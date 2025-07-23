BAWAG Group publishes Q2 2025 results: Net profit € 210 million and RoTCE 27.6%, full year outlook reconfirmed

VIENNA, Austria – July 23, 2025 – Today, BAWAG Group released its results for the second quarter 2025, reporting a net profit of € 210 million, earnings per share of € 2.65, and a RoTCE of 27.6%. Pre-provision profits were at € 345 million and the cost-income ratio at 37.5%. This resulted in a net profit of € 411 million, earnings per share of € 5.19, and a RoTCE of 26.7% for the first half of 2025.

The CET1 ratio was at 13.5% after deducting the share buyback of € 175 million and the dividend accrual of € 226 million for the first half 2025. The NPL ratio remained at a low level of 0.7% at the end of the second quarter, reflecting our consistently strong asset quality.

The operating performance of our business remained solid during the second quarter 2025. The ECB policy rates have come down further with average 3-month Euribor down by 50 basis points in the second quarter compared to the prior quarter. We reconfirm our outlook across P&L lines as well as our full year and mid-term targets, as presented during the Investor Day on March 4, 2025.

Anas Abuzaakouk, CEO, commented: “We delivered another strong quarter with net profit of € 210 million, EPS of € 2.65, and a return on tangible common equity of 28% while continuing to integrate our recent acquisitions, which are progressing well. The operating performance of our businesses across the Group was solid, but we continue to be patient and disciplined with € 15 billion cash, over 20% of our balance sheet, in a market environment where we believe credit is frothy. We also received regulatory approval for a share buyback of € 175 million, in line with our capital distribution target of over 13% through 2025, landing at a CET1 ratio of 13.5% after deducting the buyback in the second quarter.

As always, our success was not possible without our team members across BAWAG Group who work tirelessly on behalf of our customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve. Their dedication, passion, and relentless pursuit of excellence set us apart. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together – and even more excited about what lies ahead.”

The earnings presentation is available on https://www.bawaggroup.com .

Delivering strong H1 2025 results as a larger group

in € million Q2 '25 Change vs prior year (in %) H1'25 Change vs prior year (in %) Core revenues 547.9 40 1,082.7 38 Net interest income 457.6 45 903.4 43 Net commission income 90.3 19 179.3 18 Operating income 551.9 41 1,085.7 40 Operating expenses (206.7) 62 (404.3) 59 Pre-provision profit 345.2 31 681.4 31 Regulatory charges (10.4) >100 (20.0) >100 Risk costs (52.0) 86 (111.2) 92 Profit before tax 283.9 22 551.9 21 Net profit 210.2 20 411.2 20 RoTCE 27.6% 3.3pts 26.7% 2.7pts CIR 37.5% 4.9pts 37.2% 4.4pts Earnings per share (€) 2.65 20% 5.19 20% Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) 237% 17pts 237% 17pts

Earnings presentation

BAWAG Group will host the earnings call with our CEO Anas Abuzaakouk and CFO Enver Siručić at 10 a.m. CEST on 23 July 2025. The webcast details are available on our website under Financial Results | BAWAG Group .

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG is a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, serving our over 4 million retail, small business, corporate, real estate and public sector customers across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Group operates under various brands and across multiple channels offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society, factoring and insurance products and services. Our goal is to deliver simple, transparent, and affordable financial products and services that our customers need.

BAWAG Group’s Investor Relations website https://www.bawaggroup.com/ir contains further information, including financial and other information for investors.

Forward-looking statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of BAWAG Group. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements as actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Neither BAWAG Group nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this report or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This report does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking “safe harbor provisions”.

