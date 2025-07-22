Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2025

TUPELO, Miss., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2025.
|(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Net income and earnings per share:
|Net income
|$
|1,018
|$
|41,518
|$
|38,846
|$
|42,536
|$
|78,255
|Merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax)
|(15,935
|)
|(593
|)
|—
|(16,527
|)
|—
|Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax)
|(50,026
|)
|—
|—
|(50,026
|)
|—
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.65
|0.69
|0.54
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.65
|0.69
|0.53
|1.38
|Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1)
|0.69
|0.66
|0.69
|1.36
|1.33
|Impact to diluted EPS from merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax)
|(0.17
|)
|(0.01
|)
|—
|(0.21
|)
|—
|Impact to diluted EPS from Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax)
|(0.53
|)
|—
|—
|(0.63
|)
|—
“The results for the quarter reflect significant progress on the merger and integration of The First Bancshares, Inc.,” remarked Kevin D. Chapman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Our employees continue to work diligently on bringing two strong companies together to better serve our customers.”
Quarterly Highlights
Merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.
- On April 1, 2025, the Company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. (“The First”). As of the effective date of the merger, The First operated 116 locations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida and, net of purchase accounting adjustments, had $7.9 billion in assets, $5.2 billion in loans, and $6.4 billion in deposits
Earnings
- Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.0 million, which includes merger and conversion expenses of $20.5 million and Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses of $66.6 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) were $0.01 and $0.69, respectively
- Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2025 was $222.7 million, up $85.3 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First
- For the second quarter of 2025, net interest margin was 3.85%, up 40 basis points linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)(1) was 3.58%, up 16 basis points linked quarter
- Cost of total deposits was 2.12% for the second quarter of 2025, down 10 basis points linked quarter
- Noninterest income increased $11.9 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First
- Mortgage banking income increased $3.1 million linked quarter. Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) was $1.5 million. The mortgage division generated $679.6 million in interest rate lock volume in the second quarter of 2025, up $47.5 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.87% for the second quarter of 2025, up 45 basis points linked quarter
- Noninterest expense increased $69.3 million linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First. Merger and conversion expenses and core deposit intangible amortization increased $19.7 million and $7.8 million, respectively, linked quarter
Balance Sheet
- The combined company generated net organic loan growth of $311.6 million for the quarter, or 6.9% annualized
- Securities increased $1.4 billion linked quarter, which includes $1.5 billion of securities acquired from The First. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold a portion of the acquired securities for proceeds of $686.5 million, which were reinvested in higher yielding assets
- The combined company generated net organic deposit growth of $361.3 million for the quarter, or 6.8% annualized. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $1.8 billion linked quarter, primarily due to the merger with The First, and represented 24.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2025
Capital and Stock Repurchase Program
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) decreased 7.1% and 14.7%, respectively, linked quarter, due to the merger with The First
- The Company has a $100.0 million stock repurchase program in effect through October 2025 under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. There was no buyback activity during the second quarter of 2025
Credit Quality
- The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $81.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, which includes a $66.6 million Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments
- The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.57% at June 30, 2025, up one basis point linked quarter; net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $12.1 million
- The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 204.97% at June 30, 2025, compared to 206.55% at March 31, 2025
- Nonperforming loans to total loans remained at 0.76% at June 30, 2025, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans increased to 2.66% at June 30, 2025, compared to 2.45% at March 31, 2025, primarily due to the merger with The First
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.
Income Statement
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Interest income
|Loans held for investment
|$
|301,794
|$
|196,566
|$
|199,240
|$
|202,655
|$
|198,397
|$
|498,360
|$
|390,787
|Loans held for sale
|4,639
|3,008
|3,564
|4,212
|3,530
|7,647
|5,838
|Securities
|28,408
|12,117
|10,510
|10,304
|10,410
|40,525
|21,110
|Other
|9,057
|8,639
|12,030
|11,872
|7,874
|17,696
|15,655
|Total interest income
|343,898
|220,330
|225,344
|229,043
|220,211
|564,228
|433,390
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|111,921
|79,386
|85,571
|90,787
|87,621
|191,307
|170,234
|Borrowings
|13,118
|6,747
|6,891
|7,258
|7,564
|19,865
|14,840
|Total interest expense
|125,039
|86,133
|92,462
|98,045
|95,185
|211,172
|185,074
|Net interest income
|218,859
|134,197
|132,882
|130,998
|125,026
|353,056
|248,316
|Provision for credit losses
|Provision for loan losses
|75,400
|2,050
|3,100
|1,210
|4,300
|77,450
|6,938
|Provision for (Recovery of) unfunded commitments
|5,922
|2,700
|(500
|)
|(275
|)
|(1,000
|)
|8,622
|(1,200
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|81,322
|4,750
|2,600
|935
|3,300
|86,072
|5,738
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|137,537
|129,447
|130,282
|130,063
|121,726
|266,984
|242,578
|Noninterest income
|48,334
|36,395
|34,218
|89,299
|38,762
|84,729
|80,143
|Noninterest expense
|183,204
|113,876
|114,747
|121,983
|111,976
|297,080
|224,888
|Income before income taxes
|2,667
|51,966
|49,753
|97,379
|48,512
|54,633
|97,833
|Income taxes
|1,649
|10,448
|5,006
|24,924
|9,666
|12,097
|19,578
|Net income
|$
|1,018
|$
|41,518
|$
|44,747
|$
|72,455
|$
|38,846
|$
|42,536
|$
|78,255
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|65,877
|$
|42,111
|$
|46,458
|$
|42,960
|$
|38,846
|$
|107,987
|$
|75,421
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|103,001
|$
|57,507
|$
|54,177
|$
|56,238
|$
|51,812
|$
|160,508
|$
|100,043
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.54
|$
|1.39
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.01
|0.65
|0.70
|1.18
|0.69
|0.53
|1.38
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)
|0.69
|0.66
|0.73
|0.70
|0.69
|1.36
|1.33
|Average basic shares outstanding
|94,580,927
|63,666,419
|63,565,437
|61,217,094
|56,342,909
|79,209,073
|56,275,628
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|95,136,160
|64,028,025
|64,056,303
|61,632,448
|56,684,626
|79,671,775
|56,607,947
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.44
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.
Performance Ratios
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Return on average assets
|0.02
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.63
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.91
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.01
|0.95
|1.03
|0.97
|0.90
|0.98
|0.88
|Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|0.13
|1.01
|1.07
|1.75
|0.98
|0.48
|0.99
|Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.18
|1.02
|1.11
|1.05
|0.98
|1.12
|0.96
|Return on average equity
|0.11
|6.25
|6.70
|11.29
|6.68
|2.66
|6.77
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|7.06
|6.34
|6.96
|6.69
|6.68
|6.76
|6.52
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.43
|10.16
|10.97
|18.83
|12.04
|5.24
|12.25
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|13.50
|10.30
|11.38
|11.26
|12.04
|12.10
|11.81
|Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent)
|67.59
|65.51
|67.61
|54.73
|67.31
|66.78
|67.41
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|57.07
|64.43
|65.82
|64.62
|66.60
|59.95
|67.41
|Dividend payout ratio
|2200.00
|33.85
|31.43
|18.64
|31.88
|81.48
|31.65
Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios
|As of
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Shares outstanding
|95,019,311
|63,739,467
|63,565,690
|63,564,028
|56,367,924
|Market value per share
|$
|35.93
|$
|33.93
|$
|35.75
|$
|32.50
|$
|30.54
|Book value per share
|39.77
|42.79
|42.13
