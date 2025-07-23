Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

23 July 2025

Company Announcement No 62/2025

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S


Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as of Friday 18 July 2025. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

