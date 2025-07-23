Portugal Apparel Market Snapshot Report 2025 | Consumer Insights, Market Shares, and Analysis on Local Brands - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel Country Snapshot: Portugal" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers an overview of the apparel market in Portugal, including macroeconomic analysis, market forecasts to 2029, consumer insights, market shares, and analysis on local brands.



In 2024, Portugal remained resilient despite the widespread economic downturn across Europe, with real GDP per capita rising 1.8%, supported by normalizing inflation, which declined to 2.4% from 4.3% the prior year.



Scope

Portugal's economy will continue to expand out to 2029

The Portuguese online market will remain immature out to 2029

Portuguese consumers seeking out lower prices despite resilient economy

Zara advanced its lead in Portugal in 2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Country Overview

Apparel Market to 2029

Consumer Insights

Methodology & Contacts

Competitive Landscape

Shein

Primark

Trendyol

Zalando

Vinted

eBay

OLX

Sinsay

Zara

Nike

Adidas

Decathlon

MO

Tiffosi

Mango

Massimo Dutti

Lanidor

Salsa Jeans

