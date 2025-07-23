Fire Truck Market Projected to Reach $9.6 billion by 2030, Globally, at a CAGR Of 2.7%, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fire Truck Market is estimated to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2024 to USD 9.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Rapid urbanization, infrastructural development, safety regulations for fire safety, technological improvements, and increase in government spending are projected to be the driving force for a fire truck market. There was a huge demand for the modernization and expansion of capacities in fire services with a rise in urbanization and new infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, the equipment must be replaced due to the obsolescence forced by the regulatory environment. Better pump, aerial ladders, telematics, among others, have grown to improve new fire trucks' operational quality and efficiency. In addition, the growing number of wildfires increases the demand for vehicles with special mechanisms. Growing investment from government and municipal sources continues to provide financial support for modernization and expansion in the fire truck fleets to meet the changing demands of fire services.

The engine pumper fire trucks are estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The engine pumper truck finds its application more in commercial & residential and in military due to their complementary capabilities. The government funding for purchasing the customized and modern firefighting trucks have significantly contribute to this growth. For example, the US Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program allocates substantial funds annually to help fire departments acquire new equipment, including pumper fire trucks. In October 2020, over USD 355 million was awarded to fire departments across the US through the AFG program, which spoke to the government's commitment to improving fire response capabilities. At the same time, the National Fire and Rescue Administration in China has invested heavily in fleet firefighting. An estimated budget of USD 1.5 billion was disbursed in year 2021. This increase in investment is showcases that China is actively investing R&D to raise its capacity for emergency response and to further modernize its firefighting infrastructure. In addition, emerging nations like India have rolled out an aggressive city program for 100 smart cities involving an investment of over USD 30 billion, including huge spending on fire services modernization. The "National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)" which are based upon named NFPA 1901, states the requirements that shall be complied within their design, equipment, safety features, and performance abilities of a vehicle. These are the regulations that pumper fire trucks need to ensure appropriate performance for safety throughout the operation, as the disaster response is in emergency cases. Hence, such governmental efforts with technologies for ensuring fire safety are driving the rapid growth of the pumper fire truck market across the world.

Electric fire trucks are projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The global fire truck market, regulatory standards are one of the important factors defining product development and market dynamics. Different regions/countries head toward stringent emission regulations with a downward-pressing emission limit. For instance, Europe is moving to Euro VII from Euro VI from July 2025, whereas China has implemented 6b emission standard for light commercial vehicles from July 2023. Also, before 2030, country like China is going to implement China VII emission regulation, due to which, many fire departments globally are now moving towards electric fire trucks. For example, in January 2024, The Mesa Fire Department in Arizona (US) have purchased the E-ONE Vector electric fire truck which can pump 750 gallons per minute for 4 hours on single charge. Besides, Volvo Penta had introduced an electric driveline for Rosenbauer's "Revolutionary Technology" (RT) electric fire truck with two electric motors of up to 360 kW (490 HP) and 50,000 Nm of torque along with a backup diesel engine. In fact, these emission norms have been put in place in various regions and countries, thereby increasing the demand worldwide for electric fire trucks. Besides that, big manufacturers like Rosenbauer International AG also depend on this growth in industry electrification. According to their investor presentations, penetration of electric fire trucks may reach as high as 50% in 2030.

Across American fire departments, the use of electric and hybrid fire equipment is growing in popularity. EV fire trucks are used by the fire department in places like Mesa, Madison, Los Angeles, and Portland. One of the newest features of EV fire trucks is fuel cells as a range extender, which augments the electric motor if the battery runs low. This eliminates the need of fire truck to run more on battery power and keep the vehicle running continuously. Electric fire trucks are more expensive initially than traditional diesel trucks. An equivalent diesel fire truck can cost a lot less than the Rosenbauer RT electric fire truck, for instance. For fire departments, this larger initial outlay may be a hurdle.

Rosenbauer International AG (CFT (Concept Fire Truck)), RT (Revolutionary Technology), ALPAS (Advanced Low-Profile Aerial System), and hybrid variants), Magirus GmbH (Magirus AirCore and Team Cab Electric), IVECO Magirus (Dragon X8 and SuperDragon X6 Electric), E-ONE, a division of the REV Group (Cyclone II Electric and Typhoon II Electric), Volvo Group (FL, FE Electric Fire Truck), and Scania AB (Citywide and P-Series Electric Fire Truck) are major manufacturers of EV fire trucks.

