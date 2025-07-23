BILT earns cybersecurity certification to support enterprise & government clients

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BILT Incorporated, creators of the 3D Intelligent Instructions® platform, announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). The milestone is a key indicator the firm is validated for industry-leading information security.

Working alongside third-party assessors at Control Case and cybersecurity advisors at Ignyte Assurance Platform, the BILT team completed a comprehensive audit to align its platform and internal systems with the updated ISO/IEC 27001:2022 requirements.

“Protecting customer data is a core responsibility,” said BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi. “This certification demonstrates our commitment to continuously strengthening our cybersecurity posture as the global threat landscape evolves. We’re grateful to the Ignyte team for helping us meet the rigorous international standard.”

BILT’s ISO certification is especially meaningful to its enterprise, commercial, and government clients, many of whom require vendors to meet stringent security frameworks. The certification ensures BILT’s data protection protocols meet global benchmarks for confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

“BILT was fully invested in doing this right,” said Ignyte CEO Max Aulakh. “Their commitment to cybersecurity isn’t performative, it’s built into their culture.” He says the BILT team was ready, responsive, and execution-focused, setting the bar for what secure, customer-first platforms should be.

About BILT:

The award-winning BILT platform revolutionizes training with Intelligent Instructions. Users follow voice, text, and 3D animations that can be customized for optimum perspective. Projects can be downloaded ahead and accessed in the field, without Wi-Fi. BILT gathers data analytics on user performance; insights from these metrics help improve instructions. Updates can be distributed in near-real time. BILT is available on iOS, Android, Windows, and Apple Vision Pro. BILT is accessible, sustainable, and efficient.

Contact:

