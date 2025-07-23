France Cards and Payments Market Analysis 2025 | Cards, Cash, Credit Transfer, Direct Debits, and Cheques Trends, Opportunities and Risks 2020-2029

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'France Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the French cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, cash, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2020-24e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025f-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the French cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the French cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, cash, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the French cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the French cards and payments industry.

In October 2024, the French Government introduced the National Retail Payments Strategy 2025-30 to enhance payment adoption and infrastructure, building on the 2024-29 strategy which focuses on modernizing payment systems, enhancing security, and promoting innovation in retail payment. Key goals include enhancing security, expanding payments (such as instant and contactless payments), promoting digitalization, ensuring cross-border efficiency, and preparing for a digital euro. It also emphasizes sustainability and maintaining cash accessibility. The strategy aims to strengthen France's role in European payments, while ensuring a secure and inclusive system.

Contactless payments are also being extended to the public transportation sector. According to CB, approximately 30.4 million French individuals use urban public transport, with 17% of people regularly utilizing public transportation. To capitalize on this, in March 2024, Kuba, a provider of integrated ticketing solutions, partnered with La Banque Postale to introduce a contactless fare payment system in Orleans; allowing commuters to use bank cards and digital wallets for contactless transactions across bus and tram networks. This follows a similar initiative in February 2024 by Tisseo, Toulouse's public transport network, which integrated contactless payments across all its services, including metro, tram, bus, cable car, and airport shuttle.

The European Payments Initiative (EPI) announced the launch of a digital wallet called Wero in September 2023. The platform is accessible through EPI-associated member bank apps and mobile apps. In September 2024, the EPI introduced Wero in France. Users can securely verify their mobile devices and link their bank accounts in the Wero application to make payments. Currently, the platform supports P2P fund transfers that can be completed within 10 seconds using phone numbers, app-generated QR codes or email addresses. Additional features, including online and POS payments, are expected to be added by the end of 2025. Furthermore, various options, such as buy now pay later (BNPL), loyalty program integration, and shared spending features will be added by 2026.

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Merchant acquiring



6. Ecommerce Payments



7. In-store Payments



8. Buy Now Pay Later



9. Mobile Payments



10. P2P Payments



11. Bill Payments



12. Alternative Payments



13. Payment Innovation



14. Job Analysis



15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



16. Appendix

Groupe BPCE

BNP Paribas

Credit Agricole

Societe Generale Group

La Banque Postale

Carrefour Banque

HSBC

Cartes Bancaires

Visa

American Express

Mastercard

