Norwood Financial Corp announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Quarterly and Year-to-Date Highlights:

Fully diluted EPS of $0.67, a 29% increase over the same period in 2024

Return on assets rose 31 basis points to 1.06% from 2Q 2024.

Net interest margin increased 13 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 63 basis points over the prior year.

Loans grew at a 4.4% and 8.2% annualized rate during the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively.

Deposits grew year-to-date at an annualized rate of 15% while deposit costs fell 20 basis points since the 4 th quarter of 2024.

quarter of 2024. Capital continues to improve on increased earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) adjustment.

HONESDALE, Pa., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our company’s performance continues to strengthen, due to increased yields coming out of our 2024 4th quarter repositioning, as well as improved results in all our business lines. In the first half of 2025 we achieved robust growth in both loans and deposits while improving yields as well. We enter the second half of 2025 on solid footing and with good momentum”

Mr. Donnelly continued, “I am proud of the performance from the entire Norwood team as they remain focused on delivering the products and services that help our customers achieve their goals. During the second quarter we launched our ‘Every Day Better’ campaign to high acclaim from customers, employees, and community members. This full rebrand enabled us to articulate our values and mission, stand out from competitors, and unite and energize our company culture. Building on this great combination of a high-performing team and strong brand, I am confident that we are on our way to creating a bright future for us, our customers, and our shareholders.”

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Year-Over Year Linked Quarter Year-to-Date 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended Jun-25 Jun-24 Change Mar-25 Change Jun-25 Jun-24 Change Net interest income $ 19,065 $ 14,925 $ 4,140 $ 17,857 $ 1,208 $ 36,923 $ 29,635 $ 7,288 Net interest spread (fte) 2.75 % 2.06 % 69 bps 2.61 % 14 bps 2.68 % 2.07 % 30 bps Net interest margin (fte) 3.43 % 2.80 % 63 bps 3.30 % 13 bps 3.37 % 2.80 % 26 bps Net income $ 6,205 $ 4,213 $ 1,992 $ 5,773 $ 432 $ 11,978 $ 8,646 $ 3,332 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.52 $ 0.15 $ 0.63 $ 0.04 $ 1.30 $ 1.07 $ 0.23 Return on average assets 1.06 % 0.75 % 31 bps 1.01 % 5 bps 1.03 % 0.78 % 25 bps Return on tangible equity 12.83 % 9.44 % 339 bps 12.40 % 43 bps 12.62 % 11.49 % 113 bps







Discussion of financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025:



The Company had net income of $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million over the same period last year.

Net interest income increased during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 due to increases in asset yields while yields on liabilities decreased.

Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 3.43% compared to 2.80% in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income in the first 6 months of 2025 increased $386 thousand or 9.2% over the same period in 2024.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 58.7% compared to 66.7% in the second quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $2.365 billion, compared to $2.235 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 5.82%.



Loans receivable were $1.791 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.641 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 9.1% .

Total deposits were $1.997 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.811 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 10.3%.

Tangible Common Equity was 8.39% as of June 30, 2025, versus 6.92% at June 30, 2024.

Tangible Book Value per share increased $1.32 from $19.85 at December 31, 2024, to $21.17 at June 30, 2025.

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from sixteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures references in this release:

Three months ended Six months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30 June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Interest Income $ 19,065 $ 14,925 $ 36,923 $ 29,635 Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 199 199 397 394 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 19,264 $ 15,124 $ 37,320 $ 30,029 Three months ended Six months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30 June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Average equity $ 223,351 $ 179,494 $ 220,787 $ 180,791 Average goodwill and other intangibles (29,394 ) (29,457 ) (29,402 ) (29,466 ) Average tangible equity $ 193,957 $ 150,037 $ 191,385 $ 151,325

