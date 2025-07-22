Norwood Financial Corp announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Quarterly and Year-to-Date Highlights:

  • Fully diluted EPS of $0.67, a 29% increase over the same period in 2024
  • Return on assets rose 31 basis points to 1.06% from 2Q 2024.
  • Net interest margin increased 13 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 63 basis points over the prior year.
  • Loans grew at a 4.4% and 8.2% annualized rate during the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively.
  • Deposits grew year-to-date at an annualized rate of 15% while deposit costs fell 20 basis points since the 4th quarter of 2024.
  • Capital continues to improve on increased earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) adjustment.

HONESDALE, Pa., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our company’s performance continues to strengthen, due to increased yields coming out of our 2024 4th quarter repositioning, as well as improved results in all our business lines. In the first half of 2025 we achieved robust growth in both loans and deposits while improving yields as well. We enter the second half of 2025 on solid footing and with good momentum”

Mr. Donnelly continued, “I am proud of the performance from the entire Norwood team as they remain focused on delivering the products and services that help our customers achieve their goals.  During the second quarter we launched our ‘Every Day Better’ campaign to high acclaim from customers, employees, and community members.  This full rebrand enabled us to articulate our values and mission, stand out from competitors, and unite and energize our company culture. Building on this great combination of a high-performing team and strong brand, I am confident that we are on our way to creating a bright future for us, our customers, and our shareholders.”

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Year-Over YearLinked QuarterYear-to-Date
3 Months Ended3 Months Ended6 Months Ended
Jun-25Jun-24ChangeMar-25ChangeJun-25Jun-24Change
Net interest income$19,065 $14,925 $4,140$17,857 $1,208$36,923 $29,635 $7,288
Net interest spread (fte) 2.75% 2.06%69 bps 2.61%14 bps 2.68% 2.07%30 bps
Net interest margin (fte) 3.43% 2.80%63 bps 3.30%13 bps 3.37% 2.80%26 bps
Net income$6,205 $4,213 $1,992$5,773 $432$11,978 $8,646 $3,332
Diluted earnings per share$0.67 $0.52 $0.15$0.63 $0.04$1.30 $1.07 $0.23
Return on average assets 1.06% 0.75%31 bps 1.01%5 bps 1.03% 0.78%25 bps
Return on tangible equity 12.83% 9.44%339 bps 12.40%43 bps 12.62% 11.49%113 bps



Discussion of financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025:

  • The Company had net income of $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million over the same period last year.
  • Net interest income increased during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 due to increases in asset yields while yields on liabilities decreased.
  • Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 3.43% compared to 2.80% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest income in the first 6 months of 2025 increased $386 thousand or 9.2% over the same period in 2024.
  • The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 58.7% compared to 66.7% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $2.365 billion, compared to $2.235 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 5.82%.
  • Loans receivable were $1.791 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.641 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 9.1% .
  • Total deposits were $1.997 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.811 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 10.3%.
  • Tangible Common Equity was 8.39% as of June 30, 2025, versus 6.92% at June 30, 2024.
  • Tangible Book Value per share increased $1.32 from $19.85 at December 31, 2024, to $21.17 at June 30, 2025.
 

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from sixteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures references in this release:

 Three months ended  Six months ended
(dollars in thousands)June 30 June 30
  2025  2024   2025  2024 
      
Net Interest Income$19,065 $14,925  $36,923 $29,635 
Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 199  199   397  394 
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis$19,264 $15,124  $37,320 $30,029 
      
      
 Three months ended  Six months ended
(dollars in thousands)June 30 June 30
  2025  2024   2025  2024 
      
Average equity$223,351 $179,494  $220,787 $180,791 
Average goodwill and other intangibles (29,394) (29,457)  (29,402) (29,466)
Average tangible equity$193,957 $150,037  $191,385 $151,325 
      

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance”, “solid footing,” “good momentum,” “bright future” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
272-304-3003
www.waynebank.com

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP    
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   
 (unaudited)    
  June 30
  2025 2024
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks$32,052 $29,903 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 20,993  39,492 
Cash and cash equivalents 53,045  69,395 
     
Securities available for sale 402,460  397,578 
Loans receivable 1,790,574  1,641,355 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 20,908  17,806 
Net loans receivable 1,769,666  1,623,549 
Regulatory stock, at cost 7,538  6,443 
Bank premises and equipment, net 21,608  18,265 
Bank owned life insurance 46,099  46,121 
Foreclosed real estate owned -  - 
Accrued interest receivable 8,642  8,329 
Deferred tax assets, net 17,693  21,707 
Goodwill 29,266  29,266 
Other intangible assets 121  183 
Other assets 9,212  14,480 
TOTAL ASSETS$2,365,350 $2,235,316 
     
LIABILITIES    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing demand$406,358 $391,849 
Interest-bearing 1,591,476  1,419,323 
Total deposits 1,997,834  1,811,172 
Short-term borrowings 26,500  62,335 
Other borrowings 85,350  148,087 
Accrued interest payable 10,975  13,329 
Other liabilities 19,266  18,206 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,139,925  2,053,129 
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -  - 
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,    
authorized: 20,000,000 shares,    
issued: 2025: 9,490,505 shares, 2024: 8,311,851 shares949  831 
Surplus 126,990  98,082 
Retained earnings 131,199  139,070 
Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 229,983 shares, 2024: 221,540 shares (6,208) (5,977)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,505) (49,819)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 225,425  182,187 
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$2,365,350 $2,235,316 
     


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  (unaudited)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025 2024   2025 2024 
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans receivable, including fees$27,115$24,121  $53,103$47,802 
Securities 3,871 2,584   7,742 5,109 
Other 220 966   446 1,697 
Total Interest income 31,206 27,671   61,291 54,608 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 10,869 10,687   21,617 20,796 
Short-term borrowings 211 356   669 692 
Other borrowings 1,061 1,703   2,082 3,485 
Total Interest expense 12,141 12,746   24,368 24,973 
NET INTEREST INCOME 19,065 14,925   36,923 29,635 
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES950 347   1,807 (276)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES 18,115 14,578   35,116 29,911 
           
           
OTHER INCOME          
Service charges and fees 1,514 1,504   3,027 2,847 
Income from fiduciary activities 226 225   551 463 
Gains on sales of loans, net 65 36   112 42 
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies266 253   552 520 
Other 177 189   357 341 
Total other income 2,248 2,207   4,599 4,213 
           
OTHER EXPENSES          
Salaries and employee benefits 6,605 5,954   13,077 12,090 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,349 1,229   2,727 2,489 
Data processing and related operations 1,189 1,024   2,274 2,046 
Taxes, other than income 192 179   385 272 
Professional fees 623 508   1,282 1,092 
FDIC Insurance assessment 355 309   761 670 
Foreclosed real estate 137 15   141 36 
Amortization of intangibles 15 19   30 38 
Other 2,066 2,207   3,918 4,442 
Total other expenses 12,531 11,444   24,595 23,175 
           
INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 7,832 5,341   15,120 10,949 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,627 1,128   3,142 2,303 
NET INCOME$6,205$4,213   $11,978$8,646 
           
Basic earnings per share$0.67$0.52  $1.30$1.07 
           
Diluted earnings per share$0.67$0.52  $1.30$1.07 
           


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
 
 For the Quarter Ended
 June 30, 2025March 31, 2025June 30, 2024
 Average Average Average Average Average Average 
 BalanceInterest   Rate  BalanceInterest    Rate  BalanceInterest    Rate  
 (2)(1)(3) (2)(1)(3) (2)(1)(3) 
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
  Interest-bearing deposits with banks$19,085 $220 4.62 %$20,802 $226 4.41 %$69,173 $967 5.62 %
   Securities available for sale:                  
     Taxable 404,428  3,624 3.59   408,427  3,623 3.60   401,014  2,206 2.21  
     Tax-exempt (1) 44,158  312 2.83   44,242  312 2.86   69,126  477 2.78  
        Total securities available for sale (1) 448,586  3,936 3.52   452,669  3,935 3.53   470,140  2,683 2.30  
     Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 1,783,626  27,249 6.13   1,743,572  26,120 6.08   1,629,283  24,220 5.98  
        Total interest-earning assets  2,251,297  31,405 5.60   2,217,043  30,281 5.54   2,168,596  27,870 5.17  
Non-interest earning assets:                  
   Cash and due from banks 30,323      28,705      26,422     
   Allowance for credit losses (20,733)     (20,154)     (18,023)    
   Other assets 94,922      93,131      69,718     
        Total non-interest earning assets  104,512      101,682      78,117     
Total Assets $2,355,809     $2,318,725     $2,246,713     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
   Interest-bearing demand and money market$573,904 $2,887 2.02  $546,884 $2,801 2.08  $450,918 $2,397 2.14  
   Savings 204,318  119 0.23   211,905  142 0.27   233,676  286 0.49  
   Time 821,725  7,863 3.84   793,803  7,805 3.99   755,224  8,004 4.26  
      Total interest-bearing deposits  1,599,947  10,869 2.72   1,552,592  10,748 2.81   1,439,818  10,687 2.99  
   Short-term borrowings 17,757  211 4.77   44,297  458 4.19   61,689  356 2.32  
   Other borrowings 95,792  1,061 4.44   93,549  1,021 4.43   149,442  1,703 4.58  
   Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,713,496  12,141 2.84   1,690,438  12,227 2.93   1,650,949  12,746 3.11  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                  
   Demand deposits 389,323      380,544      387,962     
   Other liabilities 29,639      29,549      28,308     
      Total non-interest bearing liabilities  418,962      410,093      416,270     
   Stockholders' equity 223,351      218,194      179,494     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,355,809     $2,318,725     $2,246,713     
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)   19,264 2.75 %   18,054 2.61 %   15,124 2.06 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (199)     (197)     (199)  
Net interest income  $19,065     $17,857     $14,925   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)    3.43 %    3.30 %    2.80 %
                   
                   
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.
                   
                   
                   
 Year to Date
 June 30, 2025March 31, 2025June 30, 2024
 Average Average Average Average Average Average 
 BalanceInterest   Rate  BalanceInterest    Rate  BalanceInterest    Rate  
 (2)(1)(3) (2)(1)(3) (2)(1)(3) 
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
  Interest-bearing deposits with banks$19,939 $446 4.51 %$20,802 $226 4.41 %$61,551 $1,697 5.54 %
   Securities available for sale:                  
     Taxable 406,416  7,247 3.60   408,427  3,623 3.60   401,645  4,353 2.18  
     Tax-exempt (1) 44,199  626 2.86   44,242  312 2.86   69,503  958 2.77  
        Total securities available for sale (1) 450,615  7,873 3.52   452,669  3,935 3.53   471,148  5,311 2.27  
     Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 1,763,710  53,369 6.10   1,743,572  26,120 6.08   1,620,694  47,994 5.96  
        Total interest-earning assets  2,234,264  61,688 5.57   2,217,043  30,281 5.54   2,153,393  55,002 5.14  
Non-interest earning assets:                  
   Cash and due from banks 29,519      28,705      25,508     
   Allowance for credit losses (20,445)     (20,154)     (18,559)    
   Other assets 94,031      93,131      71,705     
        Total non-interest earning assets  103,105      101,682      78,654     
Total Assets $2,337,369     $2,318,725     $2,232,047     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
   Interest-bearing demand and money market$560,469 $5,688 2.05  $546,884 $2,801 2.08  $450,372 $4,707 2.10  
   Savings 208,090  261 0.25   211,905  142 0.27   234,611  536 0.46  
   Time 807,841  15,668 3.91   793,803  7,805 3.99   740,211  15,553 4.23  
      Total interest-bearing deposits  1,576,400  21,617 2.77   1,552,592  10,748 2.81   1,425,194  20,796 2.93  
Short-term borrowings 30,954  669 4.36   44,297  458 4.19   59,843  692 2.33  
Other borrowings 94,676  2,082 4.43   93,549  1,021 4.43   152,470  3,485 4.60  
   Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,702,030  24,368 2.89   1,690,438  12,227 2.93   1,637,507  24,973 3.07  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                  
   Demand deposits 384,958      380,544      387,014     
   Other liabilities 29,594      29,549      26,735     
      Total non-interest bearing liabilities  414,552      410,093      413,749     
   Stockholders' equity 220,787      218,194      180,791     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,337,369     $2,318,725     $2,232,047     
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)   37,320 2.68 %   18,054 2.61 %   30,029 2.07 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (397)     (197)     (394)  
Net interest income  $36,923     $17,857     $29,635   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)    3.37 %    3.30 %    2.80 %
                   
                   
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.



NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
For the Three Months Ended June 30 2025 2024
     
Net interest income$19,065 $14,925 
Net income 6,205  4,213 
     
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.75% 2.06%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.43% 2.80%
Return on average assets 1.06% 0.75%
Return on average equity 11.14% 9.44%
Return on average tangible equity 12.83% 11.29%
Basic earnings per share$0.67 $0.52 
Diluted earnings per share$0.67 $0.52 
     
For the Six Months Ended June 30 2025 2024
     
Net interest income 36,923  29,635 
Net income 11,978  8,646 
     
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.68% 2.07%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.37% 2.80%
Return on average assets 1.03% 0.78%
Return on average equity 10.94% 9.62%
Return on average tangible equity 12.62% 11.49%
Basic earnings per share 1.30  1.07 
Diluted earnings per share 1.30  1.07 
     
     
     
As of June 30 2025 2024
     
Total assets$2,365,350 $2,235,316 
Total loans receivable 1,790,574  1,641,355 
Allowance for credit losses 20,908  17,806 
Total deposits 1,997,834  1,811,172 
Stockholders' equity 225,425  182,187 
Trust assets under management 207,402  201,079 
     
Book value per share$24.34 $22.52 
Tangible book value per share$21.17 $18.88 
Equity to total assets 9.53% 8.15%
Allowance to total loans receivable 1.17% 1.08%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.45% 0.47%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34% 0.34%
     


