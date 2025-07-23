CompTIA CloudNetX and DataX certifications earn ISO accreditation

Downers Grove, Ill., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications, announced today two more of its certifications have attained international accreditation.

CompTIA CloudNetX and CompTIA DataX recently received approval from the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), confirming that both certifications are now ANAB ISO/IEC 17024 accredited by the premier personnel certification accreditation program worldwide.

“Accreditation signifies that the certifications adhere to internationally recognized standards for quality, validity and impartiality in assessment,” said Katie Hoenicke, senior vice president, product development, CompTIA. “It is a reliable and independent evaluation of our adherence to international, national and technical standards. Meeting these standards enhances the credibility and trustworthiness of CompTIA's certifications to employers, individuals and partners.”

In addition to the two newest exams, CompTIA A+, Cloud+, CySA+, Data+, DataSys+, Linux+, Network+, PenTest+, Security+ and SecurityX certifications are also accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board.

CompTIA CloudNetX validates an individual’s ability to design and implement secure, scalable networking solutions in hybrid environments. It is intended for network architects, security architects, enterprise architects and related IT job roles.

CompTIA DataX is designed for highly experienced professionals seeking to validate their competency in the rapidly evolving field of data science. The certification exam validates skills in handling complex data sets, implementing data-driven solutions and driving business growth through insightful data interpretation.

CompTIA is the world’s largest vendor-neutral credentialing organization for technology workers. Over 3.6 million CompTIA certifications have been earned by technology professionals across a wide range of countries, employers and industries. With technology as a driving force across every industry sector and business function, CompTIA is also at the forefront of supporting tech-adjacent job roles with best-in-class learning solutions and industry-recognized certifications that open doors to employment and career opportunities.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.