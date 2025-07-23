PetMeds Partners with myBalto Foundation to Raise Nearly $45,000 to Alleviate Financial Stress Pet Owners Face with Emergency Vet Bills

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (“PetMeds®”) (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced that it partnered with the myBalto Foundation for its recent “Top of the Class” fundraising drive, resulting in nearly $45,000 in donations. myBalto is a leading platform dedicated to empowering veterinary hospitals to support pets with critical veterinary care. Its Foundation offers veterinary hospitals a free Angel Fund, eliminating the administrative burdens of setting up and managing a traditional charity, to help pet parents in need pay for emergency veterinarian costs.

“PetMeds is proud to stand alongside organizations like myBalto Foundation that are expanding access to care for pets and providing peace of mind for the people who love them,” said Sandra Campos, CEO, PetMeds. “Veterinarians are on the front lines of pet health, and when financial barriers prevent care, everyone loses. Our support of myBalto reflects our belief that no pet should go without the treatment they need–and no vet should have to carry that burden alone.”

In addition to sponsoring the event, PetMeds further supported the "Top of the Class" fundraising drive by offering generous donors 25% off their next purchase, which encouraged community members to join the competition and support their local veterinary clinic.

“Because of companies like PetMeds and individuals who support our work, myBalto has been able to help hundreds of pets live longer and healthier lives,” said Robert Parkins DVM and CEO of myBalto. “With myBalto, we are providing innovative ways for veterinarians to provide critical financial support to their patients, mirroring the life-saving ethos of Balto and his historic journey.”

myBalto's Angel Funds are designed to provide swift, flexible support to pet parents facing financial hardships, enabling them to access the care their pets need when they need it most—often in emergency or life-threatening situations. myBalto was named with inspiration from Balto, the heroic Alaskan sled dog who helped deliver life-saving medication to the children of Nome, Alaska during a diphtheria outbreak in the 1920s.

About PetMeds

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer pet healthcare sector. As a trusted national online pharmacy, PetMeds is licensed across all 50 states and staffed with expert pharmacists dedicated to supporting pet wellness and the veterinarians who serve them. Through its PETS family of brands, the Company offers a comprehensive range of pet health solutions - including top-brand and generic pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, and better-for-your-pet OTC supplements and nutrition. Focused on value, convenience, and care, PetMeds and PetCareRx empower pet parents to help their dogs, cats, and horses live longer, healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com.

About myBalto

myBalto is a pioneering platform that enables veterinary hospitals to support pets in need through the creation of custom Angel Funds. By offering simple, effective fundraising tools and a unique payment processing solution, myBalto is helping practices reduce the rate of financial euthanasia and provide critical care to animals whose owners may face financial challenges. To learn more, visit www.mybaltofoundation.org .

