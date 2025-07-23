HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HSBC UK Bank plc

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: HSBC UK Bank plc Guarantor (if any): HSBC UK Covered Bonds LLP Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 2.625% due 25th May 2030 Offer price: 99.979 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction