Mustang Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Energy Corp. (CSE: MEC, OTC: MECPF, FRA: 92T) (“Mustang” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 24, 2025 and July 9, 2025, it has closed the second tranche (the “Second Tranche”) of its previously announced $3,000,000 non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”), which Second Tranche consisted of aggregate gross proceeds of C$976,843.40, pursuant to which it sold the following:

125,000 non-flow through units (each, a “ NFT Unit ”) at a price of C$0.14 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of C$17,500.00 from the sale of the NFT Units;

”) at a price of C$0.14 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of C$17,500.00 from the sale of the NFT Units; 814,200 Flow Through Units (each, a “ FT Unit ”) at a price of C$0.165 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$134,343.00 from the sale of the FT Units; and

”) at a price of C$0.165 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$134,343.00 from the sale of the FT Units; and 3,510,640 FT Units sold to charitable purchasers (each, a “Charity FT Unit”) at a price of C$0.235 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$825,000.40 from the sale of the Charity FT Units.





The NFT Units, FT Units, and Charity FT Units are hereinafter collectively referred to as the “Offered Securities”.

Each NFT Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”) and each FT Unit and Charity FT Unit consists of one Share to be issued as a “flow-through share” (each, a “FT Share”) within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Income Tax Act”) and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one non-flow through Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.21 for a period of 36 months following the issue date of the Offered Securities.

Each FT Share is issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”). The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Second Tranche for the exploration of the Company’s uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan as well as for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur resource exploration expenses which will constitute “Canadian exploration expenses” as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act and “flow through critical mineral mining expenditures” as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act, which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025 to the purchasers of the FT Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares.

The securities issued under the Second Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring on November 23, 2025.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid finder’s fees to Red Cloud Securities Inc., as lead finder, of C$62,440.48 in cash and 281,599 share purchase warrants (each, a “Finder’s Warrant”) and Research Capital Corporation received C$4,713.10 in cash and 29,890 Finder’s Warrants. Each Finder’s Warrant is exercisable into one Share (each, a “Finder’s Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.175 per Finder’s Warrant Share until July 22, 2028 and are subject to a hold period expiring on November 23, 2025. In addition, Raymond James Ltd. received a cash finder’s fee of C$1,225.46.

About Mustang Energy Corp.

Mustang Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential uranium and critical mineral assets. The company holds a portfolio of 147,153 hectares of strategically located properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin—one of the world’s premier uranium districts. Mustang is advancing early-stage exploration through modern techniques and a disciplined, data-driven approach. The Company is committed to building long-term value through responsible exploration and a focus on high-impact targets in underexplored areas.

On behalf of the board of directors

“Nicholas Luksha”

Nicolas Luksha

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mustang Energy Corp.

Attention: Nicholas Luksha, CEO and Director

Phone: (604) 838-0184

