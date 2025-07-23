NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. Appoints Mahyar Akhbari to the Advisor Board

Vancouver, B.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) a digital asset and fintech platform bridging traditional capital markets with Web3 infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mahyar Akhbari, a highly respected industry veteran in the digital asset space, as an advisor.



Matthew Priebe, NextGen’s CEO, commented:

“We’re very excited to welcome Mahyar to the team. He’s a leader in Web3, cryptocurrencies, and financial services, with massive reach and experience. His decision to join as an advisor is a strong endorsement of what we’ve built so far. Mahyar’s knowledge and influence will help drive NextGen’s expansion of digital asset innovation and growth. This is yet another positive contribution to the momentum we’re experiencing after adding CAD $1,000,000 of Bitcoin to our treasury on Monday.”

About Mahyar Akhbari

Mahyar is a pioneering figure in the global cryptocurrency and blockchain space, with roots tracing back to Ethereum’s inception in Toronto. He produced the world’s first Ethereum event and the inaugural Bitcoin Expo in Canada in 2014, helping catalyze the Ethereum community through global hackathons and early ecosystem support. Since 2013, he has been actively involved in foundational Ethereum and Web3 projects spanning wallets, staking, and enterprise-grade blockchain systems.



Before immersing himself in the world of digital assets, Mahyar led multi-billion-dollar credit portfolios at two of Canada’s largest banks. He is also the founder of Canada’s largest Web3 conference, Blockchain Futurist Conference, as well as ETHToronto and Canada Crypto Week, all of which were acquired by a publicly traded U.S. company. Mahyar brings a rare combination of deep insight, fintech acumen, and entrepreneurial execution.

In connection with Mr. Akhbari’s appointment, the Company has granted him 265,000 incentive stock options. The options are exercisable at $0.63 per share and will start vesting after four (4) months from the date of the grant. The options will be exercisable for a period of five (5) years from the date of the grant and are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) is a publicly listed fintech and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets, as well as yield-bearing investment opportunities through its novel, bitcoin-backed debenture program. The Company is committed to developing innovative financial structures that align with the future of decentralized finance, while prioritizing transparency, regulatory compliance, and value creation for shareholders. NextGen also operates PCSections.com, an e-commerce platform and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called Cloud AI hosting.

