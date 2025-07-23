North America Laboratory Informatics Market Report 2025-2034 | AI and Automation Integration Elevates Laboratory Informatics Demand

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Laboratory Informatics Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The North America laboratory informatics market was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2024, driven by accelerating demand for cloud-based platforms. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% from 2025 to 2034, reaching USD 2.48 billion by 2034.

Informatics solutions, including LIMS, ELN, SDMS, and CDS, enhance data accuracy, compliance, and workflow automation in industries like pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Innovations in cloud computing, AI, and automation are transforming laboratory data management by improving decision-making, regulatory compliance, and productivity.

Market Growth Drivers and Trends

Adoption of unified digital platforms is propelling market growth. The integration of LIMS and ELN functionalities enhances data security and collaboration. For example, eLabNext rebranded its key products into a centralised Digital Lab Platform in October 2024, aligning with market shifts toward streamlined management.

The preference for advanced ELN systems is positively impacting market size. TeselaGen Biotechnology launched an enhanced ELN in December 2024, improving productivity and data management in biotech and pharmaceutical research.

Global collaborations are strengthening market value. LabWare engaged with biopharma entities in Ireland in June 2024, facilitating knowledge exchange and technological advancements in LIMS adoption.

Integration of AI and Automation

The demand for AI-driven automation is elevating market demand. Funding initiatives support development in automated chemical laboratories, accelerating innovation and efficiency. By reducing manual errors, AI integrations boost LIMS and ELN system adoption, driving long-term market growth.

Emerging Trends

Cloud-Based LIMS: With significant IT sector contributions to GDP, cloud solutions are becoming essential for efficiency and compliance. Partnerships such as Revvity Signals Software with Scitara drive innovations in cloud-based platforms for R&D.

AI and Automation: Initiatives like Scialog and LabVantage Solutions' integration of mixed reality demonstrate a shift towards AI-driven laboratory processes, enhancing efficiency and research competitiveness.

Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations, such as those by LabVantage, are fuelling regulatory compliance and workflow automation, offering growth opportunities in laboratory informatics.

Market Segmentation and Key Players:

The market is segmented by product, delivery mode, component, end user, and region, with LIMS leading due to its pivotal role in sample management and workflow automation. Cloud solutions are preferred for scalability, while software advancements drive component value.

Pharmaceutical companies hold the largest share, driven by stringent regulatory demands and R&D investments. Their adoption of informatics solutions enhances drug development and compliance.

Major companies include Serum Institute of India, CSL Limited, Bharat Biotech, and CanSino Biologics, further shaping market dynamics with innovative solutions and global strategies.

Region Analysis

The United States dominates the market with strong R&D investments and digitalisation, while Canada shows growth due to government initiatives and cloud platform adoption. Both countries advance laboratory informatics with investments in data management and AI solutions.

Conclusion

The North America laboratory informatics market continues to grow, driven by technological advancements and strategic initiatives. The emphasis on AI, automation, and cloud solutions fosters efficiency and competition in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and research sectors.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered North America



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thyhpp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment