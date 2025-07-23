Second ‘Sysco To Go’ Launches in Central Houston to Serve the City’s Diverse Culinary Scene and Local Businesses Near NRG Stadium

HOUSTON, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world's largest food distributor, announced today the grand opening of its second Sysco To Go retail store in the heart of Houston’s most diverse business centers.

Strategically located in Houston’s medical, sports and entertainment hub, the store provides thousands of small businesses and foodservice operators in the area with convenient, direct access to Sysco’s quality assortment of products at great prices - catering to needs of various cuisines from Mexican and Pan-Asian to classic American bar & grill.

“We are excited to be opening our second Sysco To Go location in a vibrant area surrounded by so many diverse businesses, including food trucks, caterers, and independent restaurants,” said Victoria Gutierrez, Sysco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. “At Sysco, we are continuously looking at ways to reach and serve our communities and customers. Sysco To Go addresses the unique needs of small businesses and foodservice establishments looking for Sysco’s quality, fresh assortment of products, at a great value in smaller pack sizes with no order minimums and same-day purchase options.”

The new store is located at 1212 Old Spanish Trail in a former Sprouts grocery store, filling a vacant storefront in the area. The first Sysco To Go store opened in May at 10515 Katy Freeway near Beltway 8 and I-10, another restaurant-dense location in Houston. Combined, the two locations have brought over 100 jobs to the local community.

Sysco To Go is a ‘Restaurant Club’ offering free memberships to businesses that are looking for convenience, value and quality. It does not require any purchase minimums and provides flexibility for customers to quickly shop for the items they need when they need them. From fresh produce to culinary utensils, it also gives existing Sysco customers in the area the opportunity to solve urgent fill-in needs with Sysco products they know and trust.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in over 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024.

As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com. For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.sysco.com.

