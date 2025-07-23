Quanta Announces Leadership Team Appointment and Highlights Clinical Program Progress

– 25-year industry veteran Vanessa L. Jacoby appointed CBO and CFO, bringing financial and strategic leadership –

– Enrollment initiated in dose expansion cohorts in Phase 1 clinical trial of QTX3034, an oral G12D-preferring multi-KRAS inhibitor, in patients with KRASG12D-mutant pancreatic, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; advancement supported by favorable safety and preliminary efficacy data –

RADNOR, Pa. and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Therapeutics , a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the development of innovative, oral therapeutics for RAS-driven cancers, announced the appointment of Vanessa L. Jacoby as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Jacoby brings more than 25 years of financial and strategic leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The Company has also initiated enrollment in dose expansion cohorts in the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of QTX3034, an oral G12D-preferring multi-KRAS inhibitor. This advancement is supported by favorable safety and encouraging preliminary efficacy data in the dose escalation portion of the trial. The Phase 1 clinical trial is evaluating QTX3034 both as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab in patients with solid tumors with KRASG12D mutations.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Jacoby to the executive team to support our next phase of development and growth as a clinical-stage company,” said Perry Nisen, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta. “Ms. Jacoby has extensive financial and business development leadership experience in both public and private biotech companies, including establishing financial strategy, building operational frameworks, and helping shape corporate direction.”

Dr. Nisen continued, “Additionally, the opening of dose expansion cohorts in the Phase 1 clinical trial of QTX3034 is an important milestone for the program and company, signifying early positive safety and anti-tumor activity as a monotherapy and in combination. We look forward to progressing the program and presenting data at a major medical meeting later this year.”

Ms. Jacoby added, “I am delighted to be joining Quanta at this pivotal stage of development as the company continues to advance novel small molecule cancer medicines targeting previously undruggable KRAS mutations with the potential to address the most prevalent drivers of cancer. I look forward to partnering with the team to support the advancement of our pipeline and build a strong financial foundation for future growth.”

Prior to joining Quanta, Ms. Jacoby served as Chief Financial Officer of Shoreline Biosciences, where she played a key role in the marketing and closing of Shoreline’s $140M Series B round, as well as the establishment of partnerships with Kite Pharma and BeiGene, both of which included meaningful upfront payments and a combined total deal value of $3.7 billion. Prior to Shoreline, Ms. Jacoby served as Chief Accounting Officer of Avidity Biosciences, where she led corporate finance and planning activities and played a key role in the company’s initial public offering and crossover financing. Prior to Avidity, she held positions of increasing responsibilities at PharmAkea, which was acquired by Galecto in 2019, Brain Cells, Artes Medical and Verenium. Ms. Jacoby started her career as an auditor for Ernst & Young. She received her B.S. degree in Business Administration from Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado, Sao Paulo, Brazil and is a Certified Public Accountant with the State of California (inactive).

About QTX3034

QTX3034 is a multi-KRAS inhibitor with G12D-preferring activity in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors with KRASG12D mutations. Dose escalation cohorts are evaluating QTX3034 as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab. Dose expansion cohorts are enrolling patients with KRASG12D-mutant pancreatic, colorectal, and endometrial cancers. The Phase 1 clinical endpoints include safety and tolerability, determination of the maximum tolerated dose/recommended Phase 2 dose, pharmacokinetic properties, antitumor activity, and molecular markers. The clinical trial is being conducted at clinical sites in the US. More information about the QTX3034 clinical trial ( NCT06227377 ) can be found on https://clinicaltrials.gov/ .