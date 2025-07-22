FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $7.7 Million or $0.99 Per Diluted Share and Declares 50th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend in Addition to a Special Dividend 

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2025 second quarter net income of $7.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $9.0 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $15.7 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.4 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period in 2024.

“We are proud of the balance sheet growth this quarter driven by solid loan demand. Additionally, our share repurchase activity reflects our continued confidence and commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders,” stated Phillip Whittington, CFO.

“We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our 50th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, demonstrating our continued commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. In recognition of this milestone, the Board also approved a special dividend of $0.22 per common share. Both dividends will be paid on August 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2025,” noted Matthew Mullet, President.

2025 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.0 million for the previous quarter, and $9.0 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Total deposits decreased $61.8 million, or 2.4%, to $2.55 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to a decrease of $59.1 million in brokered deposits, compared to $2.62 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $170.6 million, or 7.2%, from $2.38 billion at June 30, 2024.  Noninterest-bearing deposits were $654.1 million at June 30, 2025, $676.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $623.3 million at June 30, 2024;
  • Borrowings increased $165.5 million, or 240.5% to $234.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $68.8 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $52.4 million, or 28.8%, from $181.9 million at June 30, 2024;
  • Loans receivable, net increased $81.2 million, or 3.2%, to $2.58 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $2.50 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $125.1 million, or 5.1%, from $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024;
  • Consumer loans were $606.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 0.4%, from $608.9 million in the previous quarter, and a decrease of $35.4 million, or 5.5%, from $641.7 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, consumer loan originations included 82.5% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;
  • Repurchased 132,282 shares of the Company's common stock in the second quarter of 2025 at an average price of $38.92 per share with $725,000 remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan at June 30, 2025. In addition, as previously announced on July 9, 2025, the Board approved a new share repurchase plan authorizing the repurchase of up to $5.0 million in shares of the Company's outstanding common stock;
  • Book value per share increased $0.43 to $39.55 at June 30, 2025, compared to $39.12 at March 31, 2025, and increased $2.40 from $37.15 at June 30, 2024.  Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.50 to $37.46 at June 30, 2025, compared to $36.96 at March 31, 2025, and increased $2.80 from $34.66 at June 30, 2024. See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures;”
  • Segment reporting in the second quarter of 2025 reflected net income of $7.4 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $351,000 for the Home Lending segment, compared to net income of $7.8 million and $242,000 in the prior quarter, and net income of $8.0 million and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, respectively; and
  • Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 14.1% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at June 30, 2025, compared to 14.4% for total risk-based capital and 11.3% for Tier 1 leverage capital at March 31, 2025.

Segment Reporting

The Company operates through two reportable segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending and cash management services. This segment also manages the Bank's investment portfolio and other assets. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands):

  At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 
Condensed income statement: Commercial and Consumer Banking  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income(1) $29,179  $2,933  $32,112 
Provision for credit losses  (1,849)  (172)  (2,021)
Noninterest income(2)  2,297   2,873   5,170 
Noninterest expense(3)  (20,313)  (5,189)  (25,502)
Income before provision for income taxes  9,314   445   9,759 
Provision for income taxes  (1,937)  (94)  (2,031)
Net income $7,377  $351  $7,728 
Total average assets for period ended $2,466,917  $649,443  $3,116,360 
Full-time employees ("FTEs")  452   115   567 


  At or Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Condensed income statement: Commercial and Consumer Banking Home Lending Total
Net interest income(1) $28,051  $2,350  $30,401 
(Provision) recovery for credit losses  (1,214)  137   (1,077)
Noninterest income(2)  2,269   3,599   5,868 
Noninterest expense(3)  (19,043)  (4,814)  (23,857)
Income before provision for income taxes  10,063   1,272   11,335 
Provision for income taxes  (2,113)  (263)  (2,376)
Net income $7,950  $1,009  $8,959 
Total average assets for period ended $2,359,741  $588,090  $2,947,831 
FTEs  450   121   571 


  At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 
Condensed income statement: Commercial and Consumer Banking  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income(1) $57,586  $5,507  $63,093 
Provision for credit losses  (3,170)  (443)  (3,613)
Noninterest income(2)  4,542   5,754   10,296 
Noninterest expense(3)  (40,489)  (10,067)  (50,556)
Income before provision for income taxes  18,469   751   19,220 
Provision for income taxes  (3,314)  (157)  (3,471)
Net income $15,155  $594  $15,749 
Total average assets for period ended $2,440,654  $634,013  $3,074,667 
FTEs  452   115   567 


  At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 
Condensed income statement: Commercial and Consumer Banking  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income(1) $56,137  $4,610  $60,747 
Provision for credit losses  (2,465)  (11)  (2,476)
Noninterest income(2)  4,662   6,317   10,979 
Noninterest expense(3)  (38,051)  (9,335)  (47,386)
Income before provision for income taxes  20,283   1,581   21,864 
Provision for income taxes  (4,182)  (326)  (4,508)
Net income $16,101  $1,255  $17,356 
Total average assets for period ended $2,380,803  $572,386  $2,953,189 
FTEs  450   121   571 

__________________________

(1) Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.
(2) Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a net increase in fair value of $3,000 and $266,000, respectively, compared to a net increase in fair value of $184,000 and $186,000, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025 and 2024, there were $13.2 million and $13.9 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment.
(3) Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs.  For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.8 million and $3.7 million, compared to $1.5 million and $3.0 million, respectively.
   

Asset Summary

The following table presents the components and changes in total assets as of the dates indicated.

ASSETS             Linked Quarter  Prior Year 
(Dollars in thousands) June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  Change  Quarter Change 
  2025  2025  2024  $  %  $  % 
Cash and due from banks $15,168  $18,657  $20,005  $(3,489)  (19)% $(4,837)  (24)%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  18,027   44,084   13,006   (26,057)  (59)  5,021   39 
Total cash and cash equivalents  33,195   62,741   33,011   (29,546)  (47)  184   1 
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  248   1,234   12,707   (986)  (80)  (12,459)  (98)
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  302,692   291,133   221,182   11,559   4   81,510   37 
Securities held-to-maturity, net  31,562   10,434   8,455   21,128   202   23,107   273 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  53,630   31,038   53,811   22,592   73   (181)   
Loans receivable, net  2,582,272   2,501,117   2,457,184   81,155   3   125,088   5 
Accrued interest receivable  14,270   14,406   13,792   (136)  (1)  478   3 
Premises and equipment, net  30,098   29,451   29,999   647   2   99    
Operating lease right-of-use  7,969   4,979   5,784   2,990   60   2,185   38 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  11,579   5,256   10,322   6,323   120   1,257   12 
Deferred tax asset, net  7,782   7,009   4,590   773   11   3,192   70 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net  38,262   38,778   38,201   (516)  (1)  61    
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value  8,652   8,926   9,352   (274)  (3)  (700)  (7)
Goodwill  3,592   3,592   3,592             
Core deposit intangible, net  12,071   12,879   15,483   (808)  (6)  (3,412)  (22)
Other assets  38,139   43,105   23,912   (4,966)  (12)  14,227   59 
TOTAL ASSETS $3,176,013  $3,066,078  $2,941,377  $109,935   4% $234,636   8%
                             

The increase in total assets reflects the Company's continued focus on balance sheet growth through loan origination and selective investment activity, funded by a combination of on-balance sheet liquidity and borrowings.

                              Prior 
LOAN PORTFOLIO                         Linked  Year 
(Dollars in thousands)                         Quarter  Quarter 
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  June 30, 2024  $  $ 
(“CRE”) LOANS Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Change  Change 
CRE owner occupied $180,250   6.8% $164,911   6.5% $177,723   7.1% $15,339  $2,527 
CRE non-owner occupied  171,979   6.6   174,188   6.9   181,681   7.3   (2,209)  (9,702)
Commercial and speculative construction and development  300,723   11.5   288,978   11.4   220,793   8.9   11,745   79,930 
Multi-family  263,185   10.1   244,940   9.7   239,675   9.6   18,245   23,510 
Total CRE loans  916,137   35.0   873,017   34.5   819,872   32.9   43,120   96,265 
                                 
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS                                
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  639,881   24.4   637,299   25.2   588,966   23.7   2,582   50,915 
Home equity  85,613   3.3   73,846   2.9   73,749   3.0   11,767   11,864 
Residential custom construction  54,024   2.1   48,810   1.9   53,416   2.1   5,214   608 
Total residential real estate loans  779,518   29.8   759,955   30.0   716,131   28.8   19,563   63,387 
                                 
CONSUMER LOANS                                
Indirect home improvement  530,375   20.3   532,038   21.0   563,621   22.6   (1,663)  (33,246)
Marine  72,765   2.8   73,737   2.9   74,627   3.0   (972)  (1,862)
Other consumer  3,151   0.1   3,118   0.1   3,440   0.1   33   (289)
Total consumer loans  606,291   23.2   608,893   24.0   641,688   25.7   (2,602)  (35,397)
                                 
