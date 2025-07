On 22 July 2025, Fitch Ratings has assigned Eesti Energia AS first-time long-term issuer default rating BBB- with stable outlook. This is the first time Fitch has assigned a credit rating to Eesti Energia.



Details on the publication can be found here: https://www.enefit.com/en/ettevottest/investorile

