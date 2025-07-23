Cancer Pain 8 Major Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Opioids and Non-Opioids Drive Innovations, Medical Cannabis Emerges as Alternative

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Pain Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cancer pain market attained a value of USD 6.53 Billion in 2024. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 6.10%, to reach USD 11.81 Billion by 2034.





The market report covers 8 major markets poised to witness significant growth in upcoming years. The region-based segmentation of the market includes the United States, EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), and the United Kingdom, Japan, and India. North America dominates the market which can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, the presence of an advanced healthcare system, and the increased prevalence of cancer in the region.



The severity of pain can differ depending on factors such as the type of cancer and its stage. The rising prevalence of cancer necessitates the need for effective therapeutics to manage cancer pain. With the global burden of new cancer cases predicted to reach approximately 30 million by 2040, the cancer pain market demand is anticipated to surge in the forecast period.



The increased impetus for research activities to address the growing need for cancer pain treatment solutions has bolstered market growth. Intensive research efforts are paving the way for potential therapeutics. According to a study published in BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care in May 2023, medical cannabis was revealed to be safe and effective for treating cancer-related pain. Further, the use of medical cannabis reduced the use of opioids and other pain medications by almost 32%. Thus, the introduction of such products in cancer patients' pain regimens is likely to augment the cancer pain market growth.



The market is also driven by the rising healthcare expenditure to treat cancer-associated pain as well as various initiatives and programs launched by the government to raise awareness regarding the condition. Moreover, the rising geriatric population with increased susceptibility to cancer pain will also help in the market growth.

Cancer Pain Market: Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players.

Eli Lilly

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc

Grunenthal Pharma Gmbh & Co. Kg

Pfizer Inc.,

Biodelivery Sciences International, Inc

Orexo Ab

Johnson And Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Novartis Ag

Glaxo Smithkline Plc

Cancer Pain Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Drug Type

Opioids

Fentanyl

Morphine

Others

Non-Opioids

Acetaminophen

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug

Nerve Blockers

Market Breakup by Indication Type

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Blood Cancer

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Type

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Hormonal Therapy

Market Breakup by Region

United States

EU-4 and the United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Japan

India

