Elevate Mealtime with New Tyson® Simple Ingredient Nuggets

SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, a world-class food company with a 90-year legacy of nourishing families, is proud to unveil its newest innovation: Tyson® Simple Ingredient Nuggets. This product marks a new moment in our long-standing commitment to consumer-first innovation, built directly from the evolving desires of today’s shoppers for simplified labels, high protein and uncompromising taste.

The nuggets are made with:

100% all-natural white meat chicken

Mozzarella and parmesan cheeses

Simple, savory seasonings

No gluten, no added sugar

23 grams of protein and just 1–2 grams of total carbs per serving





With two craveable varieties, Original and Spicy, these nuggets are designed to help meet the moment: whether it’s a quick lunch, a post-practice protein boost or a family dinner on a busy weeknight. The nuggets come fully cooked and are ready to eat after just six minutes in the air fryer. They can also be heated in the oven or microwave.

Tyson Simple Ingredient Nuggets are available now in select stores in the Original flavor, with Spicy launching soon.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members as of September 2024. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

