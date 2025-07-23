Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Set to Reach USD 8.96 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Austin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to the latest research by SNS Insider, the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market was valued at USD 5.56 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.96 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.48% over the forecast period of 2024–2032. The U.S. market, a key revenue contributor, accounted for USD 2.44 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2032, driven by rising skin cancer awareness and cutting-edge therapeutic advancements.





Market Overview

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC), the most prevalent form of skin cancer globally, is witnessing increasing incidence due to factors such as prolonged UV exposure, aging populations, and rising awareness leading to early diagnosis. As a result, the demand for innovative and minimally invasive treatment modalities is growing rapidly. Key players are investing in targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination treatments, reshaping the BCC treatment landscape.

Emerging technologies, such as photodynamic therapy and advanced surgical techniques, are further enhancing clinical outcomes. Favorable reimbursement scenarios in North America and increasing dermatological infrastructure in Asia-Pacific are accelerating market expansion.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Merck & Co., Inc. (Erivedge, Keytruda)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Erivedge, Tecentriq)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Odomzo, Tazorac)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Efudex, Solage)

Mylan N.V. (Fluorouracil Cream, Imiquimod Cream)

Allergan plc (Zyclara, Tretinoin Cream)

Perrigo Company plc (Imiquimod Cream, Fluorouracil Cream)

Strides Pharma Science Limited (Fluorouracil Cream, Imiquimod Cream)

Amgen Inc. (Imlygic, Enbrel)

Almirall, LLC (Fluorouracil Cream, Imiquimod Cream)

AiViva BioPharma (AIV001, AIV007)

3M Pharmaceuticals (Aldara, Fluorouracil Cream)

Pfizer Inc. (Daurismo, Xalkori)

Novartis International AG (Odomzo, Tafinlar)

Sanofi S.A. (Libtayo, Jevtana)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Libtayo, Zaltrap)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Fluorouracil Cream, Imiquimod Cream)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Fluorouracil Cream, Imiquimod Cream)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (Fluorouracil Cream, Imiquimod Cream)

Cipla Limited (Fluorouracil Cream, Imiquimod Cream)

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.56 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 8.96 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.48% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing global prevalence of BCC due to lifestyle and environmental factors.



Advancements in minimally invasive and personalized therapies.



Rising healthcare expenditures and favorable reimbursement policies in developed nations.



Growing patient awareness and proactive screening efforts.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

Surgery continued to be the largest segment with a market share of 36.15% in 2023. Surgical excision (including Mohs micrographic surgery) is still considered the standard of care for treatment of BCC because of its high cure rates and infrequent recurrences. Surgical methods are preferred by clinicians, especially for high-risk or recurrent lesions.

Topical therapy is the most rapidly growing sector, largely attributable to an increasing patient preference for non-invasive treatments and the emergence of effective topical medications such as imiquimod and imiquimod. Topical approaches appear to be ushering in a new era for the management of superficial BCCs, especially in the outpatient and home environment.

By Treatment Provider:

Hospitals remained the preferred treatment provider and accounted for the maximum market share in 2023, as these have a large number of skilled dermatologic surgeons and also have proper cancer care units. Hospitals are the major treatment facility for advanced/high risk BCC and frequently perform surgery, radiotherapy and systemic therapies.

Dermatology clinics are the fastest growing segment, as there has been a rise in outpatient procedures and skin cancer treatments are now predominantly at private practices. Clinics serve patients by providing rapid access to specialists, more personalized care, and less-invasive intervention, all of which caters to patient demand for rapid action.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Segmentation

By Type

Surgery Mohs surgery Surgical Excision Electrodesiccation and Curettage (ED&C)

Radiotherapy (RT)

Intralesional injections

Topical chemotherapy 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) Tirbanibulin (Klisyri) Imiquimod (Zyclara)

Oral Medications Vismodegib (Erivedge) Sonidegib (Odomzo)

Intravenous Medications

Chemical peeling treatment

By Treatment providers

Hospitals

Dermatology clinics

Cancer treatment centers

Other treatment providers

Regional Analysis

Global basal cell carcinoma treatment market was dominated by North America with a market share of 58.46% in 2023, high prevalence, presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and increasing preference for cosmetic results after treatment. The market is well-serviced by top companies and active clinical trials.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region from 2025 to 2032. Rising awareness, growing expenditure in healthcare and expanding access to dermatological care in nations such as India, China and Japan are driving growth in the region. The increase in outdoor activities and the presence of urban pollution are likely to further increase BCC prevalence in this area.

New trend in the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market

July 2024 – Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. received FDA approval for PYZCHIVA (ustekinumab-ttwe) – a biosimilar of Stelara – for a wide range of autoimmune indications, such as for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and Crohn’s disease, conditions that are often co-morbid with skin-related oncologic therapy pipelines.

September 2024 – Sonidegib phosphate by Sun Pharma Advanced Research started PI for NSCLC. This hedgehog pathway inhibitor has also been tested for BCC, indicating a broadening of its cancer indications.

June 2024 –Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported ASCO 2024 data on the trial of cemiplimab-rwlc in an investigational setting for patients with locally advanced BCC inoperable and radiation ineligible, with encouraging durable response rates.

