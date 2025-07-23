Oral Care Global Markets Forecast to 2030: Revenue Sources are Shifting Toward More Technologically Advanced Oral Care Solutions for Better Oral Care Management

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Care Market by Product (Toothbrush (Manual, Electric, Battery), Toothpaste (Paste, Gel), Mouthwash, Dental Accessory), Application (Dental Clinic), Distribution Channel (Consumer Store, Pharmacy, eCommerce), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The oral care market is projected to reach USD 53.29 billion by 2030 from USD 37.21 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030.



The oral care market is influenced by a variety of factors, primarily encompassing both health-related issues and consumer preferences. A significant catalyst for market growth is the rising incidence of dental pathologies, including dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth hypersensitivity, often stemming from inadequate oral hygiene practices. This surge in dental disorders subsequently drives demand for oral care products.





Additionally, the proliferation of dental professionals globally enhances access to dental care services and fosters greater awareness of oral hygiene practices, motivating consumers to utilize various oral care products. Technological innovations in the sector, such as electric toothbrushes and AI-powered devices that analyze brushing patterns and provide real-time feedback, are further propelling market expansion by offering more efficient alternatives to traditional oral care methods. The increasing consumer inclination towards aesthetic enhancements, such as teeth whitening solutions, is also contributing to the growth of the global oral care industry, reflecting a dual focus on health and aesthetics.



By product type, the toothpaste segment commanded the largest market share in 2024



In the oral care market, the toothpaste segment commands the largest market share due to its essential role in daily oral hygiene. This product type is globally recognized for its diverse range of benefits, encompassing aesthetic enhancement through whitening formulations, cavity prevention, plaque management, gum disease mitigation, breath freshening, and alleviation of dental sensitivity. The combination of affordability and widespread availability, coupled with consumer trust in established brands, reinforces toothpaste's dominant market position. Additionally, endorsements from dental professionals advocating the use of toothpaste at least twice daily further enhance its market stability and consumer adherence to oral care routines.



By application, the homecare segment held the largest share in the global oral care market in 2024



In the oral care market, the homecare segment commands the largest share. This category encompasses the most accessible, cost-effective, and routinely utilized products designed for the maintenance of oral hygiene. These items serve as a primary defense against oral diseases that arise from inadequate oral care practices. Products within the homecare segment include essential tools such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, and mouthwash, all of which are pivotal in preventing caries and the accumulation of plaque, conditions that can exacerbate oral health issues. Furthermore, the increasing recommendations from dental professionals have significantly bolstered the demand for these homecare products, underscoring their importance in the overall oral health regimen.



By distribution channel, the consumer stores segment held the largest oral care market share in 2024



Consumer retail outlets dominate the oral care market due to the confluence of established brand familiarity and specialized product knowledge. These stores offer significant accessibility, thereby enhancing convenience for consumers who require timely access to oral care products. With a diverse range of brands and product categories available, these establishments cater to varying consumer needs and budgetary constraints. The ability for consumers to physically inspect products prior to purchase engenders a sense of immediate gratification. Moreover, consumer stores ensure prompt product availability, effectively addressing last-minute purchasing needs. The cultivation of customer loyalty and trust further solidifies consumer preference for these retail environments.



By region, the Asia Pacific accounted for the largest regional market share in 2024



The dominant position of the Asia Pacific region in the oral care market can be attributed to several interrelated factors. The region has experienced a significant population increase, which consequently drives up demand for oral care products. Coupled with rising disposable income levels, consumers are now more willing to invest in oral health solutions.



Moreover, heightened awareness regarding oral hygiene, spurred by government initiatives and recommendations from dental professionals, has resulted in increased consumption of various oral care items. Additionally, advancements in product formulations, particularly in the realm of tooth whitening pastes, cater to consumer preferences, especially those focused on aesthetic outcomes. These elements collectively reinforce the robust growth trajectory of the oral care market in Asia Pacific.

Research Coverage



The report examines the oral care market, aiming to estimate its size and future growth potential across various segments, including product type, application, distribution channel, and region. Additionally, the report features a competitive analysis of key players in the market, providing details on their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and essential market strategies.

Key players in the oral care market are Colgate-Palmolive (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Haleon (GSK) (UK), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Kenvue (Johnson & Johnson) (US), Unilever (UK), 3M (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight (US), Sunstar Suissee SA (Switzerland), Perrigo (Dublin), Orkla (Norway), Dabur (India), Katjes International (Germany), LG Household and healthcare (South Korea), Kao Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), Himalaya Wellness Company (India), Young Innovations Inc (US), Ultradent Products (US), Hain Celestial Group (US), Supersmile (US), Closys (US), and Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong).



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report will assist both market leaders and new entrants by providing information on revenue estimates for the overall oral care market and its subsegments. It will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, allowing them to better position their businesses and develop effective go-to-market strategies. Additionally, the report offers insights into the current market trends and outlines key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing number of practicing dentists, technological advancements in oral care products), restraints (increasing number of product recalls), opportunities (growing trend of online purchasing and e-commerce and rising awareness about oral hygiene), challenges (adverse effects of teeth whitening products on oral health)

Market Penetration: This includes extensive information on products offered by the major players in the global oral care market. The report includes various segments in product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Comprehensive details about new product launches and anticipated trends in the global oral care market.

Market Development: Thorough knowledge and analysis of the profitable rising markets by offering, product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive information about newly launched products, expanding markets, current advancements, and investments in the global oral care market.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough evaluation of the market shares, growth plans, offerings of products, and capacities of the major competitors in the global oral care market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 319 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $37.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases Rise in Number of Practicing Dentists on Global Scale Technological Advancements in Oral Care Products

Restraints Product Recalls

Opportunities Rising Trend of Online Purchasing and E-Commerce Growing Awareness About Oral Hygiene

Challenges Adverse Effects of Teeth Whitening Products

Industry Trends Artificial Intelligence and IoT in Oral Care Market Reimbursement Scenario



Companies Profiled

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble

Haleon Group of Companies

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Kenvue

Unilever

Solventum

Lion Corporation

Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Perrigo Company plc

Dabur International

Orkla

Dentaid Ltd.

Katjes International

LG Household & Health Care, Ltd.

KAO Corporation

Himalaya Wellness Company

Young Innovations, Inc.

Ultradent Products Inc.

GC Corp.

Hain Celestial Group (Jason Natural Products, Inc.)

Supersmile

Closys

Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3avlw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment