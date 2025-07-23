RECKITT BENCKISER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - RBGLY

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 4, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (“Reckitt” or the “Company”) (OTC: RBGLY), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between January 13, 2021 and July 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADSs of Reckitt and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-rbgly/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 4, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Reckitt and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) preterm infants were at an increased risk of developing necrotizing enterocolitis (“NEC”) by consuming the Company’s cow’s milk-based formula, Enfamil; (ii) such risk could impact the Company’s sales of Enfamil and expose the Company to legal claims; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Elevator Constructors Union Local No. 1 Annuity & 401(K) Fund v. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, et al., No. 25-cv-4708.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

