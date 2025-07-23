Ethereum-Based Meme Coin Little Pepe Stage 7 Sold Out and $11,225,000 Raised





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), the Ethereum-based meme coin that’s taken the crypto market by storm, has sold out Stage 7 of its presale—marking a great milestone in its journey so far. With 8.25 billion tokens sold and a total of $11,225,000 raised, Little Pepe is proving that meme coins with real application cannot only seize interest but also preserve explosive momentum.

The huge milestone indicates the growing pleasure around the project, which is built on an Ethereum-based Layer 2 network that offers quicker, less expensive transactions and scalable infrastructure. As Stage 7 closes and Stage 8 looms, investors and analysts alike are searching closely to see simply how far this viral sensation can move.

$LILPEPE Stage 7 Presale Sold Out

Stage 7 of the Little Pepe presale was met with huge demand, in the long run selling out in less than 48 hours. The $0.0016 token price didn’t deter buyers—in fact, it encouraged a surge of last-minute activity as investors rushed to secure their allocations before the next price increase.

The rapid sellout highlights not only the growing reputation of $LILPEPE but also the strategic pricing model that rewards early backers at the same time as retaining sustained buying for strain throughout each stage. The total tokens sold now stand at over 8.25 billion, an impressive feat that places Little Pepe among the most successful meme coin launches of the year.

Built on Ethereum, Powered by Layer 2

At the heart of Little Pepe’s achievement is its meme technology. Unlike many meme coins that launch without long-term utility, Little Pepe operates on a custom-built Layer 2 blockchain that is fully like-minded with Ethereum’s Virtual Machine (EVM). This allows users to interact with Ethereum gear while enjoying quicker and notably cheaper transactions.

The Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 design means builders can, without difficulty, build decentralized applications (dApps) on the network, while users can stake, trade, and mint NFTs without the high gas expenses normally associated with Ethereum. This mixture of utility and accessibility is a key element in why investors are flocking to the project.

Little Pepe Ecosystem on the Rise

Little Pepe is not stopping at presale success. The team has laid out a detailed roadmap. Already, upcoming dApps and Layer 2 incentives for developers are generating buzz.

Future stages of the presale are expected to introduce even more features, with Stage 8 priced higher and likely to sell out quickly given the trend. Exchange listings are also on the horizon, which could introduce a new wave of liquidity and visibility for the token. Moreover, the project is planning token burns and community reward programs to help maintain long-term value for holders and increase scarcity over time.

What’s Next for $LILPEPE?

With Stage 7 now behind it, Little Pepe is entering Stage 8 with strong tailwinds. The token price will increase, making early investors even more satisfied with their entry points. At the same time, the project continues to focus on product development and exchange partnerships that will bring even more attention to the token once presale phases are completed.

As centralized exchange listings near, many in the crypto space are eyeing Little Pepe as a potential breakout star—one that combines the fun of meme culture with the fundamentals of utility and scalability.

Little Pepe’s success in Stage 7 is more than just another crypto milestone. By selling out 8.25 billion tokens and raising $11,225,000 in record time, $LILPEPE has firmly positioned itself as a frontrunner in the next generation of meme coins. With its Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 network, strong community support, and a roadmap packed with features, Little Pepe is proving that meme coins can be more than hype—they can be powerful platforms.

As Stage 8 begins and the crypto world watches closely, one thing is clear: Little Pepe is no longer just riding the meme coin wave—it’s leading it.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and accessibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by means of the $LILPEPE token. The project’s mission is to create a meme coin environment wherein utility meets virality, empowering users through cutting-edge technology and lightning-fast transactions.

