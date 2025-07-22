First Bank Announces Second Quarter 2025 Net Income of $10.2 Million

Results highlighted by robust loan growth, strong net interest margin, and continued operating efficiency

HAMILTON, N.J. , July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) ("the Bank") today announced results for the second quarter of 2025. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equityi for the second quarter of 2025 were 1.04%, 9.77% and 11.16%, respectively, compared to 1.23%, 11.52% and 13.40%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024. 

Second Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:

  • Total loans of $3.33 billion at June 30, 2025 grew $91.2 million, or 11.3%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • Total deposits were $3.17 billion at June 30, 2025, increasing $48.4 million, or 6.2% annualized, from the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • Net interest margin measured 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, remaining stable compared to the first quarter of 2025.
  • Tangible book value per shareii grew to $14.87 at June 30, 2025, increasing 11.1%, annualized, from $14.47 at March 31, 2025.
  • Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing to 0.40% of total assets at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.42% at March 31, 2025 and 0.56% at June 30, 2024. 

“We are pleased to report growth in high-quality loans and deposits that continues to enhance our core earnings profile,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank. “Our team’s robust performance in expanding commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loans and non-interest bearing deposits during the first half of 2025 demonstrates effective execution of our strategy to grow deep middle market commercial relationships. We have achieved substantial organic growth in our primary areas of focus while maintaining a stable net interest margin, solid asset quality, and an efficiency ratio that remained below 60% for the 24th consecutive quarter. These successes positioned First Bank to deliver an 11.1% annualized increase in tangible book value per share during the second quarter.”

Mr. Ryan added, “We anticipate our pace of loan growth will likely moderate in the second half of 2025 as we continue to prioritize relationship-building and profitability over volume amid continued competition in the deposit market. With a focus on continuing to maximize our risk-adjusted returns on shareholders’ equity, we expect to realize additional benefits from the prudent management of our capital, such as the reduced debt costs afforded by our recent subordinated debt issuance, and by delivering enhanced returns to our shareholders through share buybacks. Furthermore, we remain committed to proactive investments designed to scale our business and achieve top quartile profitability relative to our peers.”

Income Statement

In the second quarter of 2025, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $34.0 million, growing $3.5 million, or 11.4%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.6 million in interest income, reflecting higher average loan balances, which outpaced the $140,000 increase in interest expense. Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 6.0%, over the linked quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily driven by a $3.4 million increase in interest income, primarily due to higher average loan balances and yields, partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in interest expense, primarily resulting from higher average borrowings during the second quarter of 2025.

The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, increasing by three basis points from 3.62% for the prior year quarter, and remaining stable as compared to the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025. The modest improvement from the prior year quarter was driven by an improved interest rate spread, reflecting declines in average rates on deposits and borrowings which outpaced the reduction in average rates on earning assets. The Bank’s net interest margin remained stable as compared to the linked quarter primarily due to a slight increase in average rates on loans and a slight decrease in average rate on deposits, offset by the increased cost on subordinated debt. The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. The net impact of amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions was a $2.7 million increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $2.6 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to credit loss expense totaling $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $63,000 for the second quarter of 2024. The increased credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2025 is primarily due to the Bank's loan growth during the quarter, and to a lesser extent, slight increases in net charge-offs and specific reserves. The Bank’s credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2024 reflected the Bank’s strong and stable asset quality and modest loan growth during the quarter.

In the second quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.7 million, compared to $689,000 during the same period in 2024 and $2.0 million during the first quarter of 2025. Non-interest income increased from both periods primarily due to higher loan fee income and a $397,000 gain on the sale of a corporate facility acquired through Malvern acquisition. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded approximately $900,000 in net realized losses on the sale of certain loans as part of its balance sheet repositioning initiatives taken following its acquisition of Malvern Bank in 2023.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $20.9 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 16.2%, compared to $18.0 million for the prior year quarter. Higher non-interest expense was largely due to an increase of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits related to a larger employee base and $863,000 in one-time executive severance payments, a $429,000 increase in other expense primarily due to a settlement loss of $220,000 relating to a letter of credit commitment acquired through the Malvern Bank acquisition and other miscellaneous increases related to the Bank’s significant growth over the last twelve months, and $268,000 in higher occupancy and equipment costs due to ongoing branch network optimization initiatives and new branch locations added over the past year.

On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $483,000 from $20.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The linked quarter growth primarily reflects increases of $841,000 in salaries and employee benefits costs primarily related to the aforementioned executive severance payments and settlement loss during the second quarter. This was partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense due to an $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the linked quarter and the subsequent $34,000 gain on the sale of that property during second quarter 2025.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $3.0 million with an effective tax rate of 22.9%, compared to $2.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.2% for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was lower due to the recognition of a $1.1 million tax benefit associated with the enactment of the New Jersey Corporate Transit Fee during that period and the related revaluation of the Bank’s deferred tax assets. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $5.8 million with an effective tax rate of 22.8%. We anticipate our future effective tax rate will be relatively stable and should not be significantly impacted by any recent legislative tax changes.

On July 4, 2025, subsequent to the end of the Company’s second fiscal quarter, the one big beautiful bill (“OBBB”) was enacted into law. The legislation includes a number of significant tax-related provisions, including changes affecting corporate tax incentives, international tax provisions, and various business credits and deductions. Pursuant to ASC 740, Income Taxes, the Company will recognize the effects of the OBBB in the third fiscal quarter of 2025, the period in which the legislation was enacted. The Company is currently evaluating the potential impact of the OBBB on its financial statements and, based on its preliminary assessment, does not expect the legislation to have a material impact.

Balance Sheet

The Bank reported total assets of $4.02 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $403.6 million, or 11.2%, from $3.62 billion at June 30, 2024. Total loans increased $329.3 million, or 11.0%, to $3.33 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $3.00 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase reflects strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios. 

Total assets increased $239.0 million, or 6.3%, from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025. Total loans as of June 30, 2025 increased $183.0 million, or 5.8%, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $73.0 million, or 26.8%, compared to December 31, 2024, as management continued to maintain adequate on-balance sheet liquidity. 

The Bank reported total deposits of $3.17 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $200.6 million, or 6.8%, from $2.97 billion at June 30, 2024. Deposit growth was primarily due to our team’s success in attracting new deposit relationships while also maintaining existing balances amid heightened industry-wide pricing competition. Total deposits as of June 30, 2025 increased by $112.3 million, or 3.7%, from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2024, due to a combination of in-market commercial and consumer balances, offset somewhat by a decline in government related deposit balances. Compared to December 31, 2024, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $70.9 million to comprise 18.6% of total deposits, up from 17.0%. Over the same period, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $75.2 million to comprise 17.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, down from 20.6% at December 31, 2024. Time deposits expanded by $73.4 million, or 10.3%, during the first half of 2025.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, stockholders’ equity increased by $13.2 million, or 3.2%, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends and share repurchases.

As of June 30, 2025, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratioiii measured 9.34% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2024. The decline from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to the asset growth during the period.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics remained favorable during the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets declined from $17.3 million at December 31, 2024 to $16.0 million at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the sale of the Bank’s OREO asset during the second quarter of 2025, partially offset by the addition of nonperforming loans. Total nonperforming loans increased from $11.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $16.0 million at June 30, 2025.

The Bank recorded net charge-offs of $796,000 during the second quarter of 2025, compared to net recoveries of $15,000 in the first quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $175,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.23% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.21% at both March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Liquidity and Borrowings

Management believes the Bank’s current liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $56.8 million, or 19.7%, compared to March 31, 2025, ensuring adequate on-balance sheet liquidity. Borrowings increased by $44.9 million compared to March 31, 2025, as the Bank utilized Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances to support loan growth, while continuing to maintain adequate available borrowing capacity at the FHLB.

Subordinated Debt Issuance

On June 18, 2025, the Bank announced the closing of a $35.0 million private placement of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity date of June 30, 2035 and a fixed rate of interest of 7.125% per annum for the first five years. Thereafter, the notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 343 basis points. The notes may be redeemed at the option of the Bank, without penalty, on or after June 30, 2030. The Bank intends to use the proceeds of this issuance to redeem the Bank’s $30.0 million fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 1, 2030 (the “2020 notes”) on September 1, 2025, as well as for general corporate purposes. Previously, the 2020 notes carried a fixed rate of 5.50% per annum. On June 1, 2025, the 2020 notes began repricing quarterly at a rate equal to the current three-month term SOFR rate plus 538 basis points. The 2020 notes repriced to a rate of 9.704% per annum on June 1, 2025. The notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

Cash Dividend Declared

On July 15, 2025, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2025, payable on August 22, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2025 the Bank repurchased 193,185 shares of common stock at an average price of $14.71 per share, under the share repurchase program authorized in October 2024. Through June 30, 2025, 543,185 shares have been repurchased from the current share repurchase plan with a total cost of $8.0 million or $14.81 per share on average. The share repurchase program provides for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock with an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million. The share repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025.

Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement

First Bank will host its earnings call on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 3909613. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 3909613) from one hour after the end of the conference call until October 21, 2025. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 27 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Summit, Trenton and Williamstown, New Jersey; Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Lionville, Malvern, Media, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $4.02 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the impact of public health emergencies, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.                                                                                                                                                  

This press release contains “non-GAAP” financial measures, which management uses in its analysis of First Bank’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, First Bank believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying financial tables.

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iii Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
  June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $35,860  $18,252 
Restricted cash  9,900   14,270 
Interest bearing deposits with banks  299,131   239,392 
Cash and cash equivalents  344,891   271,914 
Interest bearing time deposits with banks  747   743 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $86,666 and $84,083, respectively)  81,891   77,413 
Equity securities, at fair value  1,904   1,870 
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $203 and $206, respectively (fair value of $41,941 and $42,770, respectively)  45,749   47,123 
Restricted investment in bank stocks  18,009   14,333 
Other investments  13,556   11,612 
Loans held for sale  2,127   - 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs  3,327,288   3,144,266 
Less: Allowance for credit losses  (40,877)   (37,773) 
Net loans  3,286,411   3,106,493 
Premises and equipment, net  17,987   21,351 
Other real estate owned, net  -   5,637 
Accrued interest receivable  14,505   14,267 
Bank-owned life insurance  86,980   85,553 
Goodwill  44,166   44,166 
Other intangible assets, net  7,860   8,827 
Deferred income taxes, net  25,032   25,528 
Other assets  27,520   43,516 
Total assets $4,019,335  $3,780,346 
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
Non-interest bearing deposits $590,209  $519,320 
Interest bearing deposits  2,578,004   2,536,576 
Total deposits  3,168,213   3,055,896 
Borrowings  326,802   246,933 
Subordinated debentures  64,343   29,954 
Accrued interest payable  4,443   3,820 
Other liabilities  33,155   34,587 
Total liabilities  3,596,956   3,371,190 
Stockholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,630,039 shares issued and 24,905,790 shares outstanding and 27,375,439 shares issued and 25,100,829 shares outstanding, respectively  136,640   135,495 
Additional paid-in capital  125,290   124,524 
Retained earnings  193,395   176,779 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (3,525)   (4,925) 
Treasury stock, 2,724,249 and 2,274,610 shares, respectively  (29,421)   (22,717) 
Total stockholders' equity  422,379   409,156 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $4,019,335  $3,780,346 
         


FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Interest and Dividend Income              
Investment securities—taxable $1,246  $1,278  $2,434  $2,460 
Investment securities—tax-exempt  41   36   92   74 
Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other  3,487   3,482   6,484   6,507 
Loans, including fees  54,394   50,763   105,946   100,082 
Total interest and dividend income  59,168   55,559   114,956   109,123 
               
Interest Expense              
Deposits  21,276   22,386   42,120   43,172 
Borrowings  3,256   2,193   5,668   4,309 
Subordinated debentures  627   440   1,067   784 
Total interest expense  25,159   25,019   48,855   48,265 
Net interest income  34,009   30,540   66,101   60,858 
Credit loss expense (benefit)  2,558   63   4,102   (635) 
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)  31,451   30,477   61,999   61,493 
               
Non-Interest Income              
Service fees on deposit accounts  382   350   738   694 
Loan fees  568   117   894   219 
Income from bank-owned life insurance  723   609   1,516   1,394 
Gains on sale of loans, net  75   (900)   104   (671) 
Gains on recovery of acquired loans  100   56   124   174 
Gain on sale of other assets  397   -   397   - 
Other non-interest income  457   457   900   843 
Total non-interest income  2,702   689   4,673   2,653 
               
Non-Interest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits  11,959   9,968   23,077   20,006 
Occupancy and equipment  2,350   2,082   4,814   4,108 
Legal fees  279   240   647   556 
Other professional fees  924   929   1,650   1,685 
Regulatory fees  684   640   1,368   1,242 
Directors' fees  260   270   542   512 
Data processing  893   749   1,698   1,555 
Marketing and advertising  503   377   902   673 
Travel and entertainment  251   285   487   529 
Insurance  233   251   447   495 
Other real estate owned expense, net  69   129   989   217 
Other expense  2,462   2,033   4,630   4,185 
Total non-interest expense  20,867   17,953   41,251   35,763 
Income Before Income Taxes  13,286   13,213   25,421   28,383 
Income tax expense  3,047   2,140   5,801   4,798 
Net Income $10,239  $11,073  $19,620  $23,585 
               
Basic earnings per common share $0.41  $0.44  $0.78  $0.94 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.41  $0.44  $0.77  $0.93 
               
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding  25,029,164   25,129,199   25,073,368   25,084,558 
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding  25,234,120   25,258,785   25,335,743   25,228,888 


FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2025  2024 
  Average    Average Average    Average
  Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5)
Interest earning assets                  
Investment securities (1) (2) $135,094  $1,295   3.84% $146,289  $1,321   3.63%
Loans (3)  3,296,031   54,394   6.62%  2,997,892   50,763   6.81%
Interest bearing deposits with banks,                  
Federal funds sold and other  276,488   3,079   4.47%  224,503   3,101   5.56%
Restricted investment in bank stocks  17,960   276   6.16%  11,178   243   8.74%
Other investments  15,402   132   3.44%  12,136   138   4.57%
Total interest earning assets (2)  3,740,975   59,176   6.34%  3,391,998   55,566   6.59%
Allowance for credit losses  (39,507)         (36,784)       
Non-interest earning assets  251,475         263,698       
Total assets $3,952,943        $3,618,912       
                   
Interest bearing liabilities                  
Interest bearing demand deposits $606,838  $3,701   2.45% $591,222  $3,813   2.59%
Money market deposits  1,064,363   8,917   3.36%  1,061,593   10,559   4.00%
Savings deposits  140,301   694   1.98%  158,158   619   1.57%
Time deposits  781,299   7,964   4.09%  678,197   7,395   4.39%
Total interest bearing deposits  2,592,801   21,276   3.29%  2,489,170   22,386   3.62%
Borrowings  319,494   3,256   4.09%  171,533   2,193   5.14%
Subordinated debentures  34,966   627   7.17%  29,880   440   5.89%
Total interest bearing liabilities  2,947,261   25,159   3.42%  2,690,583   25,019   3.74%
Non-interest bearing deposits  548,279         497,205       
Other liabilities  36,960         44,480       
Stockholders' equity  420,443         386,644       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,952,943        $3,618,912       
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)     34,017   2.92%     30,547   2.85%
Net interest margin (2) (4)        3.65%        3.62%
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)     (8)         (7)    
Net interest income    $34,009        $30,540    


(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
(5) Annualized.


FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025  2024 
  Average    Average Average    Average
  Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5)
Interest earning assets                  
Investment securities(1) (2) $134,686  $2,545   3.81% $146,719  $2,549   3.49%
Loans(3)  3,233,747   105,946   6.61%  2,988,707   100,082   6.73%
Interest bearing deposits with banks,                  
Federal funds sold and other  255,378   5,654   4.46%  213,831   5,811   5.46%
Restricted investment in bank stocks  16,059   576   7.23%  10,800   442   8.23%
Other investments  14,731   254   3.48%  12,003   254   4.26%
Total interest earning assets(2)  3,654,601   114,975   6.34%  3,372,060   109,138   6.51%
Allowance for credit losses  (38,847)         (37,196)       
Non-interest earning assets  256,261         262,465       
Total assets $3,872,015        $3,597,329       
                 
Interest bearing liabilities                  
Interest bearing demand deposits $625,682  $7,728   2.49% $605,081  $7,479   2.49%
Money market deposits  1,054,742   17,548   3.36%  1,038,250   20,348   3.94%
Savings deposits  141,395   1,344   1.92%  160,135   1,193   1.50%
Time deposits  749,765   15,500   4.17%  674,872   14,152   4.22%
Total interest bearing deposits  2,571,584   42,120   3.30%  2,478,338   43,172   3.50%
Borrowings  277,245   5,668   4.12%  169,337   4,309   5.12%
Subordinated debentures  32,478   1,067   6.57%  36,175   784   4.33%
Total interest bearing liabilities  2,881,307   48,855   3.42%  2,683,850   48,265   3.62%
Non-interest bearing deposits  534,877         489,353       
Other liabilities  38,755         42,534       
Stockholders' equity  417,076         381,592       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,872,015        $3,597,329       
Net interest income/interest rate spread(2)     66,120   2.92%     60,873   2.89%
Net interest margin(2) (4)        3.65%        3.63%
Tax equivalent adjustment(2)     (19)         (15)    
Net interest income    $66,101        $60,858    

(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
(5) Annualized.


FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
 
  As of or For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024
EARNINGS               
Net interest income $34,009  $32,092  $31,594  $30,094  $30,540 
Credit loss expense  2,558   1,544   234   1,579   63 
Non-interest income  2,702   1,971   2,176   2,479   689 
Non-interest expense  20,867   20,384   19,124   18,644   17,953 
Income tax expense  3,047   2,754   3,915   4,188   2,140 
Net income  10,239   9,381   10,497   8,162   11,073 
                
PERFORMANCE RATIOS               
Return on average assets(1)  1.04%   1.00%   1.10%   0.88%   1.23% 
Return on average equity(1)  9.77%   9.20%   10.27%   8.15%   11.52% 
Return on average tangible equity(1) (2)  11.16%   10.54%   11.82%   9.42%   13.40% 
Net interest margin(1) (3)  3.65%   3.65%   3.54%   3.48%   3.62% 
Yield on loans(1)  6.62%   6.59%   6.62%   6.73%   6.81% 
Total cost of deposits(1)  2.72%   2.75%   2.89%   3.06%   3.01% 
Efficiency ratio(2)  56.24%   57.65%   56.98%   58.49%   55.88% 
                
SHARE DATA               
Common shares outstanding  24,905,790   25,045,612   25,100,829   25,186,920   25,144,983 
Basic earnings per share $0.41  $0.37  $0.42  $0.32  $0.44 
Diluted earnings per share  0.41   0.37   0.41   0.32   0.44 
Book value per share  16.96   16.57   16.30   15.96   15.61 
Tangible book value per share(2)  14.87   14.47   14.19   13.84   13.46 
                
MARKET DATA               
Market value per share $15.47  $14.81  $14.07  $15.20  $12.74 
Market value / Tangible book value(2)  104.03%   102.35%   99.16%   109.83%   94.65% 
Market capitalization $385,293  $370,926  $353,169  $382,841  $320,347 
                
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY               
Stockholders' equity / assets  10.51%   10.69%   10.82%   10.70%   10.86% 
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets(2)  9.34%   9.47%   9.56%   9.41%   9.50% 
Loans / deposits  105.02%   103.73%   102.89%   101.23%   101.02% 
                
ASSET QUALITY               
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $796  $(15)  $(155)  $386  $175 
Nonperforming loans  15,978   11,584   11,677   12,014   14,227 
Nonperforming assets  15,978   16,406   17,314   17,651   20,226 
Net charge offs (recoveries)/ average loans(1)  0.10%   (0.00%)   (0.02%)   0.05%   0.02% 
Nonperforming loans / total loans  0.48%   0.36%   0.37%   0.39%   0.47% 
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.40%   0.42%   0.46%   0.47%   0.56% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans  1.23%   1.21%   1.20%   1.21%   1.21% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans  255.83%   338.60%   323.48%   311.59%   254.81% 
                
OTHER DATA               
Total assets $4,019,335  $3,880,759  $3,780,346  $3,757,653  $3,615,731 
Total loans  3,327,288   3,236,039   3,144,266   3,087,488   2,998,029 
Total deposits  3,168,213   3,119,794   3,055,896   3,050,070   2,967,634 
Total stockholders' equity  422,379   414,915   409,156   402,070   392,489 
Number of full-time equivalent employees  335   315   318   313   294 

(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.
(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.


FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
  As of the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024
LOAN COMPOSITION               
Commercial and industrial $706,849  $651,690  $576,625  $546,541  $530,996 
Commercial real estate:               
Owner-occupied  707,766   694,113   671,357   688,988   647,625 
Investor  1,192,716   1,160,549   1,181,684   1,170,508   1,143,954 
Construction and development  161,361   200,262   205,096   193,460   190,108 
Multi-family  309,189   308,217   287,843   267,861   270,238 
Total commercial real estate  2,371,032   2,363,141   2,345,980   2,320,817   2,251,925 
Residential real estate:               
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans  160,935   142,298   142,769   144,081   144,978 
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit  62,738   52,438   51,020   49,763   46,882 
Total residential real estate  223,673   194,736   193,789   193,844   191,860 
Consumer and other  29,248   29,760   31,324   29,518   26,321 
Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs  3,330,802   3,239,327   3,147,718   3,090,720   3,001,102 
Net deferred loan fees and costs  (3,514)   (3,288)   (3,452)   (3,232)   (3,073) 
Total loans $3,327,288  $3,236,039  $3,144,266  $3,087,488  $2,998,029 
                
LOAN MIX               
Commercial and industrial  21.2%   20.1%   18.3%   17.7%   17.7% 
Commercial real estate:               
Owner-occupied  21.3%   21.5%   21.4%   22.3%   22.3% 
Investor  35.8%   35.9%   37.6%   37.9%   37.9% 
Construction and development  4.8%   6.2%   6.5%   6.3%   6.3% 
Multi-family  9.3%   9.5%   9.1%   8.7%   8.7% 
Total commercial real estate  71.3%   73.1%   74.6%   75.2%   75.2% 
Residential real estate:               
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans  4.8%   4.4%   4.6%   4.7%   4.7% 
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit  1.9%   1.6%   1.6%   1.6%   1.6% 
Total residential real estate  6.7%   6.0%   6.2%   6.3%   6.3% 
Consumer and other  0.9%   0.9%   1.0%   0.9%   0.9% 
Net deferred loan fees and costs  (0.1%)   (0.1%)   (0.1%)   (0.1%)   (0.1%) 
Total loans  100.0%   100.0%   100.0%   100.0%   100.0% 
                     


FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
  As of the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION               
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $590,209  $535,584  $519,320  $519,079  $499,765 
Interest bearing demand deposits  553,909   629,974   629,099   597,802   574,515 
Money market and savings deposits  1,241,277   1,197,517   1,198,039   1,235,637   1,199,382 
Time deposits  782,818   756,719   709,438   697,552   693,972 
Total Deposits $3,168,213  $3,119,794  $3,055,896  $3,050,070  $2,967,634 
                
DEPOSIT MIX               
Non-interest bearing demand deposits  18.6%   17.2%   17.0%   17.0%   16.8% 
Interest bearing demand deposits  17.5%   20.2%   20.6%   19.6%   19.4% 
Money market and savings deposits  39.2%   38.4%   39.2%   40.5%   40.4% 
Time deposits  24.7%   24.2%   23.2%   22.9%   23.4% 
Total Deposits  100.0%   100.0%   100.0%   100.0%   100.0% 
                     


FIRST BANK
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
  As of or For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024
Return on Average Tangible Equity               
Net income (numerator) $10,239  $9,381  $10,497  $8,162  $11,073 
                
Average stockholders' equity $420,443  $413,672  $406,579  $398,535  $386,644 
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  52,301   52,805   53,278   53,823   54,347 
Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $368,142  $360,867  $353,301  $344,712  $332,297 
                
Return on average tangible equity(1)  11.16%   10.54%   11.82%   9.42%   13.40% 
                
Tangible Book Value Per Share               
Stockholders' equity $422,379  $414,915  $409,156  $402,070  $392,489 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  52,026   52,507   52,993   53,484   54,026 
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $370,353  $362,408  $356,163  $348,586  $338,463 
                
Common shares outstanding (denominator)  24,905,790   25,045,612   25,100,829   25,186,920   25,144,983 
                
Tangible book value per share $14.87  $14.47  $14.19  $13.84  $13.46 
                
Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets               
Stockholders' equity $422,379  $414,915  $409,156  $402,070  $392,489 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  52,026   52,507   52,993   53,484   54,026 
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $370,353  $362,408  $356,163  $348,586  $338,463 
                
Total assets $4,019,335  $3,880,759  $3,780,346  $3,757,653  $3,615,731 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  52,026   52,507   52,993   53,484   54,026 
Tangible total assets (denominator) $3,967,309  $3,828,252  $3,727,353  $3,704,169  $3,561,705 
                
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets  9.34%   9.47%   9.56%   9.41%   9.50% 
                
Efficiency Ratio               
Non-interest expense $20,867  $20,384  $19,124  $18,644  $17,953 
Less: Other real estate owned write-down  -   815   -   362   - 
Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $20,867  $19,569  $19,124  $18,282  $17,953 
                
Net interest income $34,009  $32,092  $31,594  $30,094  $30,540 
Non-interest income  2,702   1,971   2,176   2,479   689 
Total revenue  36,711   34,063   33,770   32,573   31,229 
Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net  -   -   -   555   - 
(Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net  (75)   (29)   (38)   (135)   900 
(Subtract): Gain on sale of other assets  (397)   -   -   -   - 
Less: Bank Owned Life Insurance Incentive  -   (88)   (168)   (1,116)   - 
Add: Executive Officer Severance Benefits  863   -   -   -   - 
Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $37,102  $33,946  $33,564  $31,877  $32,129 
                
Efficiency ratio  56.24%   57.65%   56.98%   57.35%   55.88% 
                

(1) Annualized.

CONTACT: Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer
(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com 