|41.82
|41.77
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)
|23.10
|27.07
|26.36
|26.02
|23.89
|Shareholders’ equity to assets
|14.19
|%
|14.93
|%
|14.85
|%
|14.80
|%
|13.45
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|8.77
|9.99
|9.84
|9.76
|8.16
|Leverage ratio(2)
|9.36
|11.39
|11.34
|11.32
|9.81
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2)
|11.09
|12.59
|12.73
|12.88
|10.75
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(2)
|11.09
|13.35
|13.50
|13.67
|11.53
|Total risk-based capital ratio(2)
|14.99
|16.89
|17.08
|17.32
|15.15
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Preliminary
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|$
|13,618
|$
|10,364
|$
|10,549
|$
|10,438
|$
|10,286
|$
|23,982
|$
|20,792
|Fees and commissions
|6,650
|3,787
|4,181
|4,116
|3,944
|10,437
|7,893
|Insurance commissions
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,758
|—
|5,474
|Wealth management revenue
|7,345
|7,067
|6,371
|5,835
|5,684
|14,412
|11,353
|Mortgage banking income
|11,263
|8,147
|6,861
|8,447
|9,698
|19,410
|21,068
|Gain on sale of insurance agency
|—
|—
|—
|53,349
|—
|—
|—
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|56
|BOLI income
|3,383
|2,929
|3,317
|2,858
|2,701
|6,312
|5,392
|Other
|6,075
|4,101
|2,939
|4,256
|3,691
|10,176
|8,115
|Total noninterest income
|$
|48,334
|$
|36,395
|$
|34,218
|$
|89,299
|$
|38,762
|$
|84,729
|$
|80,143
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|99,542
|$
|71,957
|$
|70,260
|$
|71,307
|$
|70,731
|$
|171,499
|$
|142,201
|Data processing
|5,438
|4,089
|4,145
|4,133
|3,945
|9,527
|7,752
|Net occupancy and equipment
|17,359
|11,754
|11,312
|11,415
|11,844
|29,113
|23,233
|Other real estate owned
|157
|685
|590
|56
|105
|842
|212
|Professional fees
|4,223
|2,884
|2,686
|3,189
|3,195
|7,107
|6,543
|Advertising and public relations
|4,490
|4,297
|3,840
|3,677
|3,807
|8,787
|8,693
|Intangible amortization
|8,884
|1,080
|1,133
|1,160
|1,186
|9,964
|2,398
|Communications
|3,184
|2,033
|2,067
|2,176
|2,112
|5,217
|4,136
|Merger and conversion related expenses
|20,479
|791
|2,076
|11,273
|—
|21,270
|—
|Other
|19,448
|14,306
|16,638
|13,597
|15,051
|33,754
|29,720
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|183,204
|$
|113,876
|$
|114,747
|$
|121,983
|$
|111,976
|$
|297,080
|$
|224,888
Mortgage Banking Income
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Gain on sales of loans, net
|$
|5,316
|$
|4,500
|$
|2,379
|$
|4,499
|$
|5,199
|$
|9,816
|$
|9,734
|Fees, net
|3,740
|2,317
|2,850
|2,646
|2,866
|6,057
|4,720
|Mortgage servicing income, net
|2,207
|1,330
|1,632
|1,302
|1,633
|3,537
|6,614
|Total mortgage banking income
|$
|11,263
|$
|8,147
|$
|6,861
|$
|8,447
|$
|9,698
|$
|19,410
|$
|21,068
Balance Sheet
|(Dollars in thousands)
|As of
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,378,612
|$
|1,091,339
|$
|1,092,032
|$
|1,275,620
|$
|851,906
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|1,076,817
|1,101,901
|1,126,112
|1,150,531
|1,174,663
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|2,471,487
|1,002,056
|831,013
|764,844
|749,685
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|356,791
|226,003
|246,171
|291,735
|266,406
|Loans held for investment
|18,563,447
|13,055,593
|12,885,020
|12,627,648
|12,604,755
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(290,770
|)
|(203,931
|)
|(201,756
|)
|(200,378
|)
|(199,871
|)
|Loans, net
|18,272,677
|12,851,662
|12,683,264
|12,427,270
|12,404,884
|Premises and equipment, net
|465,100
|279,011
|279,796
|280,550
|280,966
|Other real estate owned
|11,750
|8,654
|8,673
|9,136
|7,366
|Goodwill
|1,419,782
|988,898
|988,898
|988,898
|991,665
|Other intangibles
|163,751
|13,025
|14,105
|15,238
|16,397
|Bank-owned life insurance
|486,613
|337,502
|391,810
|389,138
|387,791
|Mortgage servicing rights
|64,539
|72,902
|72,991
|71,990
|72,092
|Other assets
|457,056
|298,428
|300,003
|293,890
|306,570
|Total assets
|$
|26,624,975
|$
|18,271,381
|$
|18,034,868
|$
|17,958,840
|$
|17,510,391
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|5,356,153
|$
|3,541,375
|$
|3,403,981
|$
|3,529,801
|$
|3,539,453
|Interest-bearing
|16,226,484
|11,230,720
|11,168,631
|10,979,950
|10,715,760
|Total deposits
|21,582,637
|14,772,095
|14,572,612
|14,509,751
|14,255,213
|Short-term borrowings
|405,349
|108,015
|108,018
|108,732
|232,741
|Long-term debt
|556,976
|433,309
|430,614
|433,177
|428,677
|Other liabilities
|301,159
|230,857
|245,306
|249,102
|239,059
|Total liabilities
|22,846,121
|15,544,276
|15,356,550
|15,300,762
|15,155,690
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|488,612
|332,421
|332,421
|332,421
|296,483
|Treasury stock
|(90,248
|)
|(91,646
|)
|(97,196
|)
|(97,251
|)
|(97,534
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,393,566
|1,486,849
|1,491,847
|1,488,678
|1,304,782
|Retained earnings
|1,100,965
|1,121,102
|1,093,854
|1,063,324
|1,005,086
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(114,041
|)
|(121,621
|)
|(142,608
|)
|(129,094
|)
|(154,116
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|3,778,854
|2,727,105
|2,678,318
|2,658,078
|2,354,701
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|26,624,975
|$
|18,271,381
|$
|18,034,868
|$
|17,958,840
|$
|17,510,391
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans held for investment
|$
|18,448,000
|$
|304,834
|6.63
|%
|$
|12,966,869
|$
|199,504
|6.24
|%
|$
|12,575,651
|$
|200,670
|6.41
|%
|Loans held for sale
|287,855
|4,639
|6.45
|%
|200,917
|3,008
|5.99
|%
|219,826
|3,530
|6.42
|%
|Taxable securities
|3,106,565
|24,917
|3.21
|%
|1,883,535
|10,971
|2.33
|%
|1,832,002
|9,258
|2.02
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|462,732
|4,309
|3.72
|%
|259,800
|1,443
|2.22
|%
|263,937
|1,451
|2.20
|%
|Total securities
|3,569,297
|29,226
|3.28
|%
|2,143,335
|12,414
|2.32
|%
|2,095,939
|10,709
|2.04
|%
|Interest-bearing balances with banks
|901,803
|9,057
|4.03
|%
|824,743
|8,639
|4.25
|%
|595,030
|7,874
|5.32
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|23,206,955
|347,756
|6.01
|%
|16,135,864
|223,565
|5.61
|%
|15,486,446
|222,783
|5.77
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|357,338
|181,869
|187,519
|Intangible assets
|1,589,490
|1,002,511
|1,008,638
|Other assets
|1,029,082
|669,392
|688,766
|Total assets
|$
|26,182,865
|$
|17,989,636
|$
|17,371,369
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand(1)
|$
|11,191,443
|$
|76,542
|2.74
|%
|$
|7,835,617
|$
|54,710
|2.83
|%
|$
|7,094,411
|$
|56,132
|3.17
|%
|Savings deposits
|1,322,007
|1,032
|0.31
|%
|813,451
|711
|0.35
|%
|839,638
|729
|0.35
|%
|Brokered deposits
|—
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|294,650
|3,944
|5.37
|%
|Time deposits
|3,404,482
|34,347
|4.05
|%
|2,474,218
|23,965
|3.93
|%
|2,487,873
|26,816
|4.34
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|15,917,932
|111,921
|2.82
|%
|11,123,286
|79,386
|2.89
|%
|10,716,572
|87,621
|3.28
|%
|Borrowed funds
|1,036,045
|13,118
|5.07
|%
|556,734
|6,747
|4.88
|%
|583,965
|7,564
|5.19
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|16,953,977
|125,039
|2.96
|%
|11,680,020
|86,133
|2.99
|%
|11,300,537
|95,185
|3.38
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|5,233,976
|3,408,830
|3,509,109
|Other liabilities
|249,861
|208,105
|223,992
|Shareholders’ equity
|3,745,051
|2,692,681
|2,337,731
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|26,182,865
|$
|17,989,636
|$
|17,371,369
|Net interest income/ net interest margin
|$
|222,717
|3.85
|%
|$
|137,432
|3.45
|%
|$
|127,598
|3.31
|%
|Cost of funding
|2.26
|%
|2.31
|%
|2.58
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|2.12
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.47
|%
(1) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans held for investment
|$
|15,722,576
|$
|504,338
|6.47
|%
|$
|12,491,814
|$
|395,310
|6.35
|%
|Loans held for sale
|244,626
|7,647
|6.25
|%
|187,604
|5,838
|6.22
|%
|Taxable securities
|2,498,428
