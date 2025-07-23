Portugal Apparel Market Snapshot Report 2025 | Consumer Insights, Market Shares, and Analysis on Local Brands - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel Country Snapshot: Portugal" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an overview of the apparel market in Portugal, including macroeconomic analysis, market forecasts to 2029, consumer insights, market shares, and analysis on local brands.
In 2024, Portugal remained resilient despite the widespread economic downturn across Europe, with real GDP per capita rising 1.8%, supported by normalizing inflation, which declined to 2.4% from 4.3% the prior year.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Country Overview
- Apparel Market to 2029
- Consumer Insights
- Methodology & Contacts
Competitive Landscape
- Shein
- Primark
- Trendyol
- Zalando
- Vinted
- eBay
- OLX
- Sinsay
- Zara
- Nike
- Adidas
- Decathlon
- MO
- Tiffosi
- Mango
- Massimo Dutti
- Lanidor
- Salsa Jeans
