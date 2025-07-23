RIBER: 2025 FIRST-HALF BUSINESS - FULL-YEAR REVENUES EXPECTED TO EXCEED €40M

2025 FIRST-HALF BUSINESS

FULL-YEAR REVENUES EXPECTED TO EXCEED €40M

Bezons, July 23, 2025 - 8:00am - RIBER, the global leader in Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, reports its revenues for the first half of 2025.

Business developments

At June 30 (€m) 2025 2024 Change Systems 7.8 9.4 -17% Services and accessories 3.0 4.3 -31% Total half-year revenues 10.7 13.7 -22%

In a complex international environment, RIBER continues to demonstrate the resilience of its business model and the appeal of its technology offering.

The Company reiterates that its business activity is subject to seasonal trends, with revenue structurally lower in the first half of the year.

As of June 30, 2025, first-half revenues amounted to €10.7m, down 22% compared with the same period in 2024.

Systems revenues totaled €7.8m, down 17%, reflecting the delivery schedule agreed with customers for systems on order in 2025. This corresponds to the delivery of three machines, including two production systems, compared with three production systems in the same period last year.

Revenues for services and accessories came to €3.0m, down 31%, primarily due to a temporary decline in research-related orders, particularly in the United States, against a backdrop of tighter budgets in universities and research laboratories.

The geographical breakdown of half-year revenues was as follows: Europe (15%), Asia (70%) and North America (13%).

Order book developments

At June 30 (€m) 2025 2024 Change Systems 22.5 30.2 -25% Services and accessories 5.2 5.8 -11% Total order book 27.7 36.0 -23%

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and regulatory constraints, RIBER maintained strong commercial momentum during the first half of 2025.

The Company secured five new system orders, including the first order for ROSIE, its new 300 mm silicon photonics platform, which recently entered its industrialization phase.

As of June 30, 2025, the systems order book stood at €22.5m, down 25% from the high base in the first half of 2024. It includes nine systems, of which six are production machines. This change is mainly due to the denial of two export licenses, representing €4m in unbooked orders, and longer license approval timelines, which delayed the booking of already-identified orders.

The services and accessories order book is down 11% to €5.2m.

Outlook

RIBER anticipates an improvement in order intake during the second half of the year, driven by major global investment programs in the semiconductor industry.

The Company also expects to benefit from the ramp-up of its ROSIE platform, a breakthrough technology in silicon-based integrated photonics. Following the signing of a strategic partnership with the Novo Nordisk Foundation Quantum Computing Programme (NQCP) and the first unit sale, RIBER aims to leverage growing interest from both research institutions and industrial players for solutions compatible with silicon fabrication lines.

While short-term momentum in research-related services and accessories remains uncertain, the systems business is expected to remain broadly stable in 2025. These elements do not undermine the Company’s strong fundamentals.

Given the current order book for delivery this year and the upcoming business opportunities, RIBER expects to generate full-year revenue of over €40m in 2025.

Financial calendar

First-half 2025 results will be published on September 25, 2025, before the start of trading.

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductors that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing. RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

