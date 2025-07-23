California Born. California Proud. Voted #1 by Fans Nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill just swept all three categories it was nominated for in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, proving last year’s #1 rankings were no one-time fluke; they’re a habit.

This marks back-to-back wins for Habit’s signature Double Char and its cult-favorite Tempura Green Beans. But this year, a new accolade has been awarded to Habit for the #1 ranked Best Fast Casual Restaurant. It’s an incredible honor, and one the brand says it takes very seriously.

Of course, recognition like this doesn’t just make headlines, it raises eyebrows. Last year, Habit's wins went viral after a cheeky congratulatory billboard appeared near the LAX-adjacent location of a certain red-and-white rival, who’s been busy packing up and heading east. This year? Habit’s gearing up to celebrate loud, true to California’s vibe and spirit.

“It’s an honor to be recognized, and we’re incredibly grateful to our fans for showing up in full force,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit Burger & Grill. “This isn’t just a win, it’s a reflection of what sets Habit apart. At this point, winning isn’t a streak. It’s who we are.”

With three #1 rankings and back-to-back wins, the brand is leaning into the moment with the same energy and edge fans have come to expect. A little showboating and a California-grown commitment to stay #1.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, the brand being named Best Fast Casual Restaurant3, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

