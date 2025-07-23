Ouinex Partners with Trading Bull to Deliver Instant, News-Driven Trading Signals

Paris, France , July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ouinex, a regulated multi-asset crypto exchange to deploy a No-CLOB (Central Limit Order Book) execution model, has announced a strategic partnership with Trading Bull, a leader in real-time, event-driven market intelligence. The collaboration is set to deliver a game-changing trading experience by turning breaking economic and geopolitical news into actionable trade opportunities—executed within minutes, directly from the platform.

In today's markets, timing is everything. Crypto trading platforms often lag in helping users capitalize on fast-moving market developments. This new alliance changes the game. By merging Ouinex’s deep liquidity, and fair execution with Trading Bull’s AI-powered market signals, the joint offering empowers traders to act on major news events instantly and intelligently.

The integration allows Ouinex users to receive dynamic trade ideas in real time—each triggered by significant global developments and backed by expert commentary. The combined service includes:

Live event-driven signals that identify tradable moments across asset classes;

that identify tradable moments across asset classes; Expert analysis accompanying each signal to explain the rationale and strategy;

accompanying each signal to explain the rationale and strategy; Transparent performance metrics , including historical success rates and analyst win-rates;

, including historical success rates and analyst win-rates; AI-powered, multilingual content available 24/5 for global accessibility;

available 24/5 for global accessibility; Instant push notifications, customizable by asset, market, or region.

“Our shared goal is to give traders the edge they need: fast execution powered by reliable, real-time intelligence,” said Florian Leto, Head of Marketing at Ouinex. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to create a more empowered, professional-grade trading experience for retail users.”

Trading Bull’s platform, already trusted by brokers and fintech providers globally, integrates seamlessly into the Ouinex ecosystem, allowing users to move from signal to execution without delay. As part of the rollout, a beta version will launch next month for a select group of users before expanding globally.

“Working with Ouinex allows us to deliver our technology directly into a cutting-edge trading environment,” added Alejandro Zambrano, Co-Founder of Trading Bull. “Together, we’re making smarter trading more accessible than ever.”

About Ouinex

Ouinex is a global trading platform redefining access to financial markets — fusing crypto and traditional assets in a single, seamless environment. With $5.8M raised from over 10,000 active retail traders, and more than 65 million $OUIX tokens sold, Ouinex has already attracted a vibrant community of 45K+ on Telegram and 38K+ on X — pre-launch. Traders can access five major asset classes — including spot crypto, crypto perpetuals, forex, indices, stocks and commodities derivatives — all from one account and interface, with regulatory coverage across five continents.

About Trading Bull

Trading Bull delivers real-time, event-driven trade ideas that help brokers boost volumes and give traders an edge. By combining breaking news, expert analysis, technical signals, and instant execution via its “Trade Now” feature, the platform turns fast-moving events into actionable opportunities. Trusted by brokers and exchanges worldwide, Trading Bull supports seamless integration with MetaTrader, cTrader, and proprietary platforms. Its AI-powered, multilingual content and sentiment tools enhance global reach and engagement.

Media Contact:

press@ouinex.com

