
|1,015,371
|8,536
|3.38
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|93,676
|1,170
|5.01
|%
|107,151
|1,105
|4.18
|%
|9,505
|133
|5.63
|%
|Other borrowings(3)
|41,300
|278
|2.70
|%
|50,277
|382
|3.08
|%
|17,449
|5
|0.12
|%
|Long-term debt
|54,574
|518
|3.81
|%
|54,539
|518
|3.85
|%
|54,307
|518
|3.84
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|6,238,150
|$
|43,811
|2.82
|%
|$
|6,275,002
|$
|43,272
|2.80
|%
|$
|6,206,556
|$
|48,873
|3.17
|%
|Demand deposits
|$
|2,152,899
|$
|2,197,300
|$
|2,254,454
|Other liabilities
|137,319
|119,806
|187,499
|Total liabilities
|8,528,368
|8,592,108
|8,648,509
|Shareholders' equity
|1,344,767
|1,323,915
|1,243,156
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|9,873,135
|$
|9,916,023
|$
|9,891,665
|Net interest income FTE(2)
|$
|89,321
|$
|88,601
|$
|85,285
|Interest rate spread FTE(2)
|3.06
|%
|3.05
|%
|2.75
|%
|Net interest earning assets
|$
|2,838,344
|$
|2,864,902
|$
|2,911,210
|Net interest margin FTE(2)
|3.95
|%
|3.93
|%
|3.76
|%
|Average transaction deposits
|$
|7,139,018
|$
|7,224,352
|$
|7,364,378
|Average total deposits
|8,201,499
|8,260,335
|8,379,749
|Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|145.50
|%
|145.66
|%
|146.91
|%
|(1
|)
|Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
|(2
|)
|Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,912, $1,910 and $1,711 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
|(3
|)
|Other borrowings includes securities sold under agreements to repurchase and cash collateral received from counterparties in connection with derivative swap agreements.
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the six months ended June 30, 2025
|For the six months ended June 30, 2024
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|balance
|Interest
|rate
|balance
|Interest
|rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Originated loans FTE(1)(2)
|$
|6,312,413
|$
|204,620
|6.54
|%
|$
|6,060,524
|$
|202,708
|6.73
|%
|Acquired loans
|1,307,084
|38,944
|6.01
|%
|1,576,548
|47,753
|6.09
|%
|Loans held for sale
|20,439
|703
|6.94
|%
|14,440
|543
|7.56
|%
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|709,387
|9,278
|2.62
|%
|776,999
|9,204
|2.37
|%
|Investment securities held-to-maturity
|674,783
|9,293
|2.75
|%
|571,989
|4,933
|1.72
|%
|Other securities
|30,971
|946
|6.11
|%
|30,065
|993
|6.61
|%
|Interest earning deposits
|52,946
|1,221
|4.65
|%
|91,983
|1,448
|3.17
|%
|Total interest earning assets FTE(2)
|$
|9,108,023
|$
|265,005
|5.87
|%
|$
|9,122,548
|$
|267,582
|5.90
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|78,189
|$
|101,374
|Other assets
|801,127
|763,853
|Allowance for credit losses
|(92,878
|)
|(97,812
|)
|Total assets
|$
|9,894,461
|$
|9,889,963
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits
|$
|5,006,472
|$
|65,269
|2.63
|%
|$
|5,028,868
|$
|76,094
|3.04
|%
|Time deposits
|1,049,305
|17,843
|3.43
|%
|1,002,706
|16,120
|3.23
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|100,376
|2,275
|4.57
|%
|118,871
|3,314
|5.61
|%
|Other borrowings(3)
|45,764
|660
|2.91
|%
|18,189
|11
|0.12
|%
|Long-term debt
|54,557
|1,036
|3.83
|%
|54,268
|1,036
|3.84
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|6,256,474
|$
|87,083
|2.81
|%
|$
|6,222,902
|$
|96,575
|3.12
|%
|Demand deposits
|$
|2,174,977
|$
|2,267,725
|Other liabilities
|128,611
|164,617
|Total liabilities
|8,560,062
|8,655,244
|Shareholders' equity
|1,334,399
|1,234,719
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|9,894,461
|$
|9,889,963
|Net interest income FTE(2)
|$
|177,922
|$
|171,007
|Interest rate spread FTE(2)
|3.06
|%
|2.78
|%
|Net interest earning assets
|$
|2,851,549
|$
|2,899,646
|Net interest margin FTE(2)
|3.94
|%
|3.77
|%
|Average transaction deposits
|$
|7,181,449
|$
|7,296,593
|Average total deposits
|8,230,754
|8,299,299
|Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|145.58
|%
|146.60
|%
|(1
|)
|Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
|(2
|)
|Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $3,822 and $3,403 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
|(3
|)
|Other borrowings includes securities sold under agreements to repurchase and cash collateral received from counterparties in connection with derivative swap agreements.
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis
|As of and for the three months ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Beginning allowance for credit losses
|$
|90,192
|$
|94,455
|$
|97,607
|Charge-offs
|(1,158
|)
|(15,251
|)
|(4,605
|)
|Recoveries
|170
|138
|499
|Provision (release) expense for credit losses
|(311
|)
|10,850
|2,956
|Ending allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
|$
|88,893
|$
|90,192
|$
|96,457
|Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period
|0.05
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.22
|%
|Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end
|1.19
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.25
|%
|Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end
|266.66
|%
|260.52
|%
|370.18
|%
|Total loans
|$
|7,486,918
|$
|7,646,296
|$
|7,722,153
|Average total loans during the period
|7,530,783
|7,660,974
|7,582,506
|Total non-performing loans
|33,336
|34,620
|26,057
Past Due and Non-accrual Loans
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest
|$
|13,923
|$
|17,003
|$
|27,159
|Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest
|7,315
|1,012
|3,498
|Non-accrual loans
|33,336
|34,620
|26,057
|Total past due and non-accrual loans
|$
|54,574
|$
|52,635
|$
|56,714
|Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total loans
|0.54
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.38
|%
Asset Quality Data
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Non-performing loans
|$
|33,336
|$
|34,620
|$
|26,057
|OREO
|291
|615
|1,526
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|33,627
|$
|35,235
|$
|27,583
|Total non-performing loans to total loans
|0.45
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.34
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
|0.45
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.36
|%
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Key Metrics(1)
|As of and for the three months ended
|As of and for the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Return on average assets
|1.38
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.17
|%
|Return on average tangible assets(2)
|1.49
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.28
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.15
|%
|7.42
|%
|8.46
|%
|8.80
|%
|9.37
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(2)
|14.18
|%
|10.64
|%
|12.44
|%
|12.44
|%
|13.77
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio (end of period)
|90.54
|%
|90.77
|%
|92.18
|%
|90.54
|%
|92.18
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period)
|26.22
|%
|26.30
|%
|26.61
|%
|26.22
|%
|26.61
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|3.86
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.69
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.69
|%
|Net interest margin FTE(2)(3)
|3.95
|%
|3.93
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.77
|%
|Interest rate spread FTE(2)(4)
|3.06
|%
|3.05
|%
|2.75
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.78
|%
|Yield on earning assets(5)
|5.80
|%
|5.77
|%
|5.84
|%
|5.78
|%
|5.82
|%
|Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(5)
|5.88
|%
|5.85
|%
|5.92
|%
|5.87
|%
|5.90
|%
|Cost of funds
|2.09
|%
|2.07
|%
|2.32
|%
|2.08
|%
|2.29
|%
|Cost of deposits
|2.05
|%
|2.03
|%
|2.31
|%
|2.04
|%
|2.23
|%
|Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(6)
|16.04
|%
|14.79
|%
|14.13
|%
|15.42
|%
|15.65
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|60.24
|%
|60.76
|%
|64.62
|%
|60.50
|%
|63.17
|%
|Efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization FTE(2)
|57.32
|%
|57.74
|%
|61.52
|%
|57.53
|%
|60.14
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|41,544
|$
|40,050
|$
|34,528
|$
|81,594
|$
|73,418
|Pre-provision net revenue FTE(2)
|43,456
|41,960
|36,239
|85,416
|76,821
|Total Loans Asset Quality Data(7)(8)
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.45
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.34
|%
|Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
|0.45
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.36
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.19
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.25
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|266.66
|%
|260.52
|%
|370.18
|%
|266.66
|%
|370.18
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|0.05
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.11
|%
|(1
|)
|Ratios are annualized.
|(2
|)
|Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
|(3
|)
|Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
|(4
|)
|Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets, including FTE income, and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities. Ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
|(5
|)
|Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets.
|(6
|)
|Non-interest income to total revenue represents non-interest income divided by the sum of net interest income FTE and non-interest income. Ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
|(7
|)
|Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and modified loans on non-accrual.
|(8
|)
|Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Tangible Common Book Value Ratios
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,352,496
|$
|1,329,308
|$
|1,305,075
|$
|1,247,644
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|(352,854
|)
|(354,800
|)
|(356,777
|)
|(360,732
|)
|Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|13,741
|13,638
|13,535
|12,871
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,013,383
|$
|988,146
|$
|961,833
|$
|899,783
|Total assets
|$
|9,998,729
|$
|10,098,870
|$
|9,807,693
|$
|9,970,851
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|(352,854
|)
|(354,800
|)
|(356,777
|)
|(360,732
|)
|Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|13,741
|13,638
|13,535
|12,871
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|9,659,616
|$
|9,757,708
|$
|9,464,451
|$
|9,622,990
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations:
|Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|13.53
|%
|13.16
|%
|13.31
|%
|12.51
|%
|Less: impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|(3.04
|)%
|(3.03
|)%
|(3.15
|)%
|(3.16
|)%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|10.49
|%
|10.13
|%
|10.16
|%
|9.35
|%
|Tangible common book value per share calculations:
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,013,383
|$
|988,146
|$
|961,833
|$
|899,783
|Divided by: ending shares outstanding
|38,045,622
|38,094,105
|38,054,482
|37,899,453
|Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|26.64
|$
|25.94
|$
|25.28
|$
|23.74
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity
|As of and for the three months ended
|As of and for the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|34,022
|$
|24,231
|$
|26,135
|$
|58,253
|$
|57,526
|Add: impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax
|1,492
|1,516
|1,516
|3,006
|3,055
|Net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP)
|$
|35,514
|$
|25,747
|$
|27,651
|$
|61,259
|$
|60,581
|Average assets
|$
|9,873,135
|$
|9,916,023
|$
|9,891,665
|$
|9,894,461
|$
|9,889,963
|Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|(340,330
|)
|(342,425
|)
|(349,030
|)
|(341,320
|)
|(350,040
|)
|Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|9,532,805
|$
|9,573,598
|$
|9,542,635
|$
|9,553,141
|$
|9,539,923
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|1,344,767
|$
|1,323,915
|$
|1,243,156
|$
|1,334,399
|$
|1,234,719
|Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|(340,330
|)
|(342,425
|)
|(349,030
|)
|(341,320
|)
|(350,040
|)
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,004,437
|$
|981,490
|$
|894,126
|$
|993,079
|$
|884,679
|Return on average assets
|1.38
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.17
|%
|Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|1.49
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.28
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.15
|%
|7.42
|%
|8.46
|%
|8.80
|%
|9.37
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|14.18
|%
|10.64
|%
|12.44
|%
|12.44
|%
|13.77
|%
Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin
|As of and for the three months ended
|As of and for the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|$
|131,220
|$
|129,963
|$
|132,447
|$
|261,183
|$
|264,179
|Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
|1,912
|1,910
|1,711
|3,822
|3,403
|Interest income FTE (non-GAAP)
|$
|133,132
|$
|131,873
|$
|134,158
|$
|265,005
|$
|267,582
|Net interest income
|$
|87,409
|$
|86,691
|$
|83,574
|$
|174,100
|$
|167,604
|Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
|1,912
|1,910
|1,711
|3,822
|3,403
|Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP)
|$
|89,321
|$
|88,601
|$
|85,285
|$
|177,922
|$
|171,007
|Average earning assets
|$
|9,076,494
|$
|9,139,904
|$
|9,117,766
|$
|9,108,023
|$
|9,122,548
|Yield on earning assets
|5.80
|%
|5.77
|%
|5.84
|%
|5.78
|%
|5.82
|%
|Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP)
|5.88
|%
|5.85
|%
|5.92
|%
|5.87
|%
|5.90
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.86
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.69
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.69
|%
|Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP)
|3.95
|%
|3.93
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.77
|%
Efficiency Ratio and Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|As of and for the three months ended
|As of and for the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net interest income
|$
|87,409
|$
|86,691
|$
|83,574
|$
|174,100
|$
|167,604
|Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
|1,912
|1,910
|1,711
|3,822
|3,403
|Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP)
|$
|89,321
|$
|88,601
|$
|85,285
|$
|177,922
|$
|171,007
|Non-interest income
|$
|17,066
|$
|15,376
|$
|14,029
|$
|32,442
|$
|31,723
|Non-interest expense
|$
|62,931
|$
|62,017
|$
|63,075
|$
|124,948
|$
|125,909
|Less: other intangible assets amortization
|(1,947
|)
|(1,977
|)
|(1,977
|)
|(3,924
|)
|(3,985
|)
|Non-interest expense excluding other intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|60,984
|$
|60,040
|$
|61,098
|$
|121,024
|$
|121,924
|Efficiency ratio
|60.24
|%
|60.76
|%
|64.62
|%
|60.50
|%
|63.17
|%
|Efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization FTE (non-GAAP)
|57.32
|%
|57.74
|%
|61.52
|%
|57.53
|%
|60.14
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|41,544
|$
|40,050
|$
|34,528
|$
|81,594
|$
|73,418
|Pre-provision net revenue, FTE (non-GAAP)
|43,456
|41,960
|36,239
|85,416
|76,821