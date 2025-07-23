BBSI Expands National Footprint with Opening of Branch Office in Dallas, Texas

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., announced it has opened a physical branch location in Dallas, TX.

As part of its ongoing commitment, BBSI has supported North Texas entrepreneurs through its asset-light branch model since 2022. Establishing a brick-and-mortar presence strengthens the company’s ability to deliver its hands-on support model to the high-growth Dallas–Fort Worth business community.

"The opening of BBSI Dallas marks an important step in our national growth,” said Jason Williams, BBSI’s Vice President of Market Development. “It has been a privilege to support the local team since the beginning as they’ve built strong relationships and meaningful partnerships in the heart of Texas.”

The Dallas branch will serve companies across Northern Texas, providing them with payroll administration and technology, benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk and safety consulting, recruiting, and human resources.

“Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the most dynamic business corridors in the country, and business owners here have made one thing clear, they want local, face-to-face support,” said Gerald Blotz, BBSI’s Chief Operating Officer. “By opening a dedicated branch, we’re putting down roots in the community and pairing our expertise with the entrepreneurial drive that defines Texas.”

Plans are underway for a ribbon-cutting ceremony this summer.

Chase Mortenson, a Dallas native and graduate of Oklahoma State University, will lead the Dallas branch. With a background in finance and marketing, his passion for supporting entrepreneurs and driving meaningful results is at the heart of BBSI’s expansion into North Texas.

The BBSI Dallas branch is located at 8580 Belleview Drive, Suite 200, Plano, TX 75024, (214) 682-6390, http://www.bbsi.com/locations/dallas.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

