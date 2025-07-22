Naples Broker Saggio Realty, Announces New Office Listings in Partnership with National Health Care Provider

Naples, FL , July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saggio Realty Inc., a well-established real estate firm based in Naples, Florida, announced today that Mike Rivera, an experienced associate broker, licensed appraiser, and team leader with over 30 years of expertise in Southwest Florida, has secured new office listings for lease. This significant achievement is in partnership with a Corporate institutional Health Care provider, marking a new chapter in Rivera's illustrious history as a broker.





The first property to be made available is located at:

1885 SW Health Pkwy, Naples, FL 34109.

LISTING PAGE - https://www.crexi.com/lease/properties/995324/florida-prime-8500-sqft-class-a-medical-office-space-for-lease-in-n

FLYER -https://www.crexi.com/lease/properties/995324/florida-prime-8500-sqft-class-a-medical-office-space-for-lease-in-n?flyer=download

This prime office space in North Naples offers 8,500 square feet of Class A office space, ideal for medical, corporate, and professional use. The property is brand-new to the market and boasts sleek wooden floors, elegant reception areas, and is surrounded by lush greenery with 1.3 acres of parking.

Mike Rivera, who has been a pivotal figure in the Southwest Florida real estate market for three decades, expressed his enthusiasm for this new assignment.



"This partnership with this institutional Health Care provider allows us to offer unparalleled institutional qualty office spaces that meet the highest standards of quality and functionality," said Rivera.

Saggio Realty Inc has a rich history of providing market insights and advice to both everyday homeowners and investors. With a background as a former mortgage professional for Apple Mortgage and Security Mortgage, as well as a licensed real estate appraiser for Landsafe, Countrywide, and 5/3 Bank, the company continues to leverage its extensive expertise to serve the community effectively.

This new listing is a testament to Saggio Realty Inc's commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. The company invites interested parties to explore this exceptional opportunity to secure a prime location in one of Florida's most sought-after areas.

For more information on this exciting new listing, potential clients are encouraged to contact Mike Rivera directly. This opportunity represents a significant milestone for Saggio Realty Inc as it continues to expand its footprint in the competitive real estate market.

2nd Listing Offering

4989 Royal Gulf Cir Fort Myers, FL 33966

Office | *For Lease: Ready-to-Move-In Medical Office!** Check out this turnkey built-out office | 2,150 SqFt.

Listing Page - https://www.crexi.com/lease/properties/919852/florida-cypress-preserve-office

Flyer - https://www.crexi.com/lease/properties/919852/florida-cypress-preserve-office?flyer=download

A real estate company and developer for over 30 years in Southwest Florida. Offering market insights and advice for the everyday homeowner and Investor. A former mortgage professional for Apple Bank and mortgage, Security Mortgage. and A former licensed real Estate appraiser for landsafe, Countrywide, 5/3 bank and certified express appraisal in Naples Fl.



