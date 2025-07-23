Cerro de Pasco Resources Common Shares Begin Trading on the Lima Stock Exchange

MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (TSXV: CDPR) (BVL: CDPR) (OTCMKTS: GPPRF) (FRA: N8HP) (“CDPR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares began trading on the Lima Stock Exchange (“BVL”) on July 17, 2025. Kallpa Securities S.A.B. in Lima, Peru acted as sponsoring broker for the BVL listing.

This milestone forms part of CDPR’s strategy to broaden its presence in Latin America and increase visibility among regional investors. The Company’s primary listing remains on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

Executive Commentary

“Cerro de Pasco is emblematic for Peruvians — it’s known as the ‘Capital Minera,’ or ‘Mining Capital,’ as proudly stated at the city’s entrance,” said Guy Goulet, CEO of CDPR. “Listing on the Lima Stock Exchange is a natural step for us. It connects CDPR with a broader base of investors who understand the history, significance, and long-term potential of this region. There is strong institutional interest in Lima, and this listing allows us to build relationships with local funds and stakeholders who care deeply about the future of Cerro de Pasco.”

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources is focused on the development of its principal 100% owned asset, the El Metalurgista mining concession, comprising silver-rich mineral tailings and stockpiles extracted over a century of operation from the Cerro de Pasco open pit and underground mine in central Peru. The Company’s strategy entails the reprocessing and environmental remediation of historic mining waste, unlocking value while supporting sustainable development. The asset represents one of the world’s largest above-ground metal resources.

For more information, please visit: www.pascoresources.com

Further Information:

Guy Goulet, CEO

Telephone: +1-579-476-7000

Mobile: +1-514-294-7000

ggoulet@pascoresources.com

Donna Yoshimatsu, Senior Strategic Advisor / Investor Relations

Mobile: +1 416-722-2456

dyoshi@pascoresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “expected” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements, including the expectations related to the Corporation’s objectives, goals or future plans, including the budgeted work program, are based on the Corporation’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.