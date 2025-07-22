Native Colombian Driver Lands Sponsorship from Automation Material Handling Company

STREETSBORO, Ohio, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEBHARDT Intralogistics North America, a leading automation OEM and intralogistics technology company, is putting its support behind Óscar Tunjo, a native Colombian racecar driver from Cali.

GEBHARDT Intralogistics North America is working closely with GEBHARDT Motorsport USA to highlight GEBHARDT Intralogistics and automated warehouse and production logistics within the South American market. Drawing on the powerful parallels between the demands of world-class motorsport racing and automated material handling, it’s only fitting that GEBHARDT would sponsor Óscar Tunjo. “Óscar is a symbol of perseverance and excellence who represents his country on an international stage,” stated Jürgen Conrad, CEO of GEBHARDT Intralogistics North America. “Automation for material handling requires experience and a skilled engineering team, so the similarities exist between the two. Everything is precision engineered, and it takes an extremely accomplished team to make everything happen perfectly at the right time—just like the GEBHARDT Motorsports race teams and GEBHARDT Intralogistics. We’ve seen Óscar in action, and we know how he performs under pressure,” continued Conrad.



The Ohio company is working to drive automation into growth markets within South America. According to Smart Retail, a leading retail publication, the South American retail market is expected to have a CAGR of 29.9% from 2024 to 2030. With an expanding middle class and evolving consumer preferences, the South American market is in growth mode and will face all the same challenges that plagued North America in the past. With an established global footprint already in place, GEBHARDT Intralogistics has offices in eleven locations worldwide ready to serve both manufacturing and retail within the South American market. The sponsorship of Óscar Tunjo only solidifies this message as GEBHARDT is working within the communities that it hopes to serve.



About GEBHARDT Intralogistics North America:

GEBHARDT Intralogistics North America is a subsidiary of the GEBHARDT Intralogistics Group and is your partner for innovative, customized intralogistics systems. Together with our customers, we develop individual solutions for internal logistics and guarantee comprehensive support. From planning and manufacturing to complete implementation, GEBHARDT Intralogistics offers everything from a single source—and we have been helping our customers with material handling for over 70 years. Today, the company employs over 1,000 associates and has 16 locations worldwide. The GEBHARDT portfolio offers flexible, modular products for conveyor and storage technology, integrated concepts for warehouse automation, and software solutions that are easily integrated into your existing IT infrastructure. For further information, visit gebhardtusa.com.