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS                                
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)  294,563   11.3   274,956   10.9   285,183   11.6   19,607   9,380 
Warehouse lending  17,952   0.7   15,949   0.6   25,548   1.0   2,003   (7,596)
Total commercial business loans  312,515   12.0   290,905   11.5   310,731   12.6   21,610   1,784 
Total loans receivable, gross  2,614,461   100.0%  2,532,770   100.0%  2,488,422   100.0%  81,691   126,039 
                                 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (32,189)      (31,653)      (31,238)      (536)  (951)
Total loans receivable, net $2,582,272      $2,501,117      $2,457,184      $81,155  $125,088 
                                 

The composition of CRE loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  June 30, 2024 
CRE by Type: Amount  Amount  Amount 
CRE non-owner occupied:            
Office $39,141  $39,406  $41,380 
Retail  38,652   35,520   37,507 
Hospitality/restaurant  26,489   27,377   28,314 
Self-storage  19,075   19,092   19,141 
Mixed use  18,387   18,868   18,062 
Industrial  14,444   15,033   17,163 
Senior housing/assisted living  7,448   7,506   7,675 
Other  3,670   6,579   6,847 
Land  2,206   2,314   3,021 
Education/worship  2,467   2,493   2,571 
Total CRE non-owner occupied  171,979   174,188   181,681 
CRE owner occupied:            
Industrial  77,419   66,618   63,970 
Office  40,156   40,447   41,978 
Retail  19,470   20,535   20,885 
Other  9,483   8,529   8,354 
Hospitality/restaurant  7,230   7,306   10,800 
Automobile related  7,215   7,266   8,200 
Mixed use  5,548   5,579   5,680 
Agriculture  4,652   3,990   3,639 
Education/worship  4,630   4,641   4,610 
Car wash  4,447      9,607 
Total CRE owner occupied  180,250   164,911   177,723 
Total $352,229  $339,099  $359,404 
             

The following table includes CRE loans repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate:

                             Current
(Dollars in                            Weighted
thousands) For the Quarter Ended   Average
CRE by type: Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 Dec 31, 2026 Mar 31, 2027 Jun 30, 2027 Total Rate
Agriculture $716 $314 $178 $265 $287 $ $ $ $1,760 6.28%
Apartment    13,679  1,128  13,788  9,747  7,062  4,117    49,521 4.96%
Hotel / hospitality  2,393    113  1,243      103    3,852 5.26%
Industrial    10,002  976  586  1,578    13,412  263  26,817 5.12%
Mixed use  241    7,101      379      7,721 8.14%
Office  15,015  6,055  515  1,629  554  7,695  2,857  1,213  35,533 5.50%
Other  1,921  240  884      1,485    3,515  8,045 4.80%
Retail  1,020    421  3,448    3,399  3,027  2,801  14,116 4.26%
Education/worship  1,314        2,467        3,781 5.18%
Senior housing and assisted living      2,142          1,372  3,514 4.76%
Total $22,620 $30,290 $13,458 $20,959 $14,633 $20,020 $23,516 $9,164 $154,660 5.22%
                               

The composition of construction loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  June 30, 2024 
Construction Types: Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
Commercial construction – retail $8,447   2.4% $8,157   2.4% $8,698   3.2%
Commercial construction – office  9,083   2.6   6,487   1.9   4,737   1.7 
Commercial construction – self storage  16,553   4.7   16,012   4.7   10,000   3.6 
Commercial construction – hotel  3,673   1.0   402   0.1   7,807   2.8 
Multi-family  23,119   6.5   31,275   9.3   30,960   11.3 
Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential  45,570   12.8   41,143   12.2   46,106   16.8 
Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development  8,454   2.4   7,667   2.3   7,310   2.7 
Speculative residential construction – vertical  200,375   56.5   186,042   55.1   131,294   47.9 
Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development  39,473   11.1   40,603   12.0   27,297   10.0 
Total $354,747   100.0% $337,788   100.0% $274,209   100.0%
                         

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in                        Prior Year 
thousands) For the Three Months Ended  Linked Quarter Quarter 
  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  June 30, 2024  $ % $  % 
  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Change Change Change  Change 
Purchase $170,854 85.7% $120,719 83.0% $193,715 92.3% $50,135 41.5 $(22,861) (11.8)%
Refinance  28,470 14.3   24,677 17.0   16,173 7.7   3,793 15.4  12,297  76.0%
Total $199,324 100.0% $145,396 100.0% $209,888 100.0% $53,928 37.1 $(10,564) (5.0)%


(Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30,      
  2025  2024      
  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  $ Change % Change 
Purchase $290,737 84.3% $329,292 90.5% $(38,555) (11.7)%
Refinance  53,983 15.7   34,545 9.5   19,438  56.3 %
Total $344,720 100.0% $363,837 100.0% $(19,117) (5.3)%
                     

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company sold $127.1 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $91.9 million during the previous quarter and $164.5 million during the same quarter one year ago. The increase in the volume of loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to seasonal factors, including the spring homebuying season. This increased demand for homes generally results in a higher volume of loan originations and, consequently, more loans available for sale. Gross margins on home loan sales decreased to 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.26% in the previous quarter and increased from 2.96% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

The following table summarizes the components and changes in deposits, borrowings, equity, and book value per common share at the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)                         Linked  Prior Year 
Deposits June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  June 30, 2024  Quarter  Quarter 
Transactional deposits: Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  $ Change  $ Change 
Noninterest-bearing checking $643,573   25.2% $659,417   25.2% $613,137   25.7% $(15,844) $30,436 
Interest-bearing checking:                                
Retail deposits  181,240   7.1   171,396   6.6   166,839   7.0   9,844   14,401 
Brokered deposits  30,020   1.2   30,073   1.1         (53)  30,020 
Total interest-bearing checking  211,260   8.3   201,469   7.7   166,839   7.0   9,791   44,421 
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced(1)  10,496   0.4   17,289   0.7   10,212   0.4   (6,793)  284 
Subtotal  865,329   33.9   878,175   33.6   790,188   33.1   (12,846)  75,141 
Savings and money market:                                
Savings  159,601   6.3   160,332   6.1   151,398   6.4   (731)  8,203 
Money market:                                
Retail deposits  350,548   13.6   343,098   13.1   339,946   14.2   7,450   10,602 
Brokered deposits  251   0.1   251      4,049   0.2      (3,798)
Total money market  350,799   13.7   343,349   13.1   343,995   14.4   7,450   6,804 
Subtotal  510,400   20.0   503,681   19.2   495,393   20.8   6,719   15,007 
Certificates of deposit:                                
Retail CDs  891,355   34.9   881,630   33.7   823,866   34.6   9,725   67,489 
Nonretail CDs:                                
Online CDs  3,423   0.1   9,354   0.4   9,354   0.4   (5,931)  (5,931)
Public CDs  2,114   0.1   2,440   0.1   2,983   0.1   (326)  (869)
Brokered CDs  280,754   11.0   339,871   13.0   261,019   11.0   (59,117)  19,735 
Total nonretail CDs  286,291   11.2   351,665   13.5   273,356   11.5   (65,374)  12,935 
Subtotal  1,177,646   46.1   1,233,295   47.2   1,097,222   46.1   (55,649)  80,424 
Total deposits $2,553,375   100.0% $2,615,151   100.0% $2,382,803   100.0% $(61,776) $170,572 
Borrowings(2) $234,305      $68,805      $181,895      $165,500  $52,410 
Equity $297,203      $298,840      $284,026      $(1,637) $13,177 
Book value per common share $39.55      $39.12      $37.15      $0.43  $2.40 

__________________________

(1) Primarily noninterest-bearing accounts based on applicable state law.
(2) Comprised of FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.
   

At June 30, 2025, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $677.2 million, compared to approximately $679.4 million at March 31, 2025, and $586.6 million at June 30, 2024.  The uninsured amounts are estimates based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.

In reference to the table above, the linked quarter decrease in stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2025, compared to March 31, 2025, was primarily due to share repurchases of $5.1 million, cash dividends paid of $2.1 million, and $525,000 in equity award compensation, partially offset by net income of $7.7 million. Stockholders’ equity was also impacted by a decline in unrealized fair value on securities available for sale of $1.2 million, net of tax, and fair value and cash flow hedges of $1.6 million, net of tax, reflecting changes in market interest rates during the quarter, resulting in a $2.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax.

The Bank is considered “well capitalized” under the capital requirement established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements. At June 30, 2025, capital ratios presented for the Bank and the Company were as follows:

  At June 30, 2025
  Bank Company
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.07% 14.16%
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 11.18% 9.65%
CET 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.82% 11.07%
       

Credit Quality

The following table summarizes the changes in the ACL on loans, nonperforming loans, and substandard loans at the dates indicated.