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance”, “solid footing,” “good momentum,” “bright future” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) June 30 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 32,052 $ 29,903 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 20,993 39,492 Cash and cash equivalents 53,045 69,395 Securities available for sale 402,460 397,578 Loans receivable 1,790,574 1,641,355 Less: Allowance for credit losses 20,908 17,806 Net loans receivable 1,769,666 1,623,549 Regulatory stock, at cost 7,538 6,443 Bank premises and equipment, net 21,608 18,265 Bank owned life insurance 46,099 46,121 Foreclosed real estate owned - - Accrued interest receivable 8,642 8,329 Deferred tax assets, net 17,693 21,707 Goodwill 29,266 29,266 Other intangible assets 121 183 Other assets 9,212 14,480 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,365,350 $ 2,235,316 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 406,358 $ 391,849 Interest-bearing 1,591,476 1,419,323 Total deposits 1,997,834 1,811,172 Short-term borrowings 26,500 62,335 Other borrowings 85,350 148,087 Accrued interest payable 10,975 13,329 Other liabilities 19,266 18,206 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,139,925 2,053,129 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - - Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2025: 9,490,505 shares, 2024: 8,311,851 shares 949 831 Surplus 126,990 98,082 Retained earnings 131,199 139,070 Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 229,983 shares, 2024: 221,540 shares (6,208 ) (5,977 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,505 ) (49,819 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 225,425 182,187 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,365,350 $ 2,235,316





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 27,115 $ 24,121 $ 53,103 $ 47,802 Securities 3,871 2,584 7,742 5,109 Other 220 966 446 1,697 Total Interest income 31,206 27,671 61,291 54,608 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 10,869 10,687 21,617 20,796 Short-term borrowings 211 356 669 692 Other borrowings 1,061 1,703 2,082 3,485 Total Interest expense 12,141 12,746 24,368 24,973 NET INTEREST INCOME 19,065 14,925 36,923 29,635 PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES 950 347 1,807 (276 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES 18,115 14,578 35,116 29,911 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,514 1,504 3,027 2,847 Income from fiduciary activities 226 225 551 463 Gains on sales of loans, net 65 36 112 42 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 266 253 552 520 Other 177 189 357 341 Total other income 2,248 2,207 4,599 4,213 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 6,605 5,954 13,077 12,090 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,349 1,229 2,727 2,489 Data processing and related operations 1,189 1,024 2,274 2,046 Taxes, other than income 192 179 385 272 Professional fees 623 508 1,282 1,092 FDIC Insurance assessment 355 309 761 670 Foreclosed real estate 137 15 141 36 Amortization of intangibles 15 19 30 38 Other 2,066 2,207 3,918 4,442 Total other expenses 12,531 11,444 24,595 23,175 INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 7,832 5,341 15,120 10,949 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,627 1,128 3,142 2,303 NET INCOME $ 6,205 $ 4,213 $ 11,978 $ 8,646 Basic earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.52 $ 1.30 $ 1.07 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.52 $ 1.30 $ 1.07





