Fabletics Teams Up with Design Disruptors Stephen and Erica Malbon on Capsule Collection that Merges Active Performance with Golf-Inspired Streetwear

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world’s most fashionable, high-performance activewear brand, is collaborating with Malbon Golf co-creators to bring their signature vision to an ultra-limited collection this summer. ‘ Stephen and Erica Malbon for Fabletics ’ marks the first time the golf apparel visionaries have personally co-designed a capsule in this way. The 27-piece unisex collection seamlessly marries Fabletics’ mission to blend performance and fashion with Stephen and Erica Malbon’s unique spin on traditional golf attire.

“This partnership with Stephen and Erica Malbon is unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” said Don Ressler, Fabletics co-founder. “The collection brings together two different category disruptors – Stephen and Erica with their unmistakable creative approach to golfwear and Fabletics’ unwavering commitment to high-performance, fashionable activewear at an accessible price point. The resulting pieces perfectly embody a sporty, fashion-forward streetwear collection that will excite buyers.”

At the core of the collection are performance-based pieces for women and men designed for wear on and off the green. For women, the Polo Mini Dress, Pleated Pant, and Windbreaker – all new styles for Fabletics – champion function and fashion. For men, the Don Pull-On Pants and Don Shorts mark an evolution and adaptation of Fabletics’ signature Don Pant with a baggier fit and belt loops for new form and function, while the Don Vest delivers next-level tour-ready performance with its structure fit and sleek finish.

“At the heart of our brand is the belief that golf should be accessible to everyone and that includes what you have access to wearing on the green that makes you feel and look good while not sacrificing performance,” said Stephen and Erica Malbon. “This is the first time we have teamed up as creative directors, so for us to find the right partners to bring our shared vision to life was key and that’s exactly what we found in Fabletics. They are fellow disruptors – for them, in activewear – and we are thrilled that we could combine forces to create something entirely unique to both our brand DNAs.”

The collection is uniquely distinguished by its celebration of patterns – an homage to golf’s relationship with nature and animals. Enlisting celebrated illustrator Brandon Campbell, ‘Stephen and Erica Malbon for Fabletics’ features three distinct conversational prints rooted in traditional golf regions: desert, coastal, and the pines. Pelicans and sandpipers, for example, denote coastal regions while other animals represent desert and pine regions. The color palette, fresh and soft to complement the calmer summer season, features Fabletics fan-favorites, like Bone and Seafoam, paired with new hues like Bay Blue and Sedona Sunrise.

‘Stephen and Erica Malbon for Fabletics’ is size-inclusive, with available men’s sizes ranging from XS-XXL with select styles offered up to 4X and women’s sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and prices will range from $14.95 to $134.95 USD. Starting today, July 23, the pieces are available for purchase in Fabletics physical stores across the globe and at www.fabletics.com/themalbons .

