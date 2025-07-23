50-Day Countdown to the 2025 CIFTIS Starts

 | Source: CIFTIS CIFTIS

BEIJING, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held from September 10 to 14 at Shougang Park in Beijing, with a 50-day countdown starting today. As a key global platform for exchange and cooperation in the field of trade in services, the upcoming CIFTIS will continue to deepen international collaboration, gather global insights, and showcase the latest achievements and emerging trends in the sector -- injecting fresh momentum into the recovery and growth of the world economy.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Source: CIFTIS

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                China International Fair
                            
                            
                                CIFTIS 2025
                            

                



        




        

            

            
Contact Data


                
                
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading