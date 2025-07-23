Tenvie Therapeutics Promotes Tony Estrada, PhD, to Chief Executive Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenvie Therapeutics, a biotechnology company committed to engineering small molecules that transform the treatment of neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Tony Estrada, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Estrada, a co-founder of Tenvie, served as President and Chief Scientific Officer since the company’s launch in March 2024 and through the close of Tenvie’s $200M Series A funding round in December 2024.

This leadership elevation reflects Tenvie’s continued development as it delivers maximum value creation through a highly validated, CNS-centric approach that produces both CNS and peripheral assets for clinical development optionality. Dr. Estrada will drive Tenvie’s strategic leadership and business operations as the company prepares to enter the clinic with its most advanced programs, an allosteric SARM1 inhibitor and an NLRP3 inhibitor.

“Tony’s appointment as CEO represents a natural progression for Tenvie as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Paul L. Berns, Executive Chair of Tenvie’s Board and Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners. “His proven track record in advancing CNS therapeutics from discovery through clinical validation positions him perfectly to lead the company toward achieving key clinical milestones.”

Dr. Estrada brings over 15 years of experience in drug development and small molecule therapeutics. He previously served as Senior Vice President, Head of Discovery Sciences at Denali Therapeutics. In that role, he spearheaded the Therapeutic Discovery organization in advancing Denali’s portfolio of small molecules and biotherapeutics, including multiple clinical molecules spanning neurology, inflammation, and immunology. Prior to his tenure at Denali, Dr. Estrada spent seven years at Genentech as a Senior Scientist and Project Team Leader, where he gained extensive experience in translating innovative science into therapeutic candidates.

“I’m honored to step into this expanded leadership role as Tenvie enters its next phase as a clinical-stage biotechnology company,” said Dr. Estrada. “With our SARM1 and NLRP3 programs advancing rapidly toward IND submission, Tenvie is uniquely positioned to become a leader in CNS-focused drug development. Our pipeline holds the promise to deliver multiple first- and best-in-class therapies across neurological, cardiometabolic, and ophthalmic indications.”

Under Dr. Estrada’s leadership, Tenvie has built a robust and diversified pipeline targeting critical neurological pathways. In addition to its lead SARM1 and NLRP3 programs, the company is advancing promising candidates for multiple targets including TRPML1 and TMEM175. Tenvie’s innovative approach enables the development of both highly brain-penetrant therapeutics for central nervous system disorders and peripherally restricted molecules designed for broader systemic indications, setting the stage for transformative treatments across multiple disease areas.

About Tenvie Therapeutics

Tenvie is a biotechnology company committed to engineering small molecules that transform the treatment of neurological diseases. The company’s foundation is purpose-built with a diverse portfolio of small molecules and a proven team of CNS drug developers to rapidly deliver multiple clinical assets. Tenvie is advancing a pipeline of therapeutics focused on treating neurological, cardiometabolic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its portfolio of wholly owned, highly brain-penetrant, and precision-designed peripherally restricted small molecules address three key drivers of disease: resolving inflammation, rescuing metabolic dysfunction, and restoring lysosomal function. The company’s most advanced programs target NLRP3 and SARM1, with additional programs in preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.tenvie.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.