ACL ON LOANS June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  Linked  Prior Year 
(Dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2024  Quarter  Quarter 
  Amount  Amount  Amount  $ Change  $ Change 
Beginning ACL balance $(31,653) $(31,870) $(31,479) $217  $(174)
Provision  (1,715)  (1,505)  (1,001)  (210)  (714)
Charge-offs                    
Indirect  1,555   1,579   825   (24)  730 
Marine  43   20   157   23   (114)
Other  42   37   33   5   9 
Commercial business     433   733   (433)  (733)
Subtotal  1,640   2,069   1,748   (429)  (108)
Recoveries                    
Indirect  (330)  (340)  (307)  10   (23)
Marine  (54)  (3)  (110)  (51)  56 
Other  (7)  (4)  (4)  (3)  (3)
Commercial business  (70)     (85)  (70)  15 
Subtotal  (461)  (347)  (506)  (114)  45 
Ending ACL balance $(32,189) $(31,653) $(31,238) $(536) $(951)


NONPERFORMING LOANS June 30, March 31, June 30, Linked Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 Quarter Quarter
CRE LOANS Amount Amount Amount $ Change $ Change
CRE $2,046 $1,196 $1,116 $850  $930 
Commercial and speculative construction and development  9,083  6,487  4,737  2,596   4,346 
Total CRE loans  11,129  7,683  5,853  3,446   5,276 
                
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS               
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  1,809  1,134  170  675   1,639 
Home equity  251  252  156  (1)  95 
Total residential real estate loans  2,060  1,386  326  674   1,734 
                
CONSUMER LOANS               
Indirect home improvement  3,365  2,821  2,319  544   1,046 
Marine  567  648  327  (81)  240 
Other consumer  13  1  6  12   7 
Total consumer loans  3,945  3,470  2,652  475   1,293 
                
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS               
C&I  1,862  1,932  2,575  (70)  (713)
Total nonperforming loans $18,996 $14,471 $11,406 $4,525  $7,590 
                  

The increase in nonaccrual loans during the period was partly driven by a single commercial construction loan, which remains in active development. Ongoing construction disbursements on this loan contributed to a $2.6 million increase from the prior quarter and a $4.3 million increase compared to the same period last year. Increases in consumer loan delinquencies also contributed to the overall rise in nonaccrual loans between the periods. 

CRITICIZED LOANS June 30, March 31, June 30, Linked Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 Quarter Quarter
CRE LOANS Amount Amount Amount $ Change $ Change
CRE $2,046 $2,040 $3,926 $6  $(1,880)
Commercial and speculative construction and development  9,083  6,487  4,737  2,596   4,346 
Total CRE loans  11,129  8,527  8,663  2,602   2,466 
                
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS               
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  4,383  3,728  2,854  655   1,529 
Home equity  251  252  156  (1)  95 
Total residential real estate loans  4,634  3,980  3,010  654   1,624 
                
CONSUMER LOANS               
Indirect home improvement  3,365  2,821  2,319  544   1,046 
Marine  567  649  327  (82)  240 
Other consumer  13  1  6  12   7 
Total consumer loans  3,945  3,471  2,652  474   1,293 
                
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS               
C&I  5,220  7,524  9,954  (2,304)  (4,734)
Total criticized loans $24,928 $23,502 $24,279 $1,426  $649 
                  

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $1.7 million to $32.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $30.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $2.8 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.1 million. The $2.8 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to an increase of $2.6 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, primarily as a result of net loan growth. The $1.1 million increase in total interest expense was primarily the result of higher average balances of deposits and borrowings to fund asset growth.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $2.3 million to $63.1 million, from $60.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, with a $4.7 million increase in total interest income, partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in interest expense for the same reasons mentioned above. 

NIM (annualized) increased one basis point to 4.30% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from 4.29% for the same period in the prior year and increased four basis points from 4.27% to 4.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The change in NIM for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reflects the increased yields on interest-earning assets, as a result of loan growth and repricing activity. The improvement also reflects a favorable shift in the asset mix and disciplined management of deposit and funding costs. 

The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased one basis point to 2.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from 2.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was predominantly due to higher average balances in borrowings. The average cost of funds increased eight basis points to 2.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from 2.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily for the same reason noted above as well as growth in the deposit mix from the prior year. 