|35,888
|2.87
|%
|1,861,909
|18,763
|2.02
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|361,827
|5,752
|3.18
|%
|267,108
|2,956
|2.21
|%
|Total securities
|2,860,255
|41,640
|2.91
|%
|2,129,017
|21,719
|2.04
|%
|Interest-bearing balances with banks
|863,486
|17,696
|4.13
|%
|582,683
|15,655
|5.40
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|19,690,943
|571,321
|5.84
|%
|15,391,118
|438,522
|5.72
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|270,088
|188,011
|Intangible assets
|1,297,622
|1,009,232
|Other assets
|850,231
|701,770
|Total assets
|$
|22,108,884
|$
|17,290,131
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand(1)
|$
|9,522,800
|$
|131,252
|2.78
|%
|$
|7,025,200
|$
|108,632
|3.10
|%
|Savings deposits
|1,069,134
|1,743
|0.33
|%
|850,018
|1,459
|0.34
|%
|Brokered deposits
|—
|—
|—
|%
|370,129
|9,931
|5.38
|%
|Time deposits
|2,941,920
|58,312
|3.99
|%
|2,403,646
|50,212
|4.20
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|13,533,854
|191,307
|2.85
|%
|10,648,993
|170,234
|3.21
|%
|Borrowed funds
|797,714
|19,865
|5.00
|%
|573,182
|14,840
|5.19
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|14,331,568
|211,172
|2.97
|%
|11,222,175
|185,074
|3.31
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|4,326,445
|3,513,860
|Other liabilities
|229,098
|228,090
|Shareholders’ equity
|3,221,773
|2,326,006
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|22,108,884
|$
|17,290,131
|Net interest income/ net interest margin
|$
|360,149
|3.68
|%
|$
|253,448
|3.30
|%
|Cost of funding
|2.28
|%
|2.52
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|2.16
|%
|2.41
|%
(1) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.
Loan Portfolio
|(Dollars in thousands)
|As of
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Loan Portfolio:
|Commercial, financial, agricultural
|$
|2,666,923
|$
|1,888,580
|$
|1,885,817
|$
|1,804,961
|$
|1,847,762
|Lease financing
|89,568
|85,412
|90,591
|98,159
|102,996
|Real estate - construction
|1,339,967
|1,090,862
|1,093,653
|1,198,838
|1,355,425
|Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages
|4,874,679
|3,583,080
|3,488,877
|3,440,038
|3,435,818
|Real estate - commercial mortgages
|9,470,134
|6,320,120
|6,236,068
|5,995,152
|5,766,478
|Installment loans to individuals
|122,176
|87,539
|90,014
|90,500
|96,276
|Total loans
|$
|18,563,447
|$
|13,055,593
|$
|12,885,020
|$
|12,627,648
|$
|12,604,755
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|(Dollars in thousands)
|As of
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Nonperforming Assets:
|Nonaccruing loans
|$
|137,999
|$
|98,638
|$
|110,811
|$
|113,872
|$
|97,795
|Loans 90 days or more past due
|3,860
|95
|2,464
|5,351
|240
|Total nonperforming loans
|141,859
|98,733
|113,275
|119,223
|98,035
|Other real estate owned
|11,750
|8,654
|8,673
|9,136
|7,366
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|153,609
|$
|107,387
|$
|121,948
|$
|128,359
|$
|105,401
|Criticized Loans
|Classified loans
|$
|333,626
|$
|224,654
|$
|241,708
|$
|218,135
|$
|191,595
|Special Mention loans
|159,931
|95,778
|130,882
|163,804
|138,343
|Criticized loans(1)
|$
|493,557
|$
|320,432
|$
|372,590
|$
|381,939
|$
|329,938
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|$
|290,770
|$
|203,931
|$
|201,756
|$
|200,378
|$
|199,871
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|12,054
|$
|(125
|)
|$
|1,722
|$
|703
|$
|5,481
|Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans
|0.26
|%
|—
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.18
|%
|Nonperforming loans / total loans
|0.76
|0.76
|0.88
|0.94
|0.78
|Nonperforming assets / total assets
|0.58
|0.59
|0.68
|0.71
|0.60
|Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans
|1.57
|1.56
|1.57
|1.59
|1.59
|Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans
|204.97
|206.55
|178.11
|168.07
|203.88
|Criticized loans / total loans
|2.66
|2.45
|2.89
|3.02
|2.62
(1) Criticized loans include classified and Special Mention loans.
ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $26.6 billion and operates 300 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and also offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.
Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions (including its recently-completed merger with The First into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired, or may acquire, or target for acquisition, including in connection with its merger with The First; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in governmental and regulatory policy, whether applicable specifically to financial institutions or impacting the United States generally (such as, for example, changes in trade policy); (ix) increased scrutiny by, and/or additional regulatory requirements of, regulatory agencies as a result of the Company’s merger with The First; (x) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (xi) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company’s investment securities portfolio; (xiii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiv) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company’s operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xvi) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvii) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xviii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xix) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xx) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xxi) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xxiii) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.
Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.
These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the second quarter of 2025, merger and conversion expenses, the Day 1 acquisition provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments, and gain on sales of MSRs), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.
None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|1,018
|$
|41,518
|$
|44,747
|$
|72,455
|$
|38,846
|$
|42,536
|$
|78,255
|Income taxes
|1,649
|10,448
|5,006
|24,924
|9,666
|12,097
|19,578
|Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)
|81,322
|4,750
|2,600
|935
|3,300
|86,072
|5,738
|Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|83,989
|$
|56,716
|$
|52,353
|$
|98,314
|$
|51,812
|$
|140,705
|$
|103,571
|Merger and conversion expense
|20,479
|791
|2,076
|11,273
|—
|21,270
|—
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(56
|)
|Gain on sales of MSR
|(1,467
|)
|—
|(252
|)
|—
|—
|(1,467
|)
|(3,472
|)
|Gain on sale of insurance agency
|—
|—
|—
|(53,349
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|103,001
|$
|57,507
|$
|54,177
|$
|56,238
|$
|51,812
|$
|160,508
|$
|100,043
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|1,018
|$
|41,518
|$
|44,747
|$
|72,455
|$
|38,846
|$
|42,536
|$
|78,255
|Amortization of intangibles
|8,884
|1,080
|1,133
|1,160
|1,186
|9,964
|2,398
|Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)
|(2,212
|)
|(270
|)
|(283
|)
|(296
|)
|(233
|)
|(2,481
|)
|(470
|)
|Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|7,690
|$
|42,328
|$
|45,597
|$
|73,319
|$
|39,799
|$
|50,019
|$
|80,183
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|1,018
|$
|41,518
|$
|44,747
|$
|72,455
|$
|38,846
|$
|42,536
|$
|78,255
|Merger and conversion expense
|20,479
|791
|2,076
|11,273
|—
|21,270
|—
|Day 1 acquisition provision for loan losses
|62,190
|—
|—
|—
|—
|62,190
|—
|Day 1 acquisition provision for unfunded commitments
|4,422
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4,422
|—
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(56
|)
|Gain on sales of MSR
|(1,467
|)
|—
|(252
|)
|—
|—
|(1,467
|)
|(3,472
|)
|Gain on sale of insurance agency
|—
|—
|—
|(53,349
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)
|(20,765
|)
|(198
|)
|(113
|)
|12,581
|—
|(20,964
|)
|694
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|65,877
|$
|42,111
|$
|46,458
|$
|42,960
|$
|38,846
|$
|107,987
|$
|75,421
|Amortization of intangibles
|8,884
|1,080
|1,133
|1,160
|1,186
|9,964
|2,398
|Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)
|(2,212
|)
|(270
|)
|(283
|)
|(296
|)
|(233
|)
|(2,481
|)
|(470
|)
|Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|72,549
|$
|42,921
|$
|47,308
|$
|43,824
|$
|39,799
|$
|115,470
|$
|77,349
|Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity
|Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|3,745,051
|$
|2,692,681
|$
|2,656,885
|$
|2,553,586
|$
|2,337,731
|$
|3,221,773
|$
|2,326,006
|Average intangible assets
|(1,589,490
|)
|(1,002,511
|)
|(1,003,551
|)
|(1,004,701
|)
|(1,008,638
|)
|(1,297,622
|)
|(1,009,232
|)
|Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,155,561
|$
|1,690,170
|$
|1,653,334
|$
|1,548,885
|$
|1,329,093
|$
|1,924,151
|$
|1,316,774
|Average assets (GAAP)
|$
|26,182,865
|$
|17,989,636
|$
|17,943,148
|$
|17,681,664
|$
|17,371,369
|$
|22,108,884
|$
|17,290,131
|Average intangible assets
|(1,589,490
|)
|(1,002,511
|)
|(1,003,551
|)
|(1,004,701
|)
|(1,008,638
|)
|(1,297,622
|)
|(1,009,232
|)
|Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|24,593,375
|$
|16,987,125
|$
|16,939,597
|$
|16,676,963
|$
|16,362,731
|$
|20,811,262
|$
|16,280,899
|Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|3,778,854
|$
|2,727,105
|$
|2,678,318
|$
|2,658,078
|$
|2,354,701
|$
|3,778,854
|$
|2,354,701
|Intangible assets
|(1,583,533
|)
|(1,001,923
|)
|(1,003,003
|)
|(1,004,136
|)
|(1,008,062
|)
|(1,583,533
|)
|(1,008,062
|)
|Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,195,321
|$
|1,725,182
|$
|1,675,315
|$
|1,653,942
|$
|1,346,639
|$
|2,195,321
|$
|1,346,639
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|26,624,975
|$
|18,271,381
|$
|18,034,868
|$
|17,958,840
|$
|17,510,391
|$
|26,624,975
|$
|17,510,391
|Intangible assets
|(1,583,533
|)
|(1,001,923
|)
|(1,003,003
|)
|(1,004,136
|)
|(1,008,062
|)
|(1,583,533
|)
|(1,008,062
|)
|Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|25,041,442
|$
|17,269,458
|$
|17,031,865
|$
|16,954,704
|$
|16,502,329
|$
|25,041,442
|$
|16,502,329
|Adjusted Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.02
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.63
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.91
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.01
|0.95
|1.03
|0.97
|0.90
|0.98
|0.88
|Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|0.13
|1.01
|1.07
|1.75
|0.98
|0.48
|0.99
|Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.29
|1.28
|1.16
|2.21
|1.20
|1.28
|1.20
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.58
|1.30
|1.20
|1.27
|1.20
|1.46
|1.16
|Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|1.18
|1.02
|1.11
|1.05
|0.98
|1.12
|0.96
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|0.11
|6.25
|6.70
|11.29
|6.68
|2.66
|6.77
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|7.06
|6.34
|6.96
|6.69
|6.68
|6.76
|6.52
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|1.43
|10.16
|10.97
|18.83
|12.04
|5.24
|12.25
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|13.50
|10.30
|11.38
|11.26
|12.04
|12.10
|11.81
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|95,136,160
|64,028,025
|64,056,303
|61,632,448
|56,684,626
|79,671,775
|56,607,947
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.53
|$
|1.38
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.69
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.33
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|Shares outstanding
