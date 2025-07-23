Edible Garden Introduces Edible Garden Prairie Hills - Webster City, Iowa Following Strategic Asset Acquisition

BELVIDERE, NJ, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced Edible Garden- Prairie Hills, a 6.2-acre facility in Webster City, Iowa. Secured through the Company’s previously announced purchase of select assets from NaturalShrimp Farms Inc., the facility will play a key role in supporting Edible Garden’s strategic expansion across multiple business lines, including increased production, research and development, and enhanced distribution capabilities.

The expansive facility features advanced aquaculture infrastructure, fully equipped laboratories, and climate-controlled growing environments. Edible Garden plans to leverage these assets to expand herb production, accelerate clean-label nutraceutical development, and conduct aquaculture R&D utilizing patented water treatment technologies included in the acquisition. The facility will also serve as a strategic warehousing and distribution hub to enhance fulfillment efficiency throughout the Midwest. These innovations are expected to strengthen agricultural sustainability and operational efficiency, complementing Edible Garden’s ongoing collaborations with organizations such as the EPA, FDA, NJIT, and the Brisea Group.

“The launch of Edible Garden-Prairie Hills marks a pivotal step in our mission to reshape sustainable food production,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This expansion strengthens our vertically integrated model and provides a high-tech platform to expand our herb and nutraceutical lines, pilot next-generation aquaculture technologies, and reinforce our commitment to Zero-Waste Inspired® farming. Importantly, it positions us to better serve our network of over 5,000 retail locations across the U.S. with greater efficiency, while driving forward innovation in a cost-effective, environmentally responsible manner.”

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company acquired three patents from NaturalShrimp Farms Inc. covering advanced aquaculture technologies, including a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method using electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable, and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com.

