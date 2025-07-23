Mental Health and Productivity of Entrepreneurs Under Pressure Amid High Uncertainty: BDC Survey

MONTREAL, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental health challenges are significantly affecting the productivity of Canadian entrepreneurs, according to a new survey from BDC, Canada’s business development bank.

As stressors related to economic and political uncertainty and global events or crises rise sharply in 2025—up 5 and 10 percentage points respectively, more than one-third (36%) of business owners report that mental health challenges interfere with their ability to work at least once a week. Among entrepreneurs under 40, that number rises sharply to 60%, compared to just 19% of those aged 50 and over.

“Productivity is not just about tools and processes—it’s also about people,” said Pierre Cléroux, Chief Economist at BDC. “When entrepreneurs are overwhelmed, their ability to lead, innovate, and grow their businesses suffers. By taking care of the entrepreneur, and enabling them to take care of themselves, we can help the very people that drive Canada’s growth.”

Support Makes a Difference

Despite their demanding schedules, many entrepreneurs are taking steps to care for their mental health, with 35% indicating they sought professional help to address a mental health concern in the last year. Younger entrepreneurs are especially proactive, with 57% of those under 45 seeking professional support.

For the first time, BDC’s annual survey asked entrepreneurs about the benefits of professional support:

said it helped reduce anxiety 40% reported improved stress management



Over half of entrepreneurs (51%) sought help after recognizing their own struggles, while 35% were prompted by encouragement from family and friends, underscoring the crucial role personal networks play in driving action.

A New Set of Challenges for Business Owners in 2025

The survey also reveals a shift in the stressors affecting entrepreneurs. While inflation and interest rates were key concerns in 2024, broader economic and geopolitical uncertainty have become significantly more prominent in 2025 and will continue to be in the foreseeable future.

Stressors that increased significantly in 2025:

Maintaining cash flow : 50% (+4 points vs. 2024)

: 50% (+4 points vs. 2024) Economic and political uncertainty: 47% (+5 points)

47% (+5 points) Global events or crises: 37% (+10 points)



In contrast, concern over inflation (43%, -5 points) and high interest rates (25%, -13 points) has declined, suggesting a move toward more immediate, operational concerns.

“Entrepreneurs are navigating a more complex and uncertain environment in 2025,” said Pierre Cléroux, Chief Economist at BDC. “While inflation has moderated, new pressures—like responding to global instability—are directly affecting how business owners make decisions every day.”

How BDC Is Supporting Entrepreneur Mental Health

To help entrepreneurs deal with mental health challenges, BDC launched a mental health support initiative in 2024. Through a partnership with GreenShield Health, BDC clients can access free virtual therapy sessions tailored to their needs (availability is limited and exclusive to BDC clients).

“We can’t separate productivity from well-being,” said Cléroux. “Supporting entrepreneurs means supporting their mental health so they can thrive—not just survive.”

About the Survey

BDC’s annual survey on the mental health of business owners was conducted between March 3 and 18, 2025, with responses from 1,510 small business owners across Canada. Since 2018, BDC has carried out these yearly surveys to deepen understanding of the evolving mental health landscape among Canadian entrepreneurs and to help raise awareness of this important issue. To explore the full findings or to access mental health and well-being resources, visit bdc.ca/wellbeing.