As a result, these producers set the standard for innovation in electric and hybrid fire engines, meeting operational and environmental requirements in urban firefighting both nationally and internationally.

What are the main drivers of growth in the Fire Truck Market?

Rising demand for electric and hybrid fire trucks is a key growth driver

As cities adopt green vehicle technologies to reduce emissions, fire departments and municipal buyers are increasingly investing in electric fire engines, fueling segment growth.

As cities adopt green vehicle technologies to reduce emissions, fire departments and municipal buyers are increasingly investing in electric fire engines, fueling segment growth. Stringent government regulations on emergency response and vehicle safety

Regulatory mandates for operational readiness, emission standards, and responder safety are pushing governments and municipalities to upgrade or replace aging fleets, driving demand.

Regulatory mandates for operational readiness, emission standards, and responder safety are pushing governments and municipalities to upgrade or replace aging fleets, driving demand. Technological advancements in fire-fighting equipment and truck design

Innovations such as remote-controlled water cannons, integrated GPS and telematics, real-time diagnostics, and intuitive control systems are expanding operational capabilities and appeal.

Innovations such as remote-controlled water cannons, integrated GPS and telematics, real-time diagnostics, and intuitive control systems are expanding operational capabilities and appeal. Increased investments and partnerships between fire apparatus manufacturers and technology providers

Collaborations between OEMs and tech firms—particularly in integrating electrification and software platforms—are accelerating development and commercialization of next-gen fire trucks.

Collaborations between OEMs and tech firms—particularly in integrating electrification and software platforms—are accelerating development and commercialization of next-gen fire trucks. Urbanization and infrastructure expansion in emerging markets

Rapid urban growth in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and parts of Africa is leading to higher fire risk, compelling municipalities to invest in modern, adaptable fire-fighting vehicles.

Which regions and countries are leading in Fire Truck Market adoption?

North America

The United States is a primary growth engine in the region, driven by: Frequent wildfires and natural disasters, leading to large-scale purchases. Government funding under emergency preparedness and infrastructure stimulus programs. Strong presence of leading OEMs like Pierce Manufacturing and E-ONE.

The United States is a primary growth engine in the region, driven by: Europe

Europe maintains a robust pace of adoption, particularly in: Germany, France, and the UK, due to a mature fire safety market and green vehicle policies. Adoption of electric fire trucks in Scandinavian countries supported by sustainability regulations. Strong manufacturing base with players like Rosenbauer and Magirus.

Europe maintains a robust pace of adoption, particularly in: Asia-Pacific

Rapid growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia is driven by: Urban population growth and industrial expansion. Government-backed infrastructure safety initiatives. Local manufacturing incentives and fire safety campaigns.

Rapid growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia is driven by: Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Emerging markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are investing in fire response infrastructure, especially for: High-rise and industrial complex fire coverage. Civil defense modernization programs.

Emerging markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are investing in fire response infrastructure, especially for: Latin America

Brazil and Mexico are showing growing demand due to: Industrial Park regulations. Government emphasis on public safety and modernization of outdated fleets.

Brazil and Mexico are showing growing demand due to:

Rosenbauer International AG (CFT (Concept Fire Truck))

RT (Revolutionary Technology)

ALPAS (Advanced Low-Profile Aerial System), and hybrid variants)

Magirus GmbH (Magirus AirCore and Team Cab Electric)

IVECO Magirus (Dragon X8 and SuperDragon X6 Electric)

E-ONE

a division of the REV Group (Cyclone II Electric and Typhoon II Electric)

Volvo Group (FL, FE Electric Fire Truck)

Scania AB (Citywide and P-Series Electric Fire Truck)

Key Findings of the Study:

The engine pumper fire truck segment is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. <500 gallons capacity is the largest segment in the fire truck market. Europe Region Holds the Largest Share of the Fire Truck Market.

Recent Developments:

In November 2023, Oshkosh Corporation and Pierce Manufacturing came together for a five-year supply contract with Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES). The first two orders include nine apparatus deals which was featuring a Pierce Volterra electric pumper designated for MFES's new net-zero fire station. Other devices in the first two orders comprise a Pierce Enforcer heavy-duty rescue pumper, four Enforcer pumpers, a Saber tanker, an Enforcer HAZMAT truck, and an Ascendant® 107-foot heavy-duty aerial ladder on an Enforcer chassis.

The NAFFCO had made an investment in Telangana in September 2023 to develop a manufacturing plant for firefighting equipment. This investment was made to cater the increasing demand for firefighting equipment.

