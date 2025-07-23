SXI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Standex International Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) on behalf of stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Standex have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

If you are a stockholder of Standex, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

