Amaze Introduces First Beauty Brand on Teespring Marketplace with Nutrius Partnership

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced the launch of beauty products on its Teespring Marketplace for the first time through its partnership with clean beauty brand Nutrius to offer hydrating skincare and wellness products.

This partnership marks the continued strategic expansion of third-party partnerships on Teespring Marketplace, which has traditionally focused on customer merchandise and creator-driven products. Amaze previously announced its first third-party partnership with Digital Brands Group in April . Nutrius joins as the platform’s inaugural beauty partner, bringing body mists, body butter creams, and a hair, nail and skin supplement featuring antioxidants, biotin and additional key beauty nutrients to the marketplace’s 1.2 billion unique visitors.

Amaze, with over 12.3 million unique stores already launched on the platform, now gives select stores the ability to feature products on the Teespring Marketplace. The addition of beauty products represents Amaze’s commitment to evolving Teespring Marketplace into a comprehensive destination for curated consumer goods. These visitors will now have access to brands that align with their interests, including Nutrius, significantly boosting brand visibility and introducing amazing new products to a massive audience.

“Partnering with Nutrius provides a unique opportunity to showcase another kind of shopping experience available on our marketplace,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “Expanding into beauty products is an exciting evolution of what Teespring Marketplace can help our dedicated fanbase find in one place.”



The Teespring Marketplace redefines the online shopping experience, leveraging AI-driven curation that makes it easy to find products that match a shopper's individual preferences. Combined with Amaze's advanced discovery tools, built-in marketing, and global distribution network, this ecosystem enables Nutrius to maximize its audience reach and accelerate the growth of its clean beauty products.



“Amaze is a cherished partner that will provide us with an incremental pathway to engage new customers through a dedicated online shopping fanbase,” said Charles Wachsberg, Founder and CEO of Nutrius. “We look forward to tapping into Amaze’s advanced marketing and technology solutions and translating that into an enhanced experience for shoppers and their accessibility to the formidable Nutrius brand.”

Nutrius products are now available on its storefront .