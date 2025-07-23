India's Personal Grooming Market to Experience 19.72% CAGR Through 2025-2030: Unveiling New Opportunities and Trends in India's Expanding Personal Care Sector

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Personal Grooming Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Personal Grooming Market was valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 19.72%. This growth is driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing emphasis on appearance and self-care among Indian consumers.

The market is fueled by a young, digitally connected population influenced by global beauty trends and social media. Skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products are in high demand, with e-commerce platforms and competitive pricing driving access across both metropolitan and tier 2-3 cities. The sector is also expanding due to growing interest in male grooming, product premiumization, and the rising popularity of organic and natural formulations, which appeal to health-conscious consumers seeking clean-label beauty solutions.

Key Market Driver

Rising Disposable Income and Urbanization: The surge in disposable income and ongoing urbanization are major forces propelling the India Personal Grooming Market. As per capita income continues to rise-reaching USD 2.54 thousand in 2023-urban consumers are spending more on grooming products and services. Exposure to global trends and modern lifestyles in cities has heightened awareness around personal appearance and self-care.

This is especially prominent among the middle and upper-middle classes, who increasingly seek premium and advanced grooming products. Enhanced access to credit and digital payments further supports this consumption trend. Moreover, beauty salons, spas, and wellness centers are proliferating across urban centers, reinforcing demand for grooming products. As distribution networks improve, the penetration of grooming products into rural and semi-urban markets is also increasing, broadening the consumer base and accelerating overall market growth.

Key Market Challenge

Intense Competition and Market Fragmentation: The India Personal Grooming Market is highly fragmented, with numerous local and international players competing across price points and product categories. This competitive intensity often leads to pricing pressure and substantial marketing expenditures, which can erode profit margins. Smaller brands find it difficult to match the scale and reach of established players, especially in advertising, distribution, and product innovation. Additionally, counterfeit products and unregulated vendors dilute brand trust and compromise consumer safety. The sheer variety of products in the market can overwhelm consumers and hinder brand loyalty. Companies must constantly innovate, educate consumers, and differentiate their offerings to remain relevant and competitive in this dynamic market landscape.

Key Market Trend

Surge in Male Grooming Products and Services: There is a notable rise in demand for male grooming products, reflecting evolving societal norms and increased acceptance of self-care among Indian men. No longer limited to basic grooming, men are embracing skincare, haircare, and styling products as part of their daily routines. This shift is influenced by media, fashion trends, and the growing presence of male beauty influencers. In response, brands are developing tailored product lines featuring beard care, facial cleansers, hair gels, and fragrances designed specifically for men. Dedicated grooming salons and spa services for men are also gaining traction, especially in urban markets. The shift from grooming as a necessity to grooming as a lifestyle choice is opening new opportunities for innovation and market expansion in the male segment.

Key Players Profiled in India's Personal Grooming Market:

Philips India Limited

Panasonic India Private Limited

Vega Industries Private Limited

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd

Havells India Limited

Imagine Marketing Limited (Boat)

Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

Syska LED Lights Pvt Ltd

Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd

Realme Mobile Telecommunications (India) Private Limited

Report Scope

In this report, the India Personal Grooming Market has been segmented into the following categories:

India Personal Grooming Market, By Product Type:

Hair Dryers

Hair Straighteners

Hair Curlers

Trimmers & Shavers

India Personal Grooming Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Multi-Branded Stores

Online

Others

India Personal Grooming Market, By Region:

North

South

East

West

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered India

