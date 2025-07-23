October Three Expands Operations with New Office in Indianapolis

CHICAGO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October Three, an industry-leading actuarial, defined benefit strategy, and administration consulting firm, announced today the Company’s expansion with a new office in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Located on the 24th floor of the OneAmerica Tower, the Indianapolis team will be focused on serving over 200 retirement plans. Indianapolis will be home to the Company’s public plan practice which will be branded under the McCready name, as well as non-public plans serviced under the October Three brand. Most of the team members were previously employed with McCready and Keene, which was acquired from OneAmerica in April.

Headquartered in Chicago, October Three also has offices in Jacksonville, Dallas and New York, along with remote workers throughout the country.

“With the recent resurgence of interest in cash balance plans, particularly market-based cash balance plans, we’ve seen a lot of growth in our business,” said Jeff Stevenson, CEO of October Three. “Expanding our resources by adding new staff and a new office allows us to better meet the growing demand, particularly in the Midwest.”

“There’s a lot of financial expertise in the Indianapolis area,” said Carter Angell, an Indianapolis-based Partner and member of October Three’s leadership team. “Opening an office in Indianapolis bolsters our ability to attract talented actuaries and consultants who can provide the top-tier consulting our clients expect.”

October Three is a recognized market leader in cash balance and innovative defined benefit plan designs. The Company’s mission is to solve the retirement crisis by improving access to sustainable lifetime retirement income for American workers.

October Three’s O3 PRIME plan design provides security and flexibility by combining the best advantages of a defined benefit plan and a defined contribution plan. The result is a market-based cash balance plan tightly integrated with a 401(k) that reduces risk and complexity for businesses while producing up to 30 percent more lifetime income for employees compared to what a DC plan alone can provide.