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the provision for credit losses on loans was $2.0 million and $3.6 million, compared to $1.1 million and $2.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses on loans reflects net loan growth and an increase in net charge-off activity.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs decreased $63,000 to $1.2 million, compared to the same period the prior year. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs increased $184,000, to $2.9 million, compared to $2.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in net charge-offs on indirect home improvement loans, partially offset by a $693,000 decrease in net charge-offs on commercial business loans and a $271,000 decrease in net charge-offs on marine loans. Management attributes the increase in net charge-offs for the current six month period to continued volatile economic conditions.

Total noninterest income decreased $698,000 to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease primarily reflects a $491,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, primarily due to a decrease of loans available for sale, a $156,000 decrease in service charges and fee income and a $151,000 decrease in gain on sale of investment securities due to no sales activity in the current quarter compared to the same period last year. Total noninterest income decreased $683,000, to $10.3 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily the result of a $629,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, a $464,000 decrease in service charges and fee income, and a net decrease of $368,000 from no activity in gain on sales of MSRs and loss on sale of investment securities compared to an $8.2 million net gain on sale of MSRs, offset by the $7.8 million loss on sale of investment securities that occurred in the first half of 2024. These decreases in total noninterest income were partially offset by a $755,000 increase in other noninterest income as result of sales of nonmarketable equity securities at a $312,000 gain, bank owned life insurance proceeds of $195,000, and a $101,000 increase in brokered loans fees.

Total noninterest expense was $25.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $23.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.  The $1.6 million increase was primarily due to a $710,000 increase in salaries and benefits, primarily due to competitive wage adjustments, a $305,000 increase in operations expense, and a $267,000 increase in professional and board fees.  Total noninterest expense increased $3.2 million to $50.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $47.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Increases during the six month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year included $1.7 million in salaries and benefits, $742,000 in operations expense, and $531,000 in professional and board fees.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon.  It operates through 27 bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, recessionary pressures or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rates and the duration of such changes, including actions by the Federal Reserve, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the values of our assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and monetary and fiscal policy responses thereto and their impact on consumer and business behavior; geopolitical developments and international conflicts including but not limited to tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle east, and Asia, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions, which may disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, energy prices, or economic activity in specific industry sectors; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on our market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements in artificial intelligence, digital banking, and cybersecurity; legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to shifts in capital requirements, banking regulation, tax laws, or consumer protection laws; vulnerabilities  in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or attacks; environmental, social and governance goals; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

 
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
                   
              Linked  Prior Year 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  Quarter  Quarter 
ASSETS 2025  2025  2024  % Change  % Change 
Cash and due from banks $15,168  $18,657  $20,005   (19)  (24)
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  18,027   44,084   13,006   (59)  39 
Total cash and cash equivalents  33,195   62,741   33,011   (47)  1 
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  248   1,234   12,707   (80)  (98)
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  302,692   291,133   221,182   4   37 
Securities held-to-maturity, net  31,562   10,434   8,455   202   273 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  53,630   31,038   53,811   73    
Loans receivable, net  2,582,272   2,501,117   2,457,184   3   5 
Accrued interest receivable  14,270   14,406   13,792   (1)  3 
Premises and equipment, net  30,098   29,451   29,999   2    
Operating lease right-of-use  7,969   4,979   5,784   60   38 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  11,579   5,256   10,322   120   12 
Deferred tax asset, net  7,782   7,009   4,590   11   70 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net  38,262   38,778   38,201   (1)   
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value  8,652   8,926   9,352   (3)  (7)
Goodwill  3,592   3,592   3,592       
Core deposit intangible, net  12,071   12,879   15,483   (6)  (22)
Other assets  38,139   43,105   23,912   (12)  59 
TOTAL ASSETS $3,176,013  $3,066,078  $2,941,377   4   8 
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing accounts $654,069  $676,706  $623,349   (3)  5 
Interest-bearing accounts  1,899,306   1,938,445   1,759,454   (2)  8 
Total deposits  2,553,375   2,615,151   2,382,803   (2)  7 
Borrowings  234,305   68,805   181,895   241   29 
Subordinated notes:                    
Principal amount  50,000   50,000   50,000       
Unamortized debt issuance costs  (373)  (389)  (439)  (4)  (15)
Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs  49,627   49,611   49,561       
Operating lease liability  8,138   5,149   5,979   58   36 
Other liabilities  33,365   28,522   37,113   17   (10)
Total liabilities  2,878,810   2,767,238   2,657,351   4   8 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                    
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding               
Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,618,543 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, and 7,742,607 at June 30, 2024  76   77   77   (1)  (1)
Additional paid-in capital  48,418   52,806   55,834   (8)  (13)
Retained earnings  268,509   262,945   243,651   2   10 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (19,800)  (16,988)  (15,536)  17   27 
Total stockholders’ equity  297,203   298,840   284,026   (1)  5 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $3,176,013  $3,066,078  $2,941,377   4   8 
                     


 
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
          
  Three Months Ended  Linked  Prior Year 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  Quarter  Quarter 
INTEREST INCOME 2025  2025  2024  % Change  % Change 
Loans receivable, including fees $45,038  $43,303  $42,406   4   6 
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  3,665   3,485   3,534   5   4 
Total interest and dividend income  48,703   46,788   45,940   4   6 
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits  14,520   13,058   13,252   11   10 
Borrowings  1,585   2,263   1,801   (30)  (12)
Subordinated notes  486   485   486       
Total interest expense  16,591   15,806   15,539   5   7 
NET INTEREST INCOME  32,112   30,982   30,401   4   6 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  2,021   1,592   1,077   27   88 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  30,091   29,390   29,324   2   3 
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Service charges and fee income  2,323   2,244   2,479   4   (6)
Gain on sale of loans  1,972   1,700   2,463   16   (20)
Gain on sale of investment securities, net        151   NM   NM 
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI  254   250   242   2   5 
Other noninterest income  621   932   533   (33)  17 
Total noninterest income  5,170   5,126   5,868   1   (12)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and benefits  14,088   14,533   13,378   (3)  5 
Operations  3,824   3,445   3,519   11   9 
Occupancy  1,780   1,717   1,669   4   7 
Data processing  2,137   2,045   2,058   4   4 
Loan costs  719   548   653   31   10 
Professional and board fees  1,155   1,186   888   (3)  30 
FDIC insurance  554   538   450   3   23 
Marketing and advertising  398   221   377   80   6 
Amortization of core deposit intangible  809   831   919   (3)  (12)
Impairment (recovery) of servicing rights  38   (9)  (54)  (522)  (170)
Total noninterest expense  25,502   25,055   23,857   2   7 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  9,759   9,461   11,335   3   (14)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  2,031   1,440   2,376   41   (15)
NET INCOME $7,728  $8,021  $8,959   (4)  (14)
Basic earnings per share $1.00  $1.02  $1.15   (2)  (13)
Diluted earnings per share $0.99  $1.01  $1.13   (2)  (12)
                     


 
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
       
  Six Months Ended  Year 
  June 30,  June 30,  Over Year 
INTEREST INCOME 2025  2024  % Change 
Loans receivable, including fees $88,340  $83,403   6 
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  7,150   7,417   (4)
Total interest and dividend income  95,490   90,820   5 
INTEREST EXPENSE            
Deposits  27,578   26,134   6 
Borrowings  3,848   2,968   30 
Subordinated note  971   971    
Total interest expense  32,397   30,073   8 
NET INTEREST INCOME  63,093   60,747   4 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  3,613   2,476   46 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  59,480   58,271   2 
NONINTEREST INCOME            
Service charges and fee income  4,567   5,031   (9)
Gain on sale of loans  3,672   4,301   (15)
Gain on sale of MSRs     8,215   NM 
Loss on sale of investment securities, net     (7,847)  NM 
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI  505   482   5 
Other noninterest income  1,552   797   95 
Total noninterest income  10,296   10,979   (6)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE            
Salaries and benefits  28,621   26,935   6 
Operations  7,269   6,527   11 
Occupancy  3,496   3,374   4 
Data processing  4,182   4,016   4 
Loan costs  1,267   1,238   2 
Professional and board fees  2,342   1,811   29 
FDIC insurance  1,092   982   11 
Marketing and advertising  619   604   2 
Amortization of core deposit intangible  1,639   1,860   (12)
Impairment of servicing rights  29   39   (26)
Total noninterest expense  50,556   47,386   7 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  19,220   21,864   (12)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  3,471   4,508   (23)
NET INCOME $15,749  $17,356   (9)
Basic earnings per share $2.02  $2.23   (9)
Diluted earnings per share $1.99  $2.20   (10)
             

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)

  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: 2025  2025  2024 
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)(1)  0.99%  1.07%  1.22%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)(1)  10.29   10.80   12.72 
Yield on average interest-earning assets(1)  6.52   6.53   6.48 
Average total cost of funds(1)  2.39   2.38   2.38 
Interest rate spread information – average during period  4.13   4.15   4.10 
Net interest margin(1)  4.30   4.32   4.29 
Operating expense to average total assets(1)  3.28   3.35   3.26 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities(1)  140.98   142.94   143.64 
Efficiency ratio(2)  68.40   69.39   65.78 
Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets)  9.36   9.75   9.66 
Tangible common equity ratio(3)  8.91   9.26   9.07 


  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: 2025  2024 
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)  1.03%  1.18%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)  10.55   12.51 
Yield on average interest-earning assets  6.52   6.39 
Average total cost of funds  2.38   2.30 
Interest rate spread information – average during period  4.14   4.09 
Net interest margin  4.31   4.27 
Operating expense to average total assets  3.32   3.23 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  141.93   144.07 
Efficiency ratio(2)  68.89   66.07 


  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: 2025  2025  2024 
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period(4)  0.60%  0.47%  0.39%
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)(5)  0.73   0.57   0.46 
Allowance for credit losses – loans to nonperforming loans(5)  168.89   219.08   273.95 
Allowance for credit losses – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)  1.23   1.25   1.26 


  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,  
PER COMMON SHARE DATA: 2025   2025   2024  
Basic earnings per share $1.00   $1.02   $1.15  
Diluted earnings per share $0.99   $1.01   $1.13  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding  7,580,576    7,695,320    7,688,246  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  7,698,173    7,805,728    7,796,253  
Common shares outstanding at end of period  7,515,480 (6)  7,639,844 (7)  7,644,463 (8)
Book value per share using common shares outstanding $39.55   $39.12   $37.15  
Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding(9) $37.46   $36.96   $34.66  

__________________________

(1) Annualized.
(2) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.
(3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(4) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.
(5) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.
(6) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(7) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(8) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,607 at June 30, 2024, less 98,144 unvested restricted stock shares.
(9) Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
   


(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30,  For the Six Months Ended June 30,  QTR Over QTR  YTD Over YTD 
Average Balances 2025  2024  2025  2024  $ Change  $ Change 
Assets                        
Loans receivable, net(1) $2,612,959  $2,511,326  $2,586,598  $2,487,964  $101,633  $98,634 
Securities available-for-sale, at amortized cost  332,705   283,422   321,622   307,417   49,283   14,205 
Securities held-to-maturity  21,401   8,500   15,063   8,500   12,901   6,563 
Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  8,775   41,613   10,353   50,563   (32,838)  (40,210)
FHLB stock, at cost  19,502   7,040   17,840   4,607   12,462   13,233 
Total interest-earning assets  2,995,342   2,851,901   2,951,476   2,859,051   143,441   92,425 
Noninterest-earning assets  121,018   95,930   123,191   94,138   25,088   29,053 
Total assets $3,116,360  $2,947,831  $3,074,667  $2,953,189  $168,529  $121,478 
Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing deposit accounts $1,924,586  $1,794,966  $1,845,534  $1,813,865  $129,620  $31,669 
Borrowings  150,492   140,964   184,377   121,057   9,528   63,320 
Subordinated notes  49,617   49,550   49,608   49,542   67   66 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,124,695   1,985,480   2,079,519   1,984,464   139,215   95,055 
Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts  657,820   637,345   660,805   647,214   20,475   13,591 
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  32,700   41,785   33,218   42,516   (9,085)  (9,298)
Total liabilities $2,815,215  $2,664,610  $2,773,542  $2,674,194  $150,605  $99,348 

__________________________

(1) Includes loans HFS.
   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.

These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, March 31, June 30, 
Tangible Book Value Per Share: 2025 2025 2024 
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $297,203  $298,840  $284,026  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (15,663)  (16,471)  (19,075) 
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $281,540  $282,369  $264,951  
           
Common shares outstanding at end of period  7,515,480 (1) 7,639,844 (2) 7,644,463 (3)
           
Book value per share (GAAP) $39.55  $39.12  $37.15  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $37.46  $36.96  $34.66  
           
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:          
Total assets (GAAP) $3,176,013  $3,066,078  $2,941,377  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets  (15,663)  (16,471)  (19,075) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $3,160,350  $3,049,607  $2,922,302  
           
Common equity ratio (GAAP)  9.36 % 9.75 % 9.66 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)  8.91   9.26   9.07  

_________________________

(1) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(2) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(3) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,607 at June 30, 2024, less 98,144 unvested restricted stock shares.
   

Contacts:
Joseph C. Adams,
Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Mullet,
President
Phillip D. Whittington,
Chief Financial Officer

(425) 771-5299
www.FSBWA.com


