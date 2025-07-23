Safe Harbor Financial CEO Terry Mendez to Speak on Cannabis Banking Future at PBC Conference 2025

DENVER, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in providing reliable, compliant financial services to the regulated cannabis industry, announced CEO Terry Mendez will speak at the PBC Conference 2025 , the premier B2B event for payments, banking and compliance in cannabis, to be held at Capital Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. on September 3-4, 2025.

On Thursday, September 4, Mendez will speak on the panel “ The Business of Cannabis Banking in 2025 ”, part of the conference’s Banking Track, which runs from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. ET in the Federal AB room. He will be joined by fellow industry leaders Cassandra Douglass, JP Connell, Chris Van Dyck, and David Pijor to explore how financial institutions are refining their strategies to stay competitive, improve customer experience and drive long-term profitability in the evolving cannabis landscape.



“Cannabis banking doesn’t need more theoretical frameworks—it needs practical infrastructure,” said Mendez. “This conference is about moving beyond policy debates and focusing on what’s actually working in the field. At Safe Harbor, we’ve spent a decade refining systems that are not only compliant, but commercially viable. We’re here to help the industry scale smarter—with clarity, control and a foundation built for growth.”

Now in its seventh year, the PBC Conference brings together decision-makers across financial services, cannabis, and compliance to tackle the challenges facing one of the fastest-growing sectors in the U.S. economy. Safe Harbor’s participation underscores its decade-long leadership and more than $26 billion in cannabis-related funds processed across 41 states and territories.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Safe Harbor during the conference, please contact Kimberly Ann Seefried at Kimberly.Seefried@shfinancial.org .

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions that provide traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past decade, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $25 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning more than 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org .

Safe Harbor Investor Relations Contact:

ir@SHFinancial.org