|95,019,311
|63,739,467
|63,565,690
|63,564,028
|56,367,924
|95,019,311
|56,367,924
|Book value per share (GAAP)
|$
|39.77
|$
|42.79
|$
|42.13
|$
|41.82
|$
|41.77
|$
|39.77
|$
|41.77
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|23.10
|$
|27.07
|$
|26.36
|$
|26.02
|$
|23.89
|$
|23.10
|$
|23.89
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP)
|14.19
|%
|14.93
|%
|14.85
|%
|14.80
|%
|13.45
|%
|14.19
|%
|13.45
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
|8.77
|%
|9.99
|%
|9.84
|%
|9.76
|%
|8.16
|%
|8.77
|%
|8.16
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
|$
|222,717
|$
|137,432
|$
|135,502
|$
|133,576
|$
|127,598
|$
|360,149
|$
|253,448
|Total noninterest income (GAAP)
|$
|48,334
|$
|36,395
|$
|34,218
|$
|89,299
|$
|38,762
|$
|84,729
|$
|80,143
|Gain on sales of MSR
|(1,467
|)
|—
|(252
|)
|—
|—
|(1,467
|)
|(3,472
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(56
|)
|Gain on sale of insurance agency
|—
|—
|—
|(53,349
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|46,867
|$
|36,395
|$
|33,966
|$
|35,950
|$
|38,762
|$
|83,262
|$
|76,615
|Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|$
|183,204
|$
|113,876
|$
|114,747
|$
|121,983
|$
|111,976
|$
|297,080
|$
|224,888
|Amortization of intangibles
|(8,884
|)
|(1,080
|)
|(1,133
|)
|(1,160
|)
|(1,186
|)
|(9,964
|)
|(2,398
|)
|Merger and conversion expense
|(20,479
|)
|(791
|)
|(2,076
|)
|(11,273
|)
|—
|(21,270
|)
|—
|Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|153,841
|$
|112,005
|$
|111,538
|$
|109,550
|$
|110,790
|$
|265,846
|$
|222,490
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|67.59
|%
|65.51
|%
|67.61
|%
|54.73
|%
|67.31
|%
|66.78
|%
|67.41
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|57.07
|%
|64.43
|%
|65.82
|%
|64.62
|%
|66.60
|%
|59.95
|%
|67.41
|%
|Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin
|Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
|$
|222,717
|$
|137,432
|$
|135,502
|$
|133,576
|$
|127,598
|$
|360,149
|$
|253,448
|Net interest income collected on problem loans
|(2,779
|)
|(1,026
|)
|(151
|)
|(642
|)
|146
|(3,805
|)
|23
|Accretion recognized on purchased loans
|(17,834
|)
|(558
|)
|(616
|)
|(1,089
|)
|(897
|)
|(18,392
|)
|(1,697
|)
|Amortization recognized on purchased time deposits
|4,396
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4,396
|—
|Amortization recognized on purchased long term borrowings
|1,072
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,072
|—
|Adjustments to net interest income
|$
|(15,145
|)
|$
|(1,584
|)
|$
|(767
|)
|$
|(1,731
|)
|$
|(751
|)
|$
|(16,729
|)
|$
|(1,674
|)
|Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|$
|207,572
|$
|135,848
|$
|134,735
|$
|131,845
|$
|126,847
|$
|343,420
|$
|251,774
|Net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.85
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.30
|%
|Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)
|3.58
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.28
|%
|Adjusted Loan Yield
|Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
|$
|304,834
|$
|199,504
|$
|201,562
|$
|204,935
|$
|200,670
|$
|504,338
|$
|395,310
|Net interest income collected on problem loans
|(2,779
|)
|(1,026
|)
|(151
|)
|(642
|)
|146
|(3,805
|)
|23
|Accretion recognized on purchased loans
|(17,834
|)
|(558
|)
|(616
|)
|(1,089
|)
|(897
|)
|(18,392
|)
|(1,697
|)
|Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|$
|284,221
|$
|197,920
|$
|200,795
|$
|203,204
|$
|199,919
|$
|482,141
|$
|393,636
|Loan yield (GAAP)
|6.63
|%
|6.24
|%
|6.29
|%
|6.47
|%
|6.41
|%
|6.47
|%
|6.35
|%
|Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP)
|6.18
|%
|6.19
|%
|6.27
|%
|6.41
|%
|6.38
|%
|6.18
|%
|6.32
|%
(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense.