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 19,085 $ 220 4.62 % $ 20,802 $ 226 4.41 % $ 69,173 $ 967 5.62 % Securities available for sale: Taxable 404,428 3,624 3.59 408,427 3,623 3.60 401,014 2,206 2.21 Tax-exempt (1) 44,158 312 2.83 44,242 312 2.86 69,126 477 2.78 Total securities available for sale (1) 448,586 3,936 3.52 452,669 3,935 3.53 470,140 2,683 2.30 Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 1,783,626 27,249 6.13 1,743,572 26,120 6.08 1,629,283 24,220 5.98 Total interest-earning assets 2,251,297 31,405 5.60 2,217,043 30,281 5.54 2,168,596 27,870 5.17 Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 30,323 28,705 26,422 Allowance for credit losses (20,733 ) (20,154 ) (18,023 ) Other assets 94,922 93,131 69,718 Total non-interest earning assets 104,512 101,682 78,117 Total Assets $ 2,355,809 $ 2,318,725 $ 2,246,713 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and money market $ 573,904 $ 2,887 2.02 $ 546,884 $ 2,801 2.08 $ 450,918 $ 2,397 2.14 Savings 204,318 119 0.23 211,905 142 0.27 233,676 286 0.49 Time 821,725 7,863 3.84 793,803 7,805 3.99 755,224 8,004 4.26 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,599,947 10,869 2.72 1,552,592 10,748 2.81 1,439,818 10,687 2.99 Short-term borrowings 17,757 211 4.77 44,297 458 4.19 61,689 356 2.32 Other borrowings 95,792 1,061 4.44 93,549 1,021 4.43 149,442 1,703 4.58 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,713,496 12,141 2.84 1,690,438 12,227 2.93 1,650,949 12,746 3.11 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 389,323 380,544 387,962 Other liabilities 29,639 29,549 28,308 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 418,962 410,093 416,270 Stockholders' equity 223,351 218,194 179,494 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,355,809 $ 2,318,725 $ 2,246,713 Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis) 19,264 2.75 % 18,054 2.61 % 15,124 2.06 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (199 ) (197 ) (199 ) Net interest income $ 19,065 $ 17,857 $ 14,925 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.43 % 3.30 % 2.80 % (1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances. (3) Annualized (4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income. (5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs. Year to Date June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 19,939 $ 446 4.51 % $ 20,802 $ 226 4.41 % $ 61,551 $ 1,697 5.54 % Securities available for sale: Taxable 406,416 7,247 3.60 408,427 3,623 3.60 401,645 4,353 2.18 Tax-exempt (1) 44,199 626 2.86 44,242 312 2.86 69,503 958 2.77 Total securities available for sale (1) 450,615 7,873 3.52 452,669 3,935 3.53 471,148 5,311 2.27 Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 1,763,710 53,369 6.10 1,743,572 26,120 6.08 1,620,694 47,994 5.96 Total interest-earning assets 2,234,264 61,688 5.57 2,217,043 30,281 5.54 2,153,393 55,002 5.14 Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 29,519 28,705 25,508 Allowance for credit losses (20,445 ) (20,154 ) (18,559 ) Other assets 94,031 93,131 71,705 Total non-interest earning assets 103,105 101,682 78,654 Total Assets $ 2,337,369 $ 2,318,725 $ 2,232,047 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and money market $ 560,469 $ 5,688 2.05 $ 546,884 $ 2,801 2.08 $ 450,372 $ 4,707 2.10 Savings 208,090 261 0.25 211,905 142 0.27 234,611 536 0.46 Time 807,841 15,668 3.91 793,803 7,805 3.99 740,211 15,553 4.23 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,576,400 21,617 2.77 1,552,592 10,748 2.81 1,425,194 20,796 2.93 Short-term borrowings 30,954 669 4.36 44,297 458 4.19 59,843 692 2.33 Other borrowings 94,676 2,082 4.43 93,549 1,021 4.43 152,470 3,485 4.60 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,702,030 24,368 2.89 1,690,438 12,227 2.93 1,637,507 24,973 3.07 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 384,958 380,544 387,014 Other liabilities 29,594 29,549 26,735 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 414,552 410,093 413,749 Stockholders' equity 220,787 218,194 180,791 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,337,369 $ 2,318,725 $ 2,232,047 Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis) 37,320 2.68 % 18,054 2.61 % 30,029 2.07 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (397 ) (197 ) (394 ) Net interest income $ 36,923 $ 17,857 $ 29,635 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.37 % 3.30 % 2.80 % (1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances. (3) Annualized (4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income. (5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.







NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 Net interest income $ 19,065 $ 14,925 Net income 6,205 4,213 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.75 % 2.06 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.43 % 2.80 % Return on average assets 1.06 % 0.75 % Return on average equity 11.14 % 9.44 % Return on average tangible equity 12.83 % 11.29 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.52 For the Six Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 Net interest income 36,923 29,635 Net income 11,978 8,646 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.68 % 2.07 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.37 % 2.80 % Return on average assets 1.03 % 0.78 % Return on average equity 10.94 % 9.62 % Return on average tangible equity 12.62 % 11.49 % Basic earnings per share 1.30 1.07 Diluted earnings per share 1.30 1.07 As of June 30 2025 2024 Total assets $ 2,365,350 $ 2,235,316 Total loans receivable 1,790,574 1,641,355 Allowance for credit losses 20,908 17,806 Total deposits 1,997,834 1,811,172 Stockholders' equity 225,425 182,187 Trust assets under management 207,402 201,079 Book value per share $ 24.34 $ 22.52 Tangible book value per share $ 21.17 $ 18.88 Equity to total assets 9.53 % 8.15 % Allowance to total loans receivable 1.17 % 1.08 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.45 % 0.47 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.34 %