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
     June 30    March 31    December 31    September 30    June 30
  2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
ASSETS          
   Cash and due from banks $32,052  $31,729  $27,562  $47,072  $29,903 
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks 20,993  43,678  44,777  35,808  39,492 
        Cash and cash equivalents 53,045  75,407  72,339  82,880  69,395 
           
  Securities available for sale 402,460  408,742  397,846  396,891  397,578 
  Loans receivable 1,790,574  1,771,269  1,713,638  1,675,139  1,641,356 
   Less: Allowance for credit losses 20,908  20,442  19,843  18,699  17,807 
     Net loans receivable 1,769,666  1,750,827  1,693,795  1,656,440  1,623,549 
  Regulatory stock, at cost 7,538  7,616  13,366  6,329  6,443 
  Bank owned life insurance 46,099  46,914  46,657  46,382  46,121 
  Bank premises and equipment, net 21,608  20,273  19,657  18,503  18,264 
  Foreclosed real estate owned -  -  -  -  - 
  Goodwill and other intangibles 29,387  29,402  29,418  29,433  29,449 
  Other assets 35,547  36,863  44,384  42,893  44,517 
          TOTAL ASSETS $2,365,350  $2,376,044  $2,317,462  $2,279,751  $2,235,316 
           
LIABILITIES          
   Deposits:          
     Non-interest bearing demand $406,358  $391,377  $381,479  $420,967  $391,849 
     Interest-bearing deposits 1,591,476  1,613,071  1,477,684  1,434,284  1,419,323 
          Total deposits 1,997,834  2,004,448  1,859,163  1,855,251  1,811,172 
   Borrowings 111,850  118,590  214,862  197,412  210,422 
   Other liabilities 30,241  32,299  29,929  31,434  31,534 
            TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,139,925  2,155,337  2,103,954  2,084,097  2,053,128 
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 225,425  220,707  213,508  195,654  182,188 
           
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND          
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $2,365,350  $2,376,044  $2,317,462  $2,279,751  $2,235,316 
           
           
           
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     June 30    March 31    December 31    September 30    June 30
Three months ended 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
INTEREST INCOME          
    Loans receivable, including fees $27,115  $25,988  $26,122  $25,464  $24,121 
    Securities 3,871  3,870  2,789  2,526  2,584 
    Other 220  226  574  497  966 
         Total interest income 31,206  30,084  29,485  28,487  27,671 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
    Deposits 10,869  10,748  10,984  10,553  10,687 
    Borrowings 1,272  1,479  1,876  2,003  2,059 
        Total interest expense 12,141  12,227  12,860  12,556  12,746 
NET INTEREST INCOME 19,065  17,857  16,625  15,931  14,925 
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES950  857  1,604  1,345  347 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION        
     FOR CREDIT LOSSES 18,115  17,000  15,021  14,586  14,578 
           
OTHER INCOME          
    Service charges and fees 1,514  1,513  1,595  1,517  1,504 
    Income from fiduciary activities 226  325  224  256  225 
    Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities -  -  (19,962) -  - 
    Gains on sales of loans, net 65  47  50  103  36 
    Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned -  -  -  -  32 
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 266  286  275  261  253 
    Other 177  180  159  158  157 
           Total other income 2,248  2,351  (17,659) 2,295  2,207 
           
OTHER EXPENSES          
    Salaries and employee benefits 6,605  6,472  6,690  6,239  5,954 
    Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 2,538  1,378  1,291  1,269  1,229 
    Foreclosed real estate 137  4  9  9  15 
    FDIC insurance assessment 355  406  335  339  309 
    Other 2,896  3,804  5,094  4,175  3,937 
             Total other expenses 12,531  12,064  13,419  12,031  11,444 
           
INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 7,832  7,287  (16,057) 4,850  5,341 
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 1,627  1,514  (3,406) 1,006  1,128 
NET (LOSS) INCOME $6,205  $5,773  $(12,651) $3,844  $4,213 
           
Basic (loss) earnings per share $0.67  $0.63  $(1.54) $0.48  $0.52 
           
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $0.67  $0.63  $(1.54) $0.48  $0.52 
           
Book Value per share$24.34 $23.84 $23.02 $24.18 $22.52 
Tangible Book Value per share 21.17  20.66  19.85  20.54  18.88 
           
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.06% 1.01% -2.19% 0.68% 0.75%
Return on average equity (annualized) 11.14% 10.73% -26.08% 8.09% 9.44%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 12.83% 12.40% -30.77% 9.58% 11.29%
           
Net interest spread (fte) 2.75% 2.61% 2.31% 2.23% 2.06%
Net interest margin (fte) 3.43% 3.30% 3.04% 2.99% 2.80%
           
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.17% 1.15% 1.16% 1.12% 1.08%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.08% 0.07% 0.12% 0.08% 0.13%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.45% 0.45% 0.46% 0.47% 0.47%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34% 0.33% 0.34% 0.35% 0.34%

