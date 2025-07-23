Pure Sunfarms Rolls Out New Windowed Packaging

DELTA, British Columbia, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF) and one of Canada’s leading cannabis producers, is proud to be the first licensed producer to introduce windowed packaging at scale across Pure Sunfarms’ brand dried flower formats (7g, 14g, and 28g). This innovative approach marks a new era of cannabis shopping, one that empowers consumers to look beyond potency numbers and see the flower in the package before purchase.

"This isn’t simply a packaging update. It’s a shift in how we think about cannabis quality,” says Orville Bovenschen, President of Village Farms Canadian Cannabis. “The plant is so much more than THC, but consumers have been asked to judge quality based on that number for too long. Real quality is something you can see: the structure of the bud, trichome coverage, the precision of the trim. That’s what sets great flower apart, and now our customers can look at it for themselves.”

This move follows recent regulatory changes from Health Canada allowing producers to use transparent immediate containers and cut-out windows for dried flower packaging. Pure Sunfarms seized the opportunity to innovate, creating a window that’s both functional and protective. The result is a fully customized bag with multi-layer construction, designed to maintain freshness and quality while giving consumers a clear view of what’s inside.

“Our commitment has always been to our consumers,” adds Bovenschen. “They’ve already experienced a positive difference with our dried flower, and now they can make even more informed choices in-store. We’re proud to be the first licensed producer to lead with this next step at scale in the evolution of Canadian cannabis.”

The new packaging is currently being rolled out across Canada. As with any packaging update, consumers can expect to see it phased in gradually as new inventory arrives in stores.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is a global leader in cultivation, operating one of the largest cannabis facilities in the world. With a focus on high-quality B.C. grown cannabis, the company combines decades of agricultural and legacy experience with large-scale operational excellence in its state-of-the-art greenhouses located in Delta, British Columbia.

Known as a top-selling brand of recreational dried flower across Canada, as well as a top licensed producer, Pure Sunfarms is renowned for producing popular cultivars like its Pink Kush.

Pure Sunfarms products are currently available across Canada. The company also produces cannabis products for other licensed producers in Canada and maintains EU GMP certification for exports to medicinal markets internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, and Super Toast. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

www.puresunfarms.com

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience in Controlled Environment Agriculture as a large-scale, vertically-integrated supplier of high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. The Company built a strong foundation as the leading and longest-tenured fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, but now focuses its agricultural expertise on high-growth cannabinoid opportunities internationally.

In Canada, the Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world (2.2 million square feet of greenhouse production), the lowest-cost producer and one of Canada’s best-selling brands. The Company owns an incremental 2.6 million square feet of greenhouse capacity in Canada for future expansion, and also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leader in the commercialization of cannabis products.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis opportunities with significant growth potential. The Company exports medical cannabis from its EU GMP certified facility in Canada to international markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company is expanding its export business to new countries and customers, and making select investments in international production assets. In Europe, wholly-owned Leli Holland has one of 10 licenses to grow and distribute recreational cannabis within the Dutch Coffee Shop Experiment.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD and hemp-derived brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US THC market via multiple strategies, leveraging its Texas-based greenhouse assets (2.2 million square feet of existing greenhouse capacity and 950 acres of owned, unoccupied land for future expansion).

Village Farms Clean Energy (VFCE), through a partnership with Atlanta-based Terreva Renewables, creates renewable natural gas from landfill gas at its Delta RNG facility. VFCE receives royalties on all revenue generated. This partnership reduces Vancouver’s greenhouse gas emissions by 475,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to removing more than 100,000 vehicles off the road or the energy use equivalent of powering 51,300 homes for one year.

The Company also holds a 37.9 percent equity ownership interest in Vanguard Food LP, a privately held joint venture with private investment firms which seeks to create a premier branded CPG foods company through M&A. Vanguard Food LP expects to continue acquiring other produce assets and operations with the support of its private investment firm partners, and will review various products and companies across many production methods while expanding its platform.

Media Contact

Danielle Allore

media@puresunfarms.